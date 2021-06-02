Peru unified squad defeats AuSable Valley

PERU — The Peru unified basketball team upped its record to 3-0, Tuesday, with a 36-22 defeat of AuSable Valley.
John Tarabula led the Nighthawks with a team-high seven points, and Holly Sypek hit three jump shots for six points.
It was a back-and-forth affair before Peru scored the last five points of the second half to create some cushion and then added on in the second half.
"AuSable Valley is very well coached from the head coach to the assistants," Nighthawks coach Chris Burdash said. "They had their kids ready to go, and they played hard from the jump to the end. It was an amazing game of basketball to watch, and every kid on that court gave it their all."
Trent Hance added four points and six rebounds for the Nighthawks, and Braydon Drollette put up four points, five assists and three steals.
Jack Dermody and Quinton Rock put up four points apiece on the scoreboard for Peru.
"Catherine Grant and Michael Gilbert did not score for the athletes but played amazing defense and made lots of great passes to help out the team," Burdash said.
In his last unified basketball game, Jacob Bishop put up four points, five assists and six steals, but he will now shift to preparing for tennis sectionals.
"Partner Hunter Eagle played an amazing floor game and had two points and four steals and three rebounds," Burdash said.
"Partners Zoe Rabideau and Kortney McCarthy played amazing floor games making steals and such amazing hustling plays, also most important setting up Holly Sypek to make her shots. Zoe and Kortney are a huge asset to our team being leaders on the floor."
—
Peru 36, AuSable Valley 22
AuSable Valley (22)
Hemingway 2-0-4, Hare 1-0-2, Goodman 0-0-0, Griffin 4-2-10, Knapp 1-0-2, Woodward 2-0-4, Perez 0-0-0. Totals: 10-2-22.
Peru (36)
J. Bishop 2-0-4, T. Hance 2-0-4, J. Tarabula 3-0-7, B. Drollette 2-0-4, J. Dermody 2-0-4, Z. Rabideau 0-0-0, Q. Rock 2-0-4, H. Sypek 3-0-6, H. Eagle 1-0-2, C. Grant 0-0-0, K. McCarthy 0-0-0, M. Gilbert 0-0-0. Totals: 17-0-35.
Halftime- Peru, 17-12.
3 point goals- J. Tarabula (PCS).
