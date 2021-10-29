PERU — Peru’s volleyball team rode a 25-9 first set win to a three set sweep of AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play, Friday.
Rachel Madore and Mallory Martin led the way for the Nighthawks, with Madore notching eight points, three aces, 18 assists and four digs while Martin recorded six points, three aces, 10 kills, one block, two assists and three digs.
On the defensive side of the ball, Bailey Bartholomew tallied 11 digs to go with her five points, two aces and two assists. Katie Finn had a strong night of her own for Peru, finishing with eight digs, seven points, two aces and two kills.
The Patriots’ statistics were not submitted to the Press-Republican.
—
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-9, 25-14, 25-20
PCS- Bartholomew, 5 points, 2 aces, 2 assists, 11 digs. Madore, 8 points, 3 aces, 18 assists, 4 digs. Martin, 6 points, 3 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 3 digs. Clary, 3 points, 3 aces, 2 digs. LaValley, 5 kills, 7 digs. Finn, 7 points, 2 aces. Lyon, 1 kill, 1 dig. Robinson, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig. G. Cunningham, 7 points, 2 aces. E. Cunningham, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig. Lozier, 6 points, 2 aces, 4 digs. Schadeck-Montali, 1 assist.
