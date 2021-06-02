Peru too much for PHS; Lake Placid wins in walk-off

PLATTSBURGH — Unbeaten Peru broke a 1-all tie with six runs in the second inning and Ryan Maggy went the distance for the pitching win in the Nighthawks' 9-3 victory over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball on Wednesday.
Maggy allowed only single runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings and led his team's offense with three hits.
Maggy and Landen Duprey hit doubles for the Nighthawks.
The Hornets finished the game with six hits and losing pitcher Bostyn Duquette had three of them. Warren Miller added a triple.
Peru grabbed early momentum with a big six-run second frame that forced Plattsburgh to make a pitching change early.
Peru 9, Plattsburgh 3
Peru 160 000 2 — 9 7 3
Plattsburgh 100 001 1 — 3 6 5
Maggy and O'Connell. Duquette, Perkins (2) and Lacey. WP- Maggy. LP- Duquette. 2B- Maggy (PCS), Duprey (PCS). 3B- Miller (PHS).
LAKE PLACID 9
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 8
LAKE PLACID — A thrilling game game came to an end when Matt Brandes drove in Sam Hooker with a walk-off single to send the Blue Bombers home happy.
The game was filled with dramatic plays, including Brandes stealing home in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 8-all.
Brandes finished with a team-high three hits for Lake Placid, and JJ Ledwith and Eben Daby both had two more hits apiece in the Blue Bombers' lineup.
PJ Colby picked up the pitching win after relieving Brandes in the seventh and recording the final out.
Nolan Knight homered and singled for the Bobcats, and Cody Lambert and Brady Boulrice both had two hits.
Brandes punched out 11 batters.
Lake Placid 9, Northern Adirondack 8
NAC 301 202 0 — 8 10 1
LPC 330 002 1 — 9 9 3
M. Boulrice, Knight (6) and A. Lambert, M. Boulrice (6). Brandes, Colby (7) and Ledwith. WP_ Colby. LP- Knight. 2B- Knight (NAC), Ledwith (LP), Daby (LP). 3B- C. Lambert (NAC). HR- Knight (NAC).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 9
BEEKMANTOWN 5
BEEKMANTOWN — Noah Gonyo homered and drove in five runs as the Cougars outlasted the Eagles in a game that had plenty of hitting and standout defensive plays on both sides.
Chase Ross finished with three hits and four runs scored for NCCS, while Gonyo had a home run and double, and Ethan Garrand two hits in support of winning pitcher Hunter LaValley, who went 6.1 innings.
The Cougars jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the game after four batters when LaValley doubled, Ross singled in a run, Garrand singled and Gonyo clubbed a three-run homer.
Ian-James McCasland swung the big bat for Beekmantown with a home run and double. Losing pitcher John LaPorte, Anthony Marion, Zachary LaPier and Nathan Parliament all added two hits apiece.
NCCS 9, Beekmantown 5
NCCS 401 031 0 — 9 9 1
Beekmantown 002 010 1 — 5 14 1
LaValley, Garrand (7) and Guay. LaPorte, Parliament (4), LaPier (5) and Tetreault. WP- LaValley. LP- LaPorte. Sv- Garrand. 2B- LaValley (NCCS), Gonyo (NCCS), LaPorte (BCS), McCasland (BCS), Parliament (BCS). HR- Gonyo (NCCS), McCasland (BCS).
SARANAC LAKE 10
TICONDEROGA 2
SARANAC LAKE — Brady Roberts struck out 10 and tossed a five-hitter in going the route for the pitching win.
David Warner, Cedar Rivers and Ben Clark each collected a double and single for the Red Storm. Carter Sturgeon added a triple.
Saranac Lake rapped out 11 hits in all.
Nate Trudeau was the losing pitcher.
Saranac Lake 10, Ticonderoga 2
Ticonderoga 001 100 0 — 2 5 2
Saranac Lake 131 140 x — 10 11 2
Trudeau and Stonitsch, Perron (5). Roberts and Rivers. WP- Roberts. LP- Trudeau. 2B- Clark (SLCS), Warner (SLCS), Rivers (SLCS). 3B- Sturgeon.
