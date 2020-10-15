Peru tops Seton

PERU — Ryan Furnia and Declan Edwards both scored twice to pace Peru to an 8-0 win against Seton Catholic in boys Northern Soccer League action, Thursday.
Peru managed to control the pace of play and showcased a team effort throughout, outshooting the Knights, 29-3
"It was great to be able to play a soccer game on our Peru campus again," Peru coach Matt Armstrong said. "We played a very unselfish game today. Seton played hard the entire game. They are a well coached team and will bounce back."
Michael McBride finished with three saves to record the shutout, while Alex Coupal piled up 20 stops in the Seton Catholic nets.
Dominick Nuzzo, Dillon Haudberg, Dylan Badger and Dominic Falvo also recorded goals for Peru, while Falvo, Haudberg, Morgan McCormick, Peter LaPlante, Declan Edwards and John Tarabula all had one assist.
—
Peru 8, Seton Catholic 0
Seton 0 0 — 0
Peru 3 5 — 8
First half- 1, PCS, Furnia, 10:43. 2, PCS, Nuzzo (Tarabula), 15:15. 3, PCS, Haudberg (Edwards), 30:45.
Second half- 4, PCS, Edwards (LaPlante), 4:23. 5, PCS, Edwards (Falvo), 19:58. 6, PCS, Badger (Haudberg), 33:04. 7, PCS, Furnia (McCormick), 33:39. 8, PCS, Falvo, 36:42.
Shots- Peru 29, Seton Catholic 3
Saves- Coupal, SC, 20. McBride, PCS, 3.
