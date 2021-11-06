Peru shuts out Plattsburgh for Class B crown

BEEKMANTOWN — There are a lot of potential ways to summarize Friday night's Section VII Class B football title game.
The bottom line, however, is Peru came to play.
Led by a stellar defensive effort as well as a solid run game backed by a powerful offensive line, the Nighthawks are sectional champions.
Zach O'Connell rushed for a score and completed a touchdown pass to Landen Duprey, and Keegan Smith kicked a 40-yard field goal to lead Peru to a 17-0 win against Plattsburgh High.
"We come to practice at the start of the year when it's hot and miserable out to prepare for this," O'Connell said. "We came out and played how we wanted to and got what we wanted."
The Nighthawks advanced to play Massena in a NYSPHSAA regional semifinal next Friday or Saturday in Ogdensburg.
A time and date of the matchup against the Red Raiders, who beat Franklin Academy, 41-0, in the Section X championship, has yet to be determined.
"I hope we can keep it going," Peru coach Ryon O'Connell said. "I know Massena is very talented. We have a lot of film study to do. I think the kids will respond very well on Monday."
If the Nighthawks bring the energy they had against the Hornets to next week, they certainly will have a good chance to advance.
After a scoreless first quarter, Peru took control when Zach O'Connell found Duprey for a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to give the Nighthawks a 7-0 lead after a successful extra-point attempt from Smith with 7:00 left in the first half.
"Don't drop it and use two hands," said Duprey with a laugh as he described what was going through his head during the touchdown play. "I did not think it was coming to me, but it worked. It was amazing. Everyone on the team makes everything enjoyable, and there's nothing better than this."
On the ensuing drive, Peru's Zach Tyrell dished out a big hit on Plattsburgh kick returner Hayden Colburn that forced a fumble recovered by Rocky Hebert of the Nighthawks.
Peru failed to score on the following drive but kept all the momentum.
After a fourth-down stop on the Hornets' next drive, the Nighthawks needed just two plays to make it a two-score game.
Zach O'Connell hit Tyrell for a 39-yard pass play that brought Peru down to the Plattsburgh 1-yard line.
The Nighthawk quarterback kept the ball himself on the next play and found pay dirt with 1:36 remaining in the second quarter.
"First of all, Tyrell should have got in," Zach O'Connell said with a laugh. "The next play was supposed to be a run up the middle, but I saw them crashing down so I took it and ran, and (Jack) Hanson was not happy with me about that. He wanted that touchdown."
Even without the touchdown, Hanson and the offensive line did their part to contribute to the victory.
Hanson rushed for 83 yards on 20 carries to lead the Peru ground game.
"For the most part, we had pretty good field position throughout," Ryon O'Connell said. "We took the air out of the ball and ran it. The offensive line was outstanding, and Jack Hanson ran the ball very well. They really controlled the play. We got first down after first down."
The closest the Hornets came to scoring was after they fell behind 14-0 late in the second quarter.
Plattsburgh managed to march down to the Nighthawks' 7-yard line, but Peru got a stop on fourth down to take the 14-point lead into halftime.
The Hornets failed to make it past their own 30-yard line in the second half.
Plattsburgh totaled 71 total yards of offense in the game. The Hornets' biggest play was a 22-yard pass hookup from Bostyn Duquette to Braeden McGinnis in the second quarter.
"The defense stepped up tremendously," Zach O'Connell said. "We prepared and executed. The defense was amazing."
Smith capped off the victory thanks to his long field goal with 4:03 left in regulation.
Zach O'Connell completed nine of his 13 passes for 94 yards, and Tyrell's lone 39-yard catch ended up leading the receiving core.
"I am very happy for the kids," Ryon O'Connell said. "It's all about the kids. For them to experience the championship scenario and the great atmosphere tonight, they played very well. It's a great feeling for them after putting in a ton of work in practice and being locked in all week."
Peru 17, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
PCS 0 14 0 3 — 17
Second Quarter
PCS- Duprey 6 pass from O'Connell (Smith kick), 7:00.
PCS- O'Connell 1 run (Smith kick), 1:36.
Fourth Quarter
PCS- Smith 40 kick, 4:03.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
PHS- Colburn 2-11; Griffiths 4-10; McGinnis 5-9; Phillips 5-8; Coon 1-3; Duquette 5-(-2). Totals: 22-39.
PCS- Hanson 20-83; O'Connell 12-16, TD; Smith 3-15; Hayes 3-11; Tyrell 1-5; Duprey 1-3. Totals: 40-133, TD.
Passing
PHS- Duquette 4-9-1-32.
PCS- O'Connell9-13-0-94, TD.
Receiving
PHS- McGinnis 2-23; Phillips 2-9.
PCS- Tyrell 1-39; Ri. Hebert 3-30; Duprey 2-17, TD; Hayes 1-7; Smith 1-2; Hanson 1-0.
Interceptions
PCS- O'Connell.
