Peru swimmers edge PHS on opening night

PLATTSBURGH — For the first time this fall, Peru and Plattsburgh High were competing in the pool for a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls swim meet, Tuesday.
Olivia Barnett, Alexis Hathaway and Ella Garrow all came away with two individual victories, and Peru swept the relay events en route to a 92-78 defeat of the Hornets.
One of the most competitive events was the 200 freestyle relay, which Peru won by 0.1 seconds.
The Peru quartet of Mikaela Raymond, Hathaway, Ashley Brousseau and Barnett edged out Plattsburgh's Alison Silver, Andie Abdallah, Theadora Welch and Savanna Briehl.
Hathaway took the 50 and 200 freestyles, Garrow finished first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Barnett got her wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Kasey Fuller picked up a victory for Plattsburgh in the 500 freestyle, and Silver snagged a win in the 200 individual medley.
Garrow, Katharine Roy, Raymond and Barnett were victorious in the 200 medley relay for Peru, as was the 400 freestyle relay team of Brousseau, Hathaway, Roy and Garrow.
It was Senior Night for the Hornets.
The evening in the pool marked a special night for Plattsburgh seniors Darian Gilbert, Annemarie Geiger, Welch and Abdallah.
Peru 92, Plattsburgh High 78
200 medley relay
1. Peru Central School (Garrow, Roy, Raymond, Barnett), 2:09.34; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets ' (M. Silver, Geiger, Fuller, Welch ), 2:17.06; 3. Peru Central School (Frank Calvo, Boissey, Chase, Clancy), 2:17.67.
200 freestyle
1. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 2:14.72; 2. Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 2:26.04; 3. Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, 2:29.06; 4. LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 2:32.62; 5. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 2:32.95; 6. Clowney, Danika, PCS, 2:44.41.
200 IM
1. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:38.29; 2. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 2:41.21; 3. Chase, Emma, PCS, 2:58.91; 4. Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 3:01.90; 5. Roy, Katharine, PCS, 3:03.34.
50 freestyle
1. Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 27.40; 2. Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 29.82; 3. Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 29.93; 4. Boissey, Lauren, PCS, 32.68; 5. Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 33.08; 6. Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 39.24.
100 butterfly
1. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:08.87; 2. Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:15.06; 3. Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:22.72; 4. Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 1:27.22; 5. Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 1:33.66; 6. Davey, Molly, PCS, 1:59.73.
100 freestyle
1. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:00.44; 2. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:01.40; 3. Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:12.67; 4. Frank Calvo, Grace, PCS, 1:14.51; 5. Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 1:22.46; 6. Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 1:26.89.
500 freestyle
1. Fuller, Kasey, Hornets, 6:45.29; 2. Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 6:56.50; 3. Chase, Emma, PCS, 7:10.30; 4. Clowney, Danika, PCS, 7:30.69; 5. Gilbert, Darien, Hornets, 7:49.50.
200 freestyle relay
1. Peru Central School (Raymond, Hathaway, Brousseau, Barnett), 1:57.82; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets (A. Silver, Abdallah, Welch, Briehl), 1:57.92; 3. Peru Central School (Frank Calvo, Davey, Clancy, Clowney), 2:27.15.
100 backstroke
1. Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:09.28; 2. Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:11.34; 3. LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:15.26; 4. Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, 1:20.97; 5. Frank Calvo, Grace, PCS, 1:22.28; 6. Boissey, Lauren, PCS, 1:28.16.
100 breaststroke
1. Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:20.52; 2. Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:23.53; 3. Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:26.37; 4. Roy, Katharine, PCS, 1:27.32; 5. Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 1:29.94; 6. Davey, Molly, PCS, 2:06.92.
400 freestyle relay
1. Peru Central School (Brousseau, Hathaway, Roy, Garrow), 4:26.10; 2. Plattsburgh Hornets ( A. Silver, Briehl, Abdallah, M. Silver), 4:34.06; 3. Plattsburgh Hornets (G. Coupal, Gilbert, LaValley, A. Coupal), 4:49.16.
AUSABLE VALLEY 90
MORIAH 45
CLINTONVILLE — This was the first virtual meet of 2020 that we will see as the two teams swam in their own pools and then compiled results.
The Patriots came out on top with a sweep of the relay events and winning all but two individual events.
Chloe Hodgson (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Allison McCormick (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) and Emma Greene (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle) all collected two victories to boost AuSable Valley.
Jillian McKiernan touched up first in the 100 breaststroke to get a win for the Vikings as did Chasity O'Connor in the 100 butterfly.
AuSable Valley 90, Moriah 45
200 medley relay
1. AuSable Valley 'A' (McCormick, Allison 12, Goodman, Alauna 9, Greene, Emma 11, Tremblay, Hannah 9), 2:31.66; --. Moriah Central School 'A' (Shoemaker, Cassandra , Giovazzino, Isabella , McKiernan, Jillian , Dever, Lillie ), DQ.
200 freestyle
1. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 2:25.20; 2. Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 3:14.88; 3. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, 3:29.21.
200 IM
1. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 2:31.58; 2. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 3:47.42; --. Giovazzino, Isabella, McS, DQ.
50 freestyle
1. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 30.40; 2. McKiernan, Jillian, McS, 31.52; 3. Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 33.82; 4. Beeman, Serena, McS, 45.60; 5. Dever, Lillie, McS, 45.83.
100 butterfly
1. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, 1:59.36; 2. Snow, Olivia, AVCS, 2:04.23.
100 freestyle
1. McCormick, Allison, AVCS, 1:02.17; 2. Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 1:39.11; 3. Dever, Lillie, McS, 1:42.70; 4. Beeman, Serena, McS, 1:48.19.
500 freestyle
1. Greene, Emma, AVCS, 7:26.93; 2. Tremblay, Hannah, AVCS, 8:30.30; 3. Shoemaker, Cassandra, McS, 9:23.27.
200 freestyle relay
1. AuSable Valley 'A' (Hodgson, Chloe 12, Goodman, Mylea 12, Snow, Olivia 10, Goodman, Alauna 9), 2:37.38; 2. Moriah Central School 'A' (Beeman, Serena , O'Connor, Chasity , Giovazzino, Isabella , Dever, Lillie ), 2:53.64.
100 backstroke
1. Hodgson, Chloe, AVCS, 1:21.65; 2. Goodman, Mylea, AVCS, 1:38.78; 3. Shoemaker, Cassandra, McS, 1:42.44.
100 breaststroke
1. McKiernan, Jillian, McS, 1:26.81; 2. Giovazzino, Isabella, McS, 1:58.85; 3. Goodman, Alauna, AVCS, 2:03.50.
400 freestyle relay
1. AuSable Valley 'A' (McCormick, Allison 12, Goodman, Mylea 12, Hodgson, Chloe 12, Greene, Emma 11), 4:59.11; 2. Moriah Central School 'A' (Beeman, Serena , O'Connor, Chasity , Shoemaker, Cassandra , McKiernan, Jillian ), 6:21.29.
