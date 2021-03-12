Peru turns back Willsboro

PERU — The Peru girls bowling team continued its success Friday in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference competition against Willsboro.
The Nighthawks' Kathryn Bowman had the high series for her squad with a 562, which was highlighted by a 234 game in her final round.
Leita Ciolek had the next best series for Peru with a 414 and was accompanied by a 379 mark from Madison Provost.
Ella Pyne (145), Aliza Jiguere (107) and Brooklynn Daniels (102) all rolled games over 100 to assist the Nighthawks' cause.
The Warriors' Emily Mitchell led her team with a 394 series, while Autumn Phinney (127) and Brooke Benway (123) both had quality games.
Peru 4, Willsboro 0
PCS- Kathryn Bowman 170-158-234-562; Leita Ciolek 155-119-140-414; Madison Provost 123-158-98-379; Ella Pyne 145-117; Aliza Jiguere 105-107; Brooklynn Daniels 99-102 .
WICS- Emily Mitchell 144-123-127-394; Autumn Phinney 118-109-127; Brooke Benway 123-99-110-332.
