Peru, Saranac advance with Class B semifinal wins

PERU – There was lots of action in the final moments of a close Peru-Beekmantown softball game for the girls Section VII Class B semifinals Thursday, ending in a 5-4 walk-off win for the Nighthawks.
Peru’s Rachel Madore, Emily Beattie, Isabella Sypek and Kayleigh Jackson all had two hits apiece.
The Nighthawks got off to a quick start, running in three in the first inning. The Eagles answered with one in the second, and then it was a quiet game, until the seventh inning.
Beekmantown racked up three runs, jumping to a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh. Peru then answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh, and put it away in the eighth with another run.
“Isabella Sypek came up big for us with two out in the bottom of the seventh to score, and Emily Beattie on a base hit to tie the game,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said.
Marshall said the Eagles made it very hard for her team to come away with the win, but with team effort they were able to.
“Tonight our defense was very shaky, but we stayed poised at the plate with some key hitting to come away with the win,” she said.
Beekmantown’s Natalie Wood went 2-for-3 at the plate, and the entire team came away with zero errors.
“Beekmantown played outstanding defense and put in a total team effort,” Marshall said.
–
Peru 5, Beekmantown 4
Beekmantown 010 000 3 – 4 4 0
Peru 300 000 11 – 5 9 7
Brown to Ruest. Beattie to Sypek. WP- Beattie. LP- Brown.
SARANAC 7
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 1
SARANAC – Olivia Davis and Payton Couture shined for the Chiefs, each with two hits and two doubles to help push their team to victory.
“It was a tight game all the way,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said.
“We were able to get timely hits and take advantage of a couple free passes and mistakes.
“We were able to keep Plattsburgh off the bases for the most part and limit any threats in the top of their order.”
Aislyn Liberty secured the win in the circle, striking out four and only walking two.
“Aislyn did a fantastic job fielding her position and making the smart plays,” Campbell said.
For the Hornets, pitcher Calli Fitzwater had eight strikeouts with five walks. Lauren Baker and Madalyn Fuller each had a double, as well.
Campbell highlighted that Lily Duquette did a nice job behind the plate for Plattsburgh.
–
Saranac 7, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 000 001 0 – 1 3 2
Saranac 102 202 – 7 6 2
Fitzwater and Duquette. A. Liberty and Benjamin. WP- A. Liberty. LP- Fitzwater. 2B- Baker (PHS), Fuller (PHS), Davis 2 (SCS), Couture 2 (SCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.