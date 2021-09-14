Peru wins gymnastics opener

PERU — Kennedy Beyer won the uneven parallel bars, floor exercise and finished tied for second in the all-around Tuesday as Peru (158.95) defeated Plattsburgh High (146.75) and Seton Catholic (31.05) in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics.
Beyer recoded an 8.1 score on the bars, an 8.65 in the floor exercise and a 32.1 in the all-around. The Nighthawks' Lilly Swyers tied for first in the vaulting with an 8.0.
The Hornets' Caleigh Latour won the all-around with a 32.9 score and took first on the balance beam with an 8.8. Plattsburgh's Maleah Lunan tied for first in the vault with an 8.0.
"We were so happy to get back into a semi-normal gymnastics season," Peru coach Molly Lawliss said. "Nerves definitely set in for this home opener meet, but Peru pulled through and had great bars and floor performances. Caleigh Latour had a great first varsity meet, and we couldn't be more happy for her first place all-around finish."
Peru 158.95, Plattsburgh 146.75, Seton Catholic 31.05
Vault- 1, Lunan (PHS), Swyers (PCS), 8.0. 2, Keliihananui (PHS), 7.9. 3, Latour (PHS), Taylor (PCS), 7.8. 4, Witkiewicz (PCS), 7.65. 5, Lawliss (PCS), 7.6. 6, Prescott (PCS), Willmott (PHS), 7.4.
Bars- 1, Beyer (PCS), 8.1. 2, Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.05. 3, Latour (PHS), 7.8. 4, Lunan (PHS), 7.7. 5, Hall (SC), 7.55. 6, Prescott (PCS), 7.5.
Beam- 1, Latour (PHS), 8.8. 2, Swyers (PCS), 8.5. 3, Beyer (PCS), Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.15. 4, Lunan (PHS), 8.0. 5, Taylor (PCS), 7.9. 6, Hall (SC), 7.85.
Floor- 1, Beyer (PCS), 8.65. 2, Latour (PHS), 8.5. 3, Swyers (PCS), Hall (SC), 8.35. 4, Taylor (PCS), 8.3. 5, Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.25. 6, Lawliss (PCS), 8.1.
All-around- 1, Latour (PHS), 32.9. 2, Beyer (PCS), Witkiewicz (PCS), 32.1. 3, Swyers (PCS), 32.05. 4, Taylor (PCS), 31.4. 5, Hall (SC), 31.05. 6 Willmott (PHS), 28.50.
