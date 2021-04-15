PERU — The first set was about as close as it could be, but as the match went on, Peru got a little better and pulled away from Saranac Lake.
Led by 20 assists, nine points, seven digs, four kills and three aces from Rachel Madore, the Nighthawks came away with a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball, Wednesday.
Peru's Alyssa Bartholomew turned in a double-double with 14 digs and 12 points, and Shian Brunell registered 12 digs of her own.
The Nighthawks grabbed some early momentum with a close 25-23 victory in the first set followed by 25-20 and 25-19 victories in the second and third.
Payton Seymour added on to the fun for Peru with eight kills, seven points and four digs.
In the close loss for the Red Storm, there were many contributors that kept up the fight.
Saranac Lake's Alyssa LaPierre turned in 10 points and six digs to go along with seven assists by Kelsey Leeret.
Alison Hewitt chipped in with six Red Storm digs, and Mia Sanford put up six points.
—
Peru 3, Saranac Lake 0
25-23, 25-20, 25-19
SLCS- K. Leeret 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 point, 7 assists; LaPierre 2 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 10 points, 1 assist; Sanford 4 kills, 1 ace, 6 points; Small 1 kill, 3 digs; Hewitt 6 digs, 1 point, Whitson 1 kill, 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 points; A. Leeret 4 kills, 4 digs, 3 points.
PCS- Bartholomew 12 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 14 digs; Brunell 7 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 12 digs; Clary 6 points, 3 aces, 4 digs; Finn 2 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; LaValley 3 points, 2 kills, 2 digs; Lyon 1 kill, 1 dig; Madore 9 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 20 assists, 7 digs; Martin 1 point, 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Robinson 1 block, 1 assist; Seymour 7 points, 1 ace, 8 kills, 4 digs.
SARANAC 3
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs grabbed a very close first set with a 26-24 victory, and the match remained very tight throughout, but Saranac came out on top for the sweep.
Kate Siskavich did a lot of the damage for the Chiefs with a triple-double performance filled with 13 points, 11 aces and 11 kills.
Hannah Charlebois (12) and Mackenzie Taylor (10) combined for 22 points to boost Saranac, and Taylor also added 13 digs.
Zoe Vaughn was a true team player thanks to her 14 assists to create cohesion for the Chiefs on offense.
The Hornets lost the second set 25-21 and lost a bit of steam toward the end as Saranac finished them off with a 25-17 third-set victory.
Lily Snide filled her stat line for Plattsburgh with 10 assists, eight digs, seven points, five kills and two aces.
The Hornets' Sophie Sherman came away with a team-high 13 points, and she also finished with six aces. Brenna Bird's six kills was the high mark for Plattsburgh, and Olivia Nowosielski tied with Snide for the team lead in digs with eight of her own.
—
Saranac 3, Plattsburgh High 0
26-24, 25-21, 25-17
SCS- Hannah Charlebois 12 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs; Mackenzie Taylor 10 points, 3 aces, 13 digs; Hannah Dresser 4 points, 4 aces, 4 digs; Hailey Schiraldi 2 kills, 7 digs; Zoe Vaughn 4 points, 1 kill, 14 assists; Kate Siskavich 13 points, 11 aces, 11 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 1 block.
PHS- Lily Snide 7 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 10 assists, 8 digs; Brenna Bird 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Elise Bruso 1 points, 1 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 1 block; Kristine Cantwell 4 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig; Sophie Sherman 13 points, 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs; Olivia Nowosielski 1 point, 3 assists, 8 digs; Allison Crahan 1 assist, 2 digs; Robin Trombley 5 points, 1 ace, 6 digs; Veda Bingel 1 point, 1 ace, 1 assist, 2 digs.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Eagles jumped out to a hot start with 25-10 and 25-8 victories in the first two sets before finishing off the Cougars in a much tougher third.
Alexys Hawks was connected to a lot of Beekmantown's success with 22 assists to go along with five kills, five aces and three digs.
Jenna Begor was also a big contributor for the Eagles thanks to her 10 digs, five assists and five aces.
Brooke Ruest (7), Lauren Cross (4) and Aubrey Dominy (4) combined for 15 more Beekmantown kills, and Brenna Mulvaney totaled four aces.
Northeastern Clinton proved to be feisty in the final set and would not go away quietly, but the Eagles did manage to win the third set, 25-22.
For the Cougars, Camryn Foley notched a team-high 14 digs, while Mackenzie Gardner registered three kills and three blocks.
Maggie Sample tallied two aces to help Northeastern Clinton to go along with two digs.
—
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-10, 25-8, 25-22
BCS- Begor 10 digs, 5 assists, 5 aces; Hall 2 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace; Hawks 3 digs, 22 assists, 5 kills, 5 aces; Hilborne 1 kill, 1 ace; Ruest 3 digs, 7 kills; Winnicki 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces; Franklin 2 digs; Cross 1 dig; 4 kills; Repas 3 kills, 2 aces, Willette 1 ace; Mulvaney 2 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces; Dominy 1 dig, 4 kills.
NCCS- Monette: 1 Ace, 1 Kill, 4 Digs, 2 Assists; Gardner: 3 Kills, 3 Digs, 3 Blocks; Munson: 2 Digs; Foley: 1 Ace, 14 Digs, 1 Assist; Basmajian: 1 Ace, 1 Kill, 1 Dig; Oliver: 1 Dig; Sample: 2 Aces, 2 Digs; Dumas: 1 Ace, 1 Kill .
