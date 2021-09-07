PERU — Rachel Madore had a huge match Tuesday in leading Peru to a 3-0 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Nighthawks won by scores of 25-12, 25-7, 25-11.
Madore finished with 24 points, 14 aces, two kills, 18 assists and nine digs.
Katie Finn added eight points, four aces and six kills for the Nighthawks, while Alexandrea LaValley had 10 points, four aces and four kills, and Mallory Martin seven kills.
Zoe Vaughn finished with five points, three aces and six assists for the Chiefs. Hailey Schiraldi chipped in with nine digs and Paige Bassett three kills and six digs.
—
Peru 3, Saranac 0
25-12, 25-7, 25-11
SCS- Bassett, 3 kills, 2 digs. Schiraldi, 9 digs. Rabideau, 1 kill, 2 digs. Vaughn, 5 points, 3 aces, 6 assists. Raftree, 1 dig. Baughn, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill. Defayette, 1 ace, 1 kill.
PCS- Bartholomew, 3 points, 2 points, 5 assists, 1 dig. Madore, 24 points, 14 aces, 2 kills, 18 assists, 9 digs. Martin, 3 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Finn, 8 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs. LaValley, 10 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs. Lyon, 1 kill, 1 dig. Robinson, 3 kills. Lozier, 2 points, 3 kills, 3 digs.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
LAKE PLACID 1
ELLENBURG — Allie Barber, Hailie Porter, Emily Griffin and Mackenzie Lawrence had great nights from the service line to help lead the Bobcats to a 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-6 win.
Barber led the way with 20 points, while Porter added 12, Griffin 10 and Lawrence nine.
“Elyse Hogan and Kate LaPoint had great court awareness, which helped with serve receive and balls that trickled off the net,” NAC coach Elizabeth Brown said. “Allie, Elyse, Chelsey Guay and Hailie showed their leadership on the court.”
Barber finished with six kills, while Hogan and LaPoint each added five.
Julia Crawford finished with 15 kills for the Blue Bombers, while Sydney Lawrence served 11 points and Aubrey Hayes seven. Hayes also added 10 digs and 16 assists.
—
NAC 3, Lake Placid 1
25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-6
LP- Smith, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig. Hayes, 7 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 10 digs, 16 assists. Megliore, 3 points, 2 kills, 7 digs, 2 assists. Evans, 2 digs. Sharp, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs. Lawrence, 11 points, 1 kill, 5 digs. Gavin, 1 dig. Crawford, 4 points, 15 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist.
NAC- Hogan, 6 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs. Guay, 2 kills, 6 digs. Griffin, 10 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 4 assists, 2 digs. Hemingway, 1 assist. Trombley 2 digs. Husband, 1 kill. LaPoint, 1 point, 5 kills, 1 block, 7 assists. Porter, 12 points, 2 kills, 3 assists. Barber, 20 points, 9 aces, 6 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs. Lawrence, 9 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Eagles came away with a 25-6, 25-11, 25-13 sweep against the Cougars.
The Press-Republican did not receive statistics from Beekmantown.
For Northeastern Clinton, Brooke Basmajian totaled five digs, and Rachel Letourneau and Maggie Sample both recorded two kills.
—
Beekmantown 3, NCCS 0
25-6, 25-11, 25-13
NCCS- Pennington, 1 kill, 2 blocks. Basmajian, 1 kill, 5 digs. Letourneau, 2 kills. Sample, 2 kills. Dumas, 1 kill, 1 ace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.