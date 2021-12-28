Peru wrestlers fall to Warrensburg-Bolton

PERU — Keegan Trim pinned his Warrensburg-Bolton opponent in just 42 seconds in the 110 weight class, but Peru fell to the WB squad, 42-15, Tuesday.
Other Nighthawk victors were Nathan Mitchell, who beat Thomas Combs to take the 172 class by a 6-4 decision, and Tyler Bell, who won the 215 class by forfeit.
Warrensburg-Bolton’s Zachary Olden pinned Logan Trim in 1:40 to win the 118 weight class, while Dylan Winchell beat Peru’s Kadin Johnson by a 5-2 decision for the 132 class.
Colton Bell took the Warrensburg-Bolton 138 class, pinning Ethan Dickinson in 1:29.
Ayden Rushia beat Nighthawk Jack Hanson by an 8-5 decision for the 189 class, and Tristan Hitchock won the 285 weight class, beating Peru’s Bryce Wiggins in 1:59.
Warrensburg-Bolton won the 145, 152 and 160 weight classes by forfeit, and both teams forfeited the 102 and 126 weight classes.
—
Warrensburg-Bolton 42, Peru 15
102- Double Forfeit.
110- K. Trim (PCS) pinned Carpenter (WB), 0:42.
118- Olden (WB) pinned L. Trim (PCS), 1:40.
126- Double Forfeit.
132- Winchell (WB) beat Johnson (PCS) by decision, 5-2.
138- Bell (WB) pinned Dickinson (PCS), 1:29.
145- Mosher (WB) won by forfeit.
152- Corriveau (WB) won by forfeit.
160- Schumaker (WB) won by forfeit.
172- Mitchell (PCS) beat Combs (WB) by decision, 6-4.
189- Rushia (WB) beat Hanson (PCS) by decision 8-5.
215- Bell (PCS) won by forfeit.
285- Hitchcock (WB) pinned Wiggins (PCS), 1:59.