AUSABLE VALLEY 20
MORIAH 7
PORT HENRY — Mason Dubay accounted for four hits and three RBI for the Patriots, who erased a 6-3 deficit with 10 runs in the fourth inning.
Scott LaMountain, Eli Snow and Zander McCabe all chipped in with two hits each for AuSable Valley and Spencer Daby picked up the pitching win in relief.
Kaydin Sargent and Mark Maye led the Vikings with two hits apiece, with Maye getting a double.
AuSable Valley 20, Moriah 7
AuSable Valley 300 (10)70 0 — 20 13 4
Moriah 051 001 0 — 7 5 9
Mattila, Daby (4), LaDuke (7) and LaMountain. Malbon, Langey (4), Spring (6) and Maye. WP- Daby. LP- Malbon. 2B- LaMountain (AVCS) 2, Dubay (AVCS), Daby (AVCS), Maye (MCS).
MONDAY
SARANAC 16
MORIAH 4
SARANAC — Zach Rainville (6), winning pitcher Matt Faville (6) and Conner Burns (6) combined for 18 strikeouts for the Chiefs.
Offensively, Rainville accounted for a single and two doubles, while Ethan Barnes added two hits.
Gabe Spaulding's bases-loaded double in the bottom of the second inning cleared the bases and broke a 3-3 tie to put the Chiefs ahead to stay.
“This was a 7-4 game going into the bottom of the fifth inning,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “We took advantage of some walks and six of our hits came in the last two innings.
“I give Moriah credit. It was a closer game than the score would indicate. It was our Senior Night and I was happy for this group. They lost a full season of varsity baseball last year, so it was great to send them off with a win.”
Saranac 16, Moriah 4
Moriah 210 010 0 — 4 4 2
Saranac 331 054 x — 16 12 3
Harris, Sargent (1), Spring (4), Lafountain (5), Langey (6) and Langey, Fleury (6). Rainville, M. Faville (3), Burns (6) and Wing, Rainville. WP- M. Faville. LP- Sargent. 2B- Rainville (SCS) 2, Cranford (SCS), Burns (SCS), Spaulding (SCS).
WEDNESDAY
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 3
KEENE 2
BOLTON — Isiah Pelkey allowed one earned run and struck out 11 in going the distance for the pitching win on Senior Night.
Jordan Nieves' two-run double in the bottom of the sixth provided the margin of difference.
Jacob Lyons scored the first run for Bolton/Schroon Lake in the third on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Fariss.
Lazarus Blacksmith led Keene with two hits, including a triple. Blacksmith tripled in the sixth and was driven in by Will Tansey.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 3, Keene2
Keene 000 001 1 — 2 6 0
Bolton/Schroon Lake 001 002 x — 3 5 2
Moore, Smith (6) and Tansey. Pelkey and Wiktorko. WP- Pelkey, LP- Moore. 2B- Nieves (B/SL). 3B- Blacksmith (KCS).
CROWN POINT 14
CHAZY 4
CROWN POINT — Winning pitcher Noah Spaulding struck out 11 in six innings on Senior Night as the Panthers recognized Thomas Woods, Tristan Carey and Jon Ashe on great careers.
Offensively, Spaulding finished with two hits, three walks and four runs scored, Tristan Carey two hits, a walk and two runs, and Woods with two hits, two walks and two RBI.
“We were finally able to put some runs on the board in the sixth inning to close out the victory,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “Noah Spaulding pitched a great game.”
The Eagles got a triple from Riley Hansen and a double from Connor McCarthy.
—
Chazy 202 000 — 4 3 6
Crown Point 231 107 — 14 8 2
Clukey, Hansen (4), Moser (6) and Hansen, Clukey (4). Spaulding and T. Carey. WP- Spaulding. LP- Clukey. 2B- McCarthy (CCRS). 3B- Hansen (CCRS).
