Peru rolls to 62-6 win against Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — Peru did not need any WD-40 to shake off the rust in Ticonderoga on Friday night.
Following a COVID-19 pause that lasted two weeks of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference schedule, the Nighthawks (3-1, 3-0) got back under the lights and cruised to a 62-6 win against the Sentinels (0-5).
Jack Hanson scored four touchdowns, Keegan Smith added two scores, and Zach O’Connell, Zach Tyrell and Riley Hebert all helped put up six points on the board in the Peru victory.
Hanson rushed for 192 yards, while O’Connell passed for 211 on a night the Nighthawks had the offense and defense clicking.
“It’s awesome to be back under the lights again on Friday,” Hanson said. “We practiced our butts off all week to be able to come back out, so I am glad we were able to win this week and have a good performance.”
Peru was off to the races early and opened up a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
In fact, all of the Nighthawks’ points actually came in the final 6:50 of the opening frame, which gave Peru all the momentum it needed.
Hebert caught a 21-yard touchdown pass, and O’Connell followed that with a 3-yard run to pay dirt.
Later in the quarter, Hanson caught a screen pass from O’Connell and took it 31 yards to the house for a touchdown. Hanson rounded out the first 12 minutes with a 7-yard score with 1:04 left.
“Having a 3-week layoff, I thought we executed really well,” Nighthawks coach Ryon O’Connell said. “That was a big positive. It was good to be able to get back out on the football field and play football together as a family.”
Smith caught a 33-yard touchdown pass to open up the second quarter before Hanson trucked his way to the end zone for a 29-yard score that sent Peru into halftime with a 42-0 advantage.
Smith added a 41-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter to increase the Nighthawks’ lead.
Smith also finished with two interceptions in the game and a team-high 115 receiving yards.
“We put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and blitzed a lot,” Smith said. “We made him throw it as soon as possible, and he just aired it out there, which made it easy for us to attack it.
“The nice thing about this win is it makes it 10,000 times better when everyone is playing good.”
Ticonderoga got on the board when Kameron Vigliotti connected on a deep pass with Connor Yaw who took it the rest of the way for an 85-yard scoring play.
Tyrell did not let the good vibes last long for the Sentinels, however, when he punched in a 13-yard touchdown with 3:44 left in the third frame.
Hanson rounded out scoring with a 26-yard dash to the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Vigliotti finished with six completions for 125 yards, and Yaw had a game-high 118 receiving yards.
In Week 6, both Peru and Ticonderoga are at home on Friday, Oct. 15, for 7:30 p.m. contests. The Nighthawks host Beekmantown, while the Sentinels welcome Saranac.
“We have a tough game against Beekmantown, and we will have to be ready to play,” Ryon O’Connell said. “Beekmantown is a good football team, and it will take some good practices and preparation to be ready.”
Peru 62, Ticonderoga 6
PCS 28 14 14 6 — 62
TCS 0 0 6 0 — 6
First quarter
PCS- Ri. Hebert 21 pass from O’Connell (Smith kick), 6:50.
PCS- O’Connell 3 run (Smith kick), 4:52.
PCS- Hanson 31 pass from O’Connell (Smith kick), 2:50.
PCS- Hanson 7 run (Smith kick), 1:04.
Second quarter
PCS- Smith 33 pass from O’Connell (Smith kick), 8:54.
PCS- Hanson 29 run (Smith kick), 4:24.
Third quarter
PCS- Smith 41 pass from O’Connell (Smith kick), 10:14.
TCS- Yaw 85 pass from Vigliotti (pass fails), 7:16.
PCS- Tyrell 13 run (O’Connell kick), 3:44.
Fourth quarter
PCS- Hanson 26 run (run fails), 9:40.
Individual statistics
Rushing
PCS- Hanson 9-192, 3TD; Hayes 5-43; Tyrell 1-13, TD; O’Connell 1-3, TD; Ri. Hebert 1-1. Totals: 17-252, 6TD.
TCS- Yaw 5-28; #48 2-15; Stonitsch 5-10; Hunt 1-0; Vigliotti 4-(-6); B. Olden 1-(-6). Totals: 18-41.
Passing
PCS- O’Connell 9-12-1-211, 4TD.
TCS- Vigliotti 6-19-2-125, TD; Yaw 1-3-0-2. Totals: 7-22-2-127, TD.
Receiving
PCS- Smith 4-115, 2TD; Hanson 1-31, TD; Ro. Hebert 2-29; Ri. Hebert 1-21, TD; Hayes 1-15.
TCS- Yaw 4-118, TD; A. Olden 1-4; L. Smith 1-2.
Interceptions
PCS- Smith 2.
TCS- Yaw.
