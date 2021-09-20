Peru, Saranac battle to scoreless draw

PERU — A tightly contested match ended in a scoreless tie between Peru and Saranac in Northern Soccer League action, Monday.
The Nighthawks outshot the Chiefs, 16-11, in the defensive tilt.
Ryan Robinson stopped six shots in net for Peru, while his Saranac counterpart, Branden Ashley, made 12 saves.
—
Peru 0, Saranac 0
Saranac 0 0 — 0
Peru 0 0 — 0
First half- No scoring.
Second half- No scoring.
Shots- Peru, 16-11.
Saves- Robinson, PCS, 16. Ashley, SCS, 12.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
SARANAC LAKE 2
SARANAC LAKE — The Patriots' Tristan Laundree and Red Storm's Bailey Bartholomew both scored a pair of goals for their teams.
Hayden Lowther helped provide the difference with a goal in the second half for AuSable Valley.
"It was a good battle between the teams' best players at mid with both scoring a pair of goals," Saranac Lake coach Brad Rafferty said.
Tucker MacDougal totaled two assists for the Patriots, and Scott LaMountian had four saves.
Red Storm keeper Kenny Lawless made 10 stops.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Saranac Lake 2
AV 1 2 — 3
SL 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, AVCS, Laundree (MacDougal), no time.
Second half- 2, AVCS, Lowther (English), no time. 3, AVCS, Laundree (MaCDougal), no time. 4, SL, Bartholomew (Tromblee), no time. 5, SL, Bartholomew (Maiore), no time.
Shots- AuSable Valley 14, Saranac Lake 8.
Saves- LaMountain (AVCS) 4. Lawless (SL) 10.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
BEEKMANTOWN 1
CHAMPLAIN — The difference in the game ended up being second-half goals from the Cougars' James Wells and Reid LaValley.
Wells' goal broke a 1-1 stalemate, and LaValley provided some insurance.
Aidan Creller of Northeastern Clinton and the Eagles' Brady Mannix scored once apiece in the first half.
Chase Letourneau kept nearly kept a clean sheet in the win and made seven saves for the Cougars, and Beekmantown's Rocco Golden turned away nine shots.
"Tonight was senior night at NCCS," Northeastern Clinton Nicholas Trombley said. "We honored nine seniors, who have all been an integral part of the soccer program here. Many of them played well on their night, with seniors Aidan Creller and Reid Lavalley scoring goals in the win.
"Defensively, seniors Dawson Guay, Tyler Guay, Lucas Deuso, Chase Letourneau and Darren Dubois continued their great play in the back."
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Beekmantown 1
BCS 1 0 — 1
NCC 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, NCCS, Creller (Brown), 15:00. 2, BCS, Mannix, 20:00.
Second half- 3, NCCS, Wells (Dubois), 17:45. 4, NCCS, LaValley, 25:00.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 12-8.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 9. Letourneau, NCCS, 7.
CROWN POINT 4
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 2
CROWN POINT — An evenly matched tilt through one half ended in a Panther win.
The teams traded goals in the first half, with Schroon Lake/Newcomb getting goals from Eric and Logan Bush, while Crown Point got markers from Evan Carey and Noah Spaulding.
Spaulding continued his scoring ways 15:29 into the second half, netting another unassisted, before Alex Stone tallied the game’s final goal in the 23rd minute.
“Schroon Lake/Newcomb has three really skilled players,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “I thought our defense did a great job containing them on the field; well played game by both teams.”
—
Crown Point 4, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
SL/N 2 0 — 0
CP 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, SL/N, E. Bush (L. Bush), 6:19. 2, CP, Carey (Spaulding), 9:52. 3, CP, Spaulding (Pertak), 29:49. 4, SL/N, L. Bush, 37:17.
Second half- 5, CP, Spaulding, 15:29. 6, CP, Stone (Potter), 23:45.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 11-10.
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 8. Carniglia, SL/N, 6.
KEENE 6
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
KEENE — Keenan Linton and Parker Borden put on a show in the Beavers’ decisive victory over the Orange.
Linton tallied a hat trick, while Borden scored two goals of his own, while they each assisted one of the other’s goals.
Nevin Dockery scored Keene’s other goal. Griffin Farr netted Indian Lake/Long Lake’s only goal in the second half.
—
Keene 6, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
KCS 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, KCS, Borden. 2, KCS, Linton. 3, KCS, Linton.
Second half- 4, KCS, Linton (Borden). 5, KCS, Borden (Linton). 6, IL/LL, Farr. 7, KCS, Dockery.
Shots- Keene, 15-6.
Saves- Gagnon, KCS, 4. Brouthers, IL/LL, 6.
