PERU — Peru spread the scoring around to help secure the victory over Plattsburgh in Northern Soccer League action, Wednesday.
The first half started slow, but the Nighthawks opened the scoring 34:16 into the game.
Dillon Haudberg scored off an assist from Ashton Guay to give Peru the 1-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the Nighthawks got back to work.
Just 5:40 into that frame, Morgan McCormick scored, and Nolan Manchester put a goal in 11 minutes later, assisted by Sergio Vega.
“We played with a lot of energy tonight,” Peru coach Matt Armstrong said. “Every player had a contribution towards a much needed win.”
Ryan Robinson stopped six shots in net for Peru for the shutout win, while his Hornet counterpart Dalton Tahy stopped eight shots in his loss.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
PCS 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, PCS, Haudberg (Guay), 34;16.
Second half- 2, PCS, McCormick (Pearl), 5:40. 3, PCS, Manchester (Vega), 16:31.
Shots- Peru, 13-9.
Saves- Robinson, PCS, 6. Tahy, PHS, 8.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm opened the scoring, but Zach DuBray put on a show to get the Eagles back into the game and secure the win.
Saranac Lake’s lone goal came from Bailey Bartholomew in the first two minutes of the game, Saranac Lake coach Brad Rafferty said.
The Red Storm kept the game at 1-0 for most of the first half, but then DuBray scored a hat trick in the final eight minutes of the half to springboard Beekmantown forward.
He added a fourth goal in the second half to put the game away.
Levi Groves stopped 11 shots in net for Saranac Lake in the loss.
—
Beekmantown 4, Saranac Lake 1
BCS 3 1 — 4
SLCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SLCS, Bartholomew (Maoire). 2, BCS, DuBray. 3, BCS, DuBray (Hewson). 4, BCS, DuBray (Mosley).
Second half- 5, BCS, DuBray (Burke).
Shots- Beekmantown, 18-6.
Saves- Groves, SLCS, 11. Golden, BCS, 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
SARANAC 0
CHAMPLAIN — After a quiet first half, a goal and an assist from Reid LaValley in the second helped propel the Cougars past the Chiefs.
LaValley scored in the 10th minute of the second frame to get NCCS the lead, and Marcus Bedard scored eight minutes later to make the final score 2-0.
“Saranac's defense played well throughout the night, limiting our chances both from the outside and through the middle,” NCCS coach Nicholas Trombley said.
—
Northeastern Clinton 2, Saranac 0
SCS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 0 2 — 2
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, NCCS, LaValley, 10:00. 2, NCCS, Bedard (LaValley), 18:00.
Shots- NCCS, 7-4.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 6. Letourneau, NCCS, 4.
CHAZY 2
WILLSBORO 1 (2OT)
WILLSBORO — It took two overtimes, but the Eagles came away with the win in a tight matchup with the Warriors.
Ethan Leibeck gave Willsboro the 1-0 lead in the first half, a lead that would stay for a while.
Luke Mosher tied the game for Chazy 35:38 into the second half after Novak Jarus collected a rebound before feeding Mosher a drop-pass for the goal.
The game went scoreless through the first overtime, but 9:39 into the second tiebreaking frame, Peter LaBarge headed in a Mosher corner kick for the win.
Logan Jaquish made 17 saves in net for the Warriors in the loss, while Zane Stevens stopped six shots in the victory for the Eagles.
—
Chazy 2, Willsboro 1
CCRS 0 1 0 1 — 2
WCS 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, WCS, E. Leibeck.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Mosher (Jarus), 35:38.
First Overtime- No scoring.
Second Overtime- 3, CCRS, LaBarge (Mosher), 9:39
Shots- Chazy, 19-9.
Saves- Jaquish, WCS, 17. Stevens, CCRS, 6.
CROWN POINT 2
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
INDIAN LAKE — The Panthers eked out a close victory over the Orange, Wednesday.
Crown Point opened the scoring 14:47 into the first half, with Cole Potter tallying the marker.
They took that lead into the second half, but Indian Lake/Long Lake tied the game at 24:39 when Jackson Strader scored off a Gabe Stanton assist.
But the comeback bid would be for naught, as the Panthers’ Leo Filio scored just over a minute later to regain Crown Point’s lead, a lead that would hold.
—
Crown Point 2, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
CP 1 1 — 2
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, CP, Potter, 14:47.
Second half- 2, IL/LL, Strader (Stanton), 24:39. 3, CP, Filio, 25:49.
Shots- Not provided.
Saves- Mack, IL/LL. 8; Fisher, IL/LL, 11. Tompkins, CP, 2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
BOQUET VALLEY 0
ELLENBURG — Brady Boulrice opened the scoring two minutes into the game, and the Bobcats didn’t look back, securing the win over the Griffins.
Boulrice’s goal came off an Ayden Wrye assist in what would be the only scoring in the first half.
Then, 33:28 into the second half, Troy LaBarge doubled up Northern Adirondack’s lead with an unassisted goal.
Tim Stickney made seven saves in a shutout victory for the Bobcats, while his Boquet Valley counterpart Beckham Egglefield stopped 11 shots in his team’s loss.
—
Northern Adirondack 2, Bouquet Valley 0
BV 0 0 — 0
NAC 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, NAC, Boulrice (Wrye), 2:12.
Second half- 2, NAC, LaBarge, 33:28.
Shots- NAC, 17-10.
Saves- Stickney, NAC, 7. Egglefield, BV, 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.