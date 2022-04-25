Peru tops Beekmantown, 14-11, in softball

BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles put up a massive, eight-run seventh inning, but they could not come back against the Nighthawks in this non-conference matchup, where Peru snuck by Beekmantown, 14-11.
“Peru hit the ball very well; we had a tough time defensively and need to clean that up for future games,” Beekmantown coach Michele Barnes said. “Amie and Kristen do a fantastic job coaching (Peru). Their girls are well prepared for all situations and it showed tonight.”
Rachel Madore shined for Peru, striking out four batters and returning to help get the final out in the seventh inning after Zoey Malcolm struck out three batters in her stead, while also recording a single and a triple.
Tynicia Hendrix also hit well for the Nighthawks, going three-for-four and hitting three singles.
Grace McCasland and Payton Parliament paced the Eagles offence in the loss, each going two-for-four in at bats and recording two singles.
—
Peru 14, Beekmantown 11
PCS 610 015 1 — 14 15 2
BCS 010 200 8 — 11 10 7
Madore, Malcolm (6), Madore (7) and Sypek. Mulvaney and Whitney. WP- Madore. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Cunningham (PCS), Mesec (BCS). 3B- Madore (PCS).
TICONDEROGA 17
BOQUET VALLEY 9
TICONDEROGA — Cassidy Mattison tallied a triple and three RBIs while Andrea Paige pitched eight strikeouts to help the Sentinels to a victory over the Griffins.
The two teams combined for 26 walks in the contest and took advantage of the situation, Ti coach Eric Mullen said.
“The rust of having a week off from spring break showed at times, however both teams played well defensively tonight,” Mullen said.
An Abbey Schwoebel three-run triple in a six-run sixth inning for Boquet Valley cut the Sentinel lead to three, but Ticonderoga came back with five runs in the bottom of that inning to pull away, starting with Addy Moore's double.
That, along with the Sentinels scoring three runs in each of the previous four innings, proved insurmountable.
—
Ticonderoga 17, Boquet Valley 9
BVCS 000 036 0 — 9 3 2
TCS 033 335 X — 17 11 2
Monty, Schwoebel (3), Hickey (6) and Schwoebel, Montville (3).Paige and Dorsett. WP- Paige. LP- Monty. 2B- Moore (TCS). 3B- Schwoebel (BCS), Mattison (TCS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 16
CHAZY 10
CHAZY — A back-and-forth tilt ended with the Panthers on top against the Eagles.
Crown Point built on their 8-5 lead to make it 11-5 at the end of the fourth inning, but Chazy battled right back.
The Eagles made it a one-run game, trimming the Panther lead to 11-10 in the fifth inning, but Crown Point’s sixth inning was too much for the Chazy squad, with the Panthers tallying five more runs.
Marissa Munson caught the entire game for Crown Point and recorded a triple and a home run on the offensive side of things, while Kaitlin Ross pitched 12 strikeouts for the victorious Panthers.
Sam Gonyo led the Eagles with two hits in the loss.
“Kaitlin Ross and Marissa Munson played exceptionally well for Crown Point,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said. “I was proud of how hard my Chazy girls battled throughout the entire game.”
—
Crown Point 16, Chazy 10
CP 322 135 0 — 16 13 1
CCRS 401 050 0 — 10 8 2
K. Ross, L. Kimball (5), K. Ross and M. Munson. K. Columbus, H. Lucas (6), S. Gonyo (6) and K. Turek. WP- K. Ross. LP- K. Columbus. 2B- K. Turek (CCRS), C. Mayo (CCRS), R. Rafferty (CP), E. Slattery (CP). 3B- M. Munson (CP). HR- M. Munson (CP), R. Rafferty (CP).
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 10
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High got a 10-6 win at home as the away team, with Northeastern Clinton playing at “home” at the Hornet field due to the Cougars’ field not being ready for the softball matchup.
The Plattsburgh High squad tallied three, two and three runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, respectively, to lock down the victory.
“Both teams made some outstanding defensive plays keeping base runners off the bases,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said. “Plattsburgh left fielder Bella Miller made a few nice catches, and NCCS short stop Desiree Dubois made some great defensive plays as well.”
Rachel Letourneau’s two hits led the Cougar offence while Allison Crahan and Amanda Vaughn each had two hits themselves for the Hornets.
—
Plattsburgh High 10, Northeastern Clinton 6
PHS 200 320 3 — 10 8 3
NCCS 002 013 0 — 6 6 3
Silver and Hemingway. Lafountain and Bresnahan. WP- Silver. LP- Ross.