NON-DIVISION
BOQUET VALLEY 3
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
WESTPORT — An offensive blitz that saw the Griffins outshoot Johnsburg/Minerva, 29-6, ended in a Boquet Valley win.
Jameson Fiegl got things going for the Griffins 34:22 into the first half.
Ben Burdo then came out flying in the second half, netting a goal 49 seconds in. Oakley Buehler sealed the deal for Boquet Valley in the 21st minute with a goal of his own.
Angelo Galle stopped 12 shots for Johnsburg/Minerva in the loss.
“We came out very strong in the second half and created a lot of chances,” Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. “Credit to Johnsburg's keeper for a strong game.”
—
Boquet Valley 3, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
Johnsburg/Minerva 0 0 — 0
Boquet Valley 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, BV, Fiegl, 34:22.
Second half- 2, BV, Burdo, 0:49. 3, BV, O. Buehler, 21:16.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 29-6.
Saves- Armstrong, BV, 4. Galle, J/M, 12.
GIRLS
NON-DIVISION
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4
LAKE PLACID 0
PLATTSBURGH — Haley Ladue's hat trick combined with a goal by Alyssa Hemingway sent the Hornets home happy.
Stephanie Trombley, Emma Tuller and Aubree Mulligan all had assists for Plattsburgh.
Three of the Hornets' goals came in the second half.
"(We) came out strong in the second half and took control," Plattsburgh coach Tim Mulligan said. "Sophie Burdo had a strong game in the midfield. Brooklyn Huffman made some key saves to keep Lake Placid in the game."
Huffman totaled nine stops, and Emma Whalen (4) and Reha Maken (1) combined for five saves in the Hornet nets.
—
Plattsburgh High 4, Lake Placid 0
LPC 0 0 — 0
PHS 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, PHS, Ladue (Trombley), 21:00.
Second half- 2, PHS, Hemingway, 6:29. 3, PHS, Ladue (Tuller), 8:27. 4, PHS, Ladue (Mulligan), 9:25.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 14-5.
Saves- Whalen (4), Maken (1), PHS, 5. Huffman, LPC, 9.
BOQUET VALLEY 5
CROWN POINT 0
WESTPORT — Abbey Schwoebel’s four-goal night powered the Griffins.
Schwoebel opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the first half off an assist from Liz Poe before assisting Poe’s goal in the 26th minute of the first frame.
Then Schwoebel didn’t stop, scoring two goals assisted by Claire Reynolds in the 15th and 17th minutes before scoring an unassisted goal in the 27th minute.
“We are getting daily improvement from many players that have been moved to new positions,” Griffins coach Paul Buehler said. “The defensive crew of Alexis Baumann, Jaden Bettis, Grace Reynolds and Abby Monty were exceptional tonight.”
Catherine Harmon stopped 23 shots for Crown Point in the loss, while Ella Lobdell stopped one shot to earn the shutout in the win.
—
Boquet Valley 5, Crown Point 0
Crown Point 0 0 — 0
Boquet Valley 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, BV, Schwoebel (Poe), 4:00. 2, BV, Poe (Scwoebel), 26:00.
Second half- 3, BV, Schwoebel (Reynolds), 15:00. 4, BV, Schwoebel (Reynolds), 17:00. 5, BV, Schwoebel, 27:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 31-1.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 1. Harmon, CP, 23.
SATURDAY
NON-DIVISION
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 1
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles came away with the win in a low-scoring affair.
Markel Mosley tallied the game’s only goal, scoring for Beekmantown at the 26:44 mark off an assist from Quinn Brandell.
Rocco Golden made two saves for the Eagles in the shutout win, while Tim Stickney made eight saves for Northern Adirondack in the loss.
—
Beekmantown 1, Northern Adirondack 0
NAC 0 0 — 0
BCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, Mosley (Brandell), 26:44.
Second half- No scoring.
Shots- Beekmantown, 13-4.
Saves- Golden, BCS, 2. Stickney, NAC, 8.
FRIDAY
LAKE PLACID 3
KEENE 0
LAKE PLACID — Will Douglas opened the scoring for Lake Placid 30:33 into the first half with an unassisted marker.
Then, in the second, Eben Daby and Coleden Lewis each notched a goal of their own, both assisted by Drew Ferebee.
John Armstrong made four saves in the victory to earn the shutout, while Keene’s Cooper Gagnon stopped 14 shots in net.
—
Lake Placid 3, Keene 0
Keene 0 0 — 0
Lake Placid 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, LP, Douglas, 30:33.
Second half- 2, LP, Daby (Ferebee), 15:23. 3, LP, Lewis (Ferebee), 20:02.
Shots- Lake Placid, 15-4.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 4. Gagnon, KCS, 14.
