Peru tops Willsboro; B'town bowlers sweep AuSable

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling season kicked off Wednesday at North Bowl Lanes.
The Peru Nighthawks started the season against Willsboro with a 4-0 win in a girls match.
Kathryn Bowman led the Nighthawks with a 656 series including a high game of 252. Leita Ciolek had a strong finish in the third game ending with a 193 for a 518 series.
The Nighthawks had three freshmen making their first appearance on the varsity team. Brooklynn Daniels and Ella Pyne both averaged 155, while Aliza Jiguere averaged 112 for two games.
Emily Mitchell led the Warriors with a 433 series and a team-high game of 177.
Brooke Benway added a 407 and a high game of 150.
—
Peru 4, Willsboro 0
PCS- Kathryn Bowman 198-206-252-656; Leita Ciolek 178-147-193-518; Brooklynn Daniels 166-152-148-466; Ella Pyne 159-151; Madison Provost 131-124; Aliza Jiguere 104-120.
WCS- Emily Mitchell 177-121-135-433; Brooke Benway 150-124-133-407; Katherine Estus 83-109-114-306.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
BEEKMANTOWN 2.5, AUSABLE VALLEY 1.5
PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys and girls opened the conference season with wins over AuSable Valley.
In the girls competition, which the Eagles won 4-0, Kylie Hilborne led the way with a 650 series, highlighted by games of 237, 212 and 201.
Morgan Brunet's 604 series boosted Beekmantown in the win, and Paige Hilborne had games of 198 and 195.
Brunet recently signed a letter of intent to bowl at Division I Sacred Heart.
"We are very proud of her accomplishments," Eagles coach Farole Watts said.
Breanna Lacey's team-high series of 599 powered the Patriots, and Madison Tromblee was next in line with a 486 triple.
For the boys, Jordan Deyo rolled a 204-235-246-685 series to help Beekmantown to a 2.5-1.5 win over AuSable Valley.
Nate Bond (559), Caleb Deso (556), Logan Hart (524) and Alex Deso (541) all had series over 500 for the Eagles.
Leading the way for the Patriots was the 632 series of Max Benware, which showcased two 200 games as well as a 232 in the final frame.
Conner LaDuke registered a 243 game and 577 series to assist the AuSable Valley charge.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS- Lacey 209-216-174-599, LaBombard 91-128-106-325, Robare 148-119-95-362, Madison Tromblee 178-151-157-486.
BCS- K. Hilborne 237-201-212-650, Fessette 154-130-148-432, Sampica 180-147-150-477, P. Hilborne 195-198-176-569, Brunet 200-193-211-604.
Boys
Beekmantown 2.5, AuSable Valley 1.5
AVCS- Miller 169-180-187-536, Luke Trombley 155-152-203-510, LaDuke 154-243-180-577, Eaton 152-172-170-494, Benware 200-200-232-632.
BCS- A. Deso 180-181-180-541, Hart 193-159-172-524, C. Deso 188-190-178-556, Bond 213-182-164-559, Deyo 204-235-246-685.
