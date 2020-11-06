Peru tops AuSable; PHS too much for Moriah

PLATTSBURGH — Both Peru and AuSable Valley had swimmers excel and pick up event victories, but it was the Nighthawks that came away with the meet win.
Olivia Barnett won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke to help Peru collect a 106-57 victory over the Patriots in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference swimming, Friday.
The Nighthawks had to fend off a pesky effort from AuSable Valley, which got wins from Allison McCormick in the 200 individual medley as well as the 100 freestyle.
The foursome of McCormick, Emma Greene, Hannah Tremblay and Chloe Hodgson won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Peru prevented the relay sweep thanks to Ella Garrow, Mikaela Raymond, Molly Davey and Katherine Roy snagging the 200 medley.
Hodgson touched up first in the 200 freestyle, while Alexis Hathaway (50 freestyle), Ashley Brousseau (500 freestyle) and Garrow (100 backstroke) picked up first-place finishes for the Nighthawks.
—
Peru 106, AuSable Valley 57
200 medley relay
1, Peru Central School 'A' (Garrow, Ella 10, Raymond, Mikaela 12, Davey, Molly 9, Roy, Katharine 10), 2:33.12. 2, Peru Central School 'B' (Barnett, Olivia 12, Brousseau, Ashley 10, Clancy, Reaganne 9, Hathaway, Alexis 10), 3:15.36. 3, AuSable Valley 'A' (Snow, Olivia 10, Goodman, Mylea 12, Tremblay, Hannah 9, Goodman, Alauna 9), 3:38.87.
200 freestyle
1, Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 2:23.31. 2, Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 2:23.97. 3, Chase, Emma, PCS, 2:36.89. 4, Frank-Calvo, Grace, PCS, 2:42.34.
200 IM
1, McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 2:26.58. 2, Garrow, Ella, PCS, 2:31.19. 3, Clowney, Danika, PCS, 3:11.49. 4, Davey, Molly, PCS, 3:52.37.
50 freestyle
1, Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 28.03. 2, Greene, Emma, AVCS, 29.89. 3, Roy, Katharine, PCS, 30.75. 4, Frank-Calvo, Grace, PCS, 34.07. 5, Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 37.88.
100 butterfly
1, Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:09.88. 2, Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 1:22.21. 3, Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 1:22.55. 4, Clowney, Danika, PCS, 1:29.42. 5, Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 1:38.33.
100 freestyle
1, McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 58.61. 2, Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 1:00.00. 3, Chase, Emma, PCS, 1:13.27. 4, Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 1:28.63.
500 freestyle
1, Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 6:30.55. 2, Roy, Katharine, PCS, 7:00.78. 3, Davey, Molly, PCS, 8:50.14. 4, Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 9:09.53.
200 freestyle relay
1, AuSable Valley 'A' (Greene, Emma 11, Tremblay, Hannah 9, Hodgson, Chloe 12, McCormick, Allison 12), 2:00.91. 2, Peru Central School 'B' (Chase, Emma 9, Barnett, Olivia 12, Clancy, Reaganne 9, Boissey, Lauren 10), 2:06.82. 3, Peru Central School 'A' (Clowney, Danika 9, Frank-Calvo, Grace 11, Hathaway, Alexis 10, Davey, Molly 9), 2:13.65.
100 backstroke
1, Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:10.42. 2, Greene, Emma, AVCS, 1:20.12. 3, Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 1:20.21. 4, Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 1:37.53. 5, Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 1:49.30.
100 breaststroke
1, Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:20.95. 2, Boissey, Lauren, PCS, 1:43.13. 3, Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 1:49.66.
400 freestyle relay
1, AuSable Valley 'A' (McCormick, Allison 12, Tremblay, Hannah 9, Greene, Emma 11, Hodgson, Chloe 12), 4:39.72. 2, Peru Central School 'A' (Raymond, Mikaela 12, Frank-Calvo, Grace 11, Garrow, Ella 10, Roy, Katharine 10), 4:51.18. 3, Peru Central School 'B' (Brousseau, Ashley 10, Boissey, Lauren 10, Chase, Emma 9, Clowney, Danika 9), 5:03.69.
THURSDAY
PLATTSBURGH 86
MORIAH 48
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets pulled off a sweep in terms of first-place finishes, and had many individual event winners.
Relays were a strong suit for Plattsburgh as Andie Abdallah and Theadora Welch were on all three of the Hornets' victorious relay squads, and she also won the 50 freestyle.
Alison Silver was on two of the three winning relay teams, and Allie Coupal, Marissa Silver, Savanna Briehl and Kasey Fuller all took part in one quartet event.
Alison Silver collected first-place victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Marissa Silver had two wins of her own thanks to finishing first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Welch (100 breaststroke), Briehl (100 freestyle) and Fuller (500 freestyle) all chipped in on the Plattsburgh win thanks to clocking the best time in their events.
Jillian McKiernan had one of the top times for the Vikings, which was 1:27.34 in the 100 breaststroke.
—
Plattsburgh High 86, Moriah 48
200 medley relay
1, PHS Hornets (M. Silver, Welch, Fuller, Abdallah), 2:20.36. 2, PHS Hornets (LaValley, Geiger, G. Coupal, Gilbert), 2:22.31. 3, Moriah Central School (Shoemaker, McKiernan, Giovazzino, Dever), 2:59.49.
200 freestyle
1, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:22.07. 2, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 2:26.09. 3, Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 2:48.47. 4, O'Connor, Chasity, MCS, 3:31.31.
200 IM
1, Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 2:44.02. 2, Given, Ava, Hornets, 3:30.54. 3, Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 3:39.82. 4, Giovazzino, Isabella, MCS, 3:54.73.
50 freestyle
1, Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, 28.26. 2, Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 29.95. 3, McKiernan, Jillian, MCS, 32.06. 4, O'Connor, Chasity, MCS, 41.89. 5, Trombley, Megan, Hornets, 42.29. 6, Dever, Lillie, MCS, 47.89.
100 butterfly
1, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:17.80. 2, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:23.35. 3, O'Connor, Chasity, MCS, 2:03.49.
100 freestyle
1, Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:07.37. 2, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:07.68. 3, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:08.51. 4, McKiernan, Jillian, MCS, 1:15.43. 5, Dever, Lillie, MCS, 1:44.83.
500 freestyle
1, Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 6:47.77. 2, Gilbert, Darien, Hornets, 7:41.11. 3, Shoemaker, Cassandra, MCS, 9:39.81.
200 freestyle relay
1, PHS Hornets (A. Silver, Briehl, Welch, Abdallah), 2:02.96. 2, PHS Hornets (Robidoux, Trombley, Given, Midgett), 2:25.53. 3, Moriah Central School (Beeman, Dever, O'Connor, Shoemaker), 2:54.33.
100 backstroke
1, Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:16.09. 2, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:16.23. 3, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:17.47. 4, Shoemaker, Cassandra, MCS, 1:45.56.
100 breaststroke
1, Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:26.31. 2, McKiernan, Jillian, MCS, 1:27.34. 3, Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 1:27.85. 4, Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 1:32.77. 5, Giovazzino, Isabella, MCS, 2:09.67.
400 freestyle relay
1, PHS Hornets (A. Coupal, Abdallah, A. Silver, Welch), 4:39.56. 2, PHS Hornets (Robidoux, Gilbert, LaValley, M. Silver), 4:53.49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.