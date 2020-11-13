Peru scores close win over PHS

PERU — The latest Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics meet was like the rest —very close and very competitive.
The Peru gymnasts pulled out a 158.5-156.1 victory against Plattsburgh High, Friday.
"Peru and Plattsburgh had another close meet with several ties in the top six places," Hornets coach Janice Trudeau said. "Each team had some great performances."
Dakota Tender won the all-around for the Hornets, turning in a point total of 32.2, but the Nighthawks snagged the next three spots.
Maddy Witkiewicz (31.9), Kennedy Beyer (31.65) and McKaylie Taylor (31.3) took second, third and fourth, respectively, and helped propel Peru to the win.
Morgan Hughes (31.25) and Grace Willmott (29.1) took the next two top spots for Plattsburgh.
In the individual events, Tender won the vault with 8.2 points, edging out the Nighthawks' Witkiewicz and Lilly Swyers who both notched an 8.1.
Tender's 7.9 was also good enough for first place in the bars.
First place in the beam went to the Hornets' Maleah Lunan who turned in an 8.4.
In the closest event of the evening, Tender was just behind the first-place finish of the Nighthawks' Kennedy Beyer and her score of 8.85.
—
Peru 158.5, Plattsburgh High 156.1
Vault
1. D. Tender PHS 8.2; 2. M. Witkiewicz Peru & L. Swyers Peru 8.1; 3. M. Lunan PHS, M. Hughes PHS, K. Lawliss Peru 7.9; 4. M. Taylor Peru 7.8; 5. L. Prescott Peru & G. Willmott PHS 7.7 6. N. Keliihananui PHS 7.65.
Bars
1. D Tender PHS 7.9; 2. M. Hughes PHS, M. Lunan PHS, K. Lawliss Peru & K. Beyer Peru 7.6; 3. M. Witkiewicz Peru 7.55; 4. J. Swyers Peru 7.2; 5. M. Taylor Peru 7.1; 6. G Willmott PHS 6.8.
Beam
1. M. Lunan PHS 8.4; 2. R. King PHS 8.2; 3. J. Swyers Peru & M. Taylor Peru 8.0; 4. L. Prescott Peru 7.8; 5. G. Willmott PHS & K. Beyer Peru 7.6; 6. M. Witkiewicz Peru 7.55.
Floor
1. K. Beyer Peru 8.85; 2. D. Tender PHS 8.8; 3. M. Witkiewicz Peru 8.7; 4. K. Lawliss Peru 8.55; 5. L. Swyers Peru & M. Taylor Peru 8.4; 6. M. Hughes PHS 7 K. Baker PHS 8.3.
All-around
1. D. Tender PHS 32.2; 2. M. Witkiewicz Peru 31.9; 3. K. Beyer Peru 31.65; 4. M. Taylor Peru 31.3; 5. M. Hughes PHS 31.25; 6. G. Willmott PHS 29.1.
