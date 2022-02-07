PERU — Peru's matmen edged out AuSable Valley in a weekend Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling dual meet.
Logan Trim took the 126 weight class for Peru with a 1:06 pinning of Leland Pray, and Ethan Dickinson won the 145 class by pinning AuSable’s AJ Swetson in 1:59 to highlight the meet for the Nighthawks.
Kadin Johnson (132), Jack Hanson (189) and Parker Liberty (285) took their respective classes to round out the night for Peru. The Nighthawks took one class by forfeit.
For the Patriots, Kollin Christensen pinned Dylan Sfera in 2:12 to win the 152 class and Dominick LaPier beat Nathan Mitchell by major decision, 11-3.
Zach Bola (172) and Warren Pray (215) pinned their opponents to take their respective classes for AuSable Valley, while the Patriots took two other classes by forfeit.
—
Peru 36, AuSable Valley 34
102- Burgess (AVCS) won by forfeit.
110- Morrow (AVCS) won by forfeit.
118- Double Forfeit.
126- L. Trim (PCS) pinned L. Pray, 1:06.
132- Johnson (PCS) pinned Fletcher, 3:33.
138- Jess (PCS) won by forfeit.
145- Dickinson (PCS) pinned Swetson, 1:59.
152- Christensen (AVCS) pinned Sfera, 2:12.
160- LaPier (AVCS) beat Mitchell by major decision, 11-3.
172- Bola (AVCS) pinned Robinson, 3:33.
189- Hanson (PCS) pinned Rock, 2:09.
215- W. Pray (AVCS) pinned Wiggins, 5:27.
285- Liberty (PCS) pinned McLean, 4:14.
