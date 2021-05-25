Peru sweeps away Lake Placid in CVAC track

PERU — Lake Placid didn’t make it easy, but Peru was able to sweep its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field meet, Tuesday.
Harrison Matthews, Bryn Reynolds, Jacob Crawford and John Tarabula led the way for the Nighthawk boys, each winning three events, with Matthews, Crawford and Tarabula making up three quarters of the victorious 400-meter relay team.
Max Flanigan was the only Blue Bomber boy with multiple event wins, taking the 800- and 1600-meter events and running on the first place 1600-meter relay team.
For the girls, Ella Garrow, Ophelia Lancto and Lillian Swyers each took multiple event wins, with Garrow and Lancto both running on the winning 3200-meter relay team.
Alexa Harper was the only multiple-event winner for Lake Placid, winning the 100- and 800-meter events.
Boys
Peru 65, Lake Placid 53
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Howe, Recore, Pandolph, Reynolds), 9:37.3.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 21.3.
100- 1, Marshall, LP, 13.2.
1600- 1, Flanigan, LP, 5:04.1.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Tarabula, Matthews, Howe, Crawford), 52.6.
400- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 55.3.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:14.2.
800- 1, Flanigan, LP, 2:26.1.
200- 1, Crawford, PCS, 27.9.
3200- 1, Scanio, LP, 11:09.2.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Douglas, Flanigan, Gavin, Lawrence), 4:01.4.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Tarabula, PCS, 15-4.
Triple jump- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 36-4.
Shot put- 1, Brownell, LP, 31-3.
Discus- 1,W. Schrumm, PCS, 98-6.
Girls
Peru 76, Lake Placid 41
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, R. Chamberlain, J. Swyers, Lancto), 12:52.1.
100 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 19.4.
100- 1, Harper, LP, 14.7.
1500- 1, Rother, LP, 5:57.6.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, L. Swyers, Crippen, J. Swyers), 59.7.
400- 1, Lansing, LP, 1:22.5.
400 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 1:25.3.
800- 1, Harper, LP, 3:08.1.
200- 1, Garrow, PCS, 30.
3000- 1, Lancto, PCS, 12:53.6.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 13-7.
Triple jump- 1, Crippen, PCS, 28-6.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 25-11.
Discus- 1, Ashline, PCS, 75-7.5.
SARANAC LAKE 77, SARANAC 55
SARANAC 100, SARANAC LAKE 27
SARANAC — The Saranac Lake boys edged out a close win over the Saranac squad, but the Chief girls took a dominant win against the Red Storm.
Zashon Abrams was the only multiple-event winner for the Saranac boys, taking the 100- and 200-meter events, as well as the long jump, while Peter and Andrew Fogarty, James Catania and Micah McCulley each tallied multiple-event wins for the Red Storm.
On the girls’ side, the Chiefs cruised to a win with multiple event wins from Anglena Fay and Sienna Boulds.
Mia Sanford swept the throwing events for the Saranac Lake girls.
Boys
Saranac Lake 77, Saranac 55
3200 relay- 1, SL (Catania, Ash, Fogarty, Madden), 9:33.9.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SL, 19.29.
100- 1, Abrams, SCS, 11.62.
1600- 1, Fogarty, SL, 4:52.3.
400 relay- 1, SCS (LaBarre, Norcross, Harkness, Abrams), 47.17.
400- 1, McCulley, SL, 53.87.
400 hurdles- 1, A. Fogarty, SL, 1:04.8.
800- 1, Catania, SL, 2:07.2.
200- 1, Abrams, SCS, 24.19.
3200- 1, Catania, SCS, 10:17.5.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (P. Fogarty, McCulley, Wilson, A.Fogarty ), 3:46.
High jump- 1, Stanton, SCS, 5.
Long jump- 1, Abrams, SCS, 18-4.
Triple jump- 1, Fleury, SCS, 34-10.5.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 45-75.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SL, 111-7.
Girls
Saranac 100, Saranac Lake 27
3200 relay- 1, SCS (K. Fay, Sanger, Ducatte, Boulds), 11:33.6.
100 hurdles- 1, A. Fay, SCS, 18.72.
100- 1, Ubl, SCS, 14.6.
1500- 1, Boulds, SCS, 6:02.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, Willette, Wynnik), 57.1.
400- 1, A. Fay, SCS, 1:07.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Leduc, SCS, 1:16.8.
800- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 2:41.2.
200- 1, A. Fay, SCS, 29.5.
3000- 1, Boulds, SCS, 13:24.3.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-9.
Long jump- 1, Leduc, SCS, 15-4.
Triple jump- 1, Converse, SCS, 31.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 29-11.5.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 83-9.
PLATTSBURGH 72, AUSABLE VALLEY 24
PLATTSBURGH 82, AUSABLE VALLEY 32
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High was able to sweep its meet against a short-staffed AuSable Valley team.
On the boys’ side, three events went uncontested but the meet still garnered four multiple event winners.
For Plattsburgh, Owen Mulligan won the 100- and 200-meter events, while Emir Gul won the 110-hurdles and Jaylen Gonzalez won the 400-hurdles. Gonzalez and Gul also both ran on the victorious 1,600-meter relay team.
For the Patriots, Ethan Leibeck won the 800- and 1600-meter events.
The Hornets had four multiple-event winners on the girls’ side, with Siri Sorenson winning shot put and discus while also running on the 400-meter relay team, Madeline Boule taking first in the 400- and 200-meter events while also running on the 1600-meter relay team.
Lily Clermont placed first in the 800-meter event and Nora Graves took the top spot in the 1500-meter event. Both ran on the winning 3200- and 1600-meter relay teams.
Boys
Plattsburgh 72, AuSable Valley 24
3200 relay- Not contested.
110 hurdles- 1, Gul, PHS, 22.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Leibeck, AVCS, 5:11.1.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Jackson, PHS, 1:00.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Gonzalez, PHS, 1:22.6.
800- 1, Leibeck, AVCS, 2:26.4.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 25.2.
3200- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Gul, Barney, Jackson, Gonzalez), 4:30.1.
High jump- 1, Bordeau, PHS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Phillips, PHS, 17-1.
Triple jump- 1, Elshafay, PHS, 36-1.
Shot put- 1, McGinnis, PHS, 37-5.
Discus- 1, Lefevre, AVCS, 95-4.
Girls
Plattsburgh 82, AuSable Valley 32
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Graves, Clermont, Billow, Neale), 12:52.
100 hurdles- 1, Baher, AVCS, 20.1.
100- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 14.2.
1500- 1, Graves, PHS, 6:15.4.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Baker Sorenson, Keliihananui, LaValley), 1:00.1.
400- 1, Boule, PHS, 1:07.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Neale, PHS, 1:25.1.
800- 1, Clermont, PHS, 3:04.5.
200- 1, Boule, PHS, 29.5.
3000- 1, Hodgson, AVCS, 14:30.8.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Keliihananui, Graves, Clermont, Boule), 5:00.
High jump- 1, Yokum, PHS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Bresnahan, PHS, 13-7.
Triple jump- 1, LaValley, PHS, 30-3.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 24-4.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 83-2.
BEEKMANTOWN 101, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 19
BEEKMANTOWN 80, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 21
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown track had a strong showing against a smaller Moriah/Boquet Valley contingent, sweeping both the boys and girls meets.
For the boys, Connor Goodwin, Alex Jock, Carter Ducatte, Izaiah Jock and Jacob Martin all had multiple event wins for the Eagles, with Phoebe Eldredge, Angelina Lyons, Morgan Dumas and Elizabeth Chapman carrying the load for the girls with several event wins of their own.
Landon Peters, Sawyer VanBuren, Cole Simmer and Gage Perry combined to win the 3200-meter relay for Moriah/Boquet Valley, the team’s only event win on the boys side, while Alexis Bauman won the 400-meters and Desiree Demar took the high jump for the only girls’ wins.
Boys
Beekmantown 101, Moriah/Boquet Valley 19
3200 relay- 1, M/BV (Peter, Vanburen, Simmer, Perry), 9:56.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 18.1.
100- 1, Cox, BCS, 11.8.
1600- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 5:17.2.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Burke, Jock, Cox), 48.
400- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 56.3.
400 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 1:09.8.
800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:15.4.
200- 1, Reams, BCS, 24.4.
3200- 1, Slick, BCS, 11:59.2.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Ducatte, Jock, Sand, Cox), 3:58.9.
High jump- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 5.
Long jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 18.
Triple jump- 1, I. Jock, BCS, 38.
Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 33-4.5.
Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 89-5.
Girls
Beekmantown 80, Moriah/Boquet Valley 21
3200 relay- Not contested.
100 hurdles- 1, I. Rivers, BCS, 19.4.
100- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 13.3.
1500- 1, Eldgredge, BCS, 7:27.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Roberts, Dyke, Rivers, Lyons), 57.
400- 1, Bauman, M/BV, 1:07.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Chapman, BCS, 1:23.4.
800- 1, Hamel, BCS, 2:48.4.
200- 1, Chapman, BCS, 29.1.
3000- 1, Eldredge, BCS, 17:07.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Demar, M/BV, 4-7.
Long jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 14-8.
Triple jump- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 28-7.
Shot put- 1, Dumas, BCS, 24-7.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 67-3.5.
