PERU — On Senior Night, Peru made sure to get the win.
Kennedy Beyer helped propel the Nighthawks to a 162.25-147.9 victory over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics on Tuesday.
She took first in the all-around with 34.10 points, and she grabbed top honors in the floor and beam and tied for first in the bars.
"Kennedy Beyer has been proving herself and her talent by placing first in three individual events and the all-around," Peru coach Molly Lawliss said.
Maddy Witkiewicz had a great evening for the Nighthawks as she placed second in every event, including her all-around mark of 33.8.
Nate Sarnow won the vault, tied Beyer for first in the bars, and he placed third at 33.75.
Beekmantown's Shawna Manor (32.4) and Peru's Lilly Swyers (32.05) and Kendra Lawliss (31.05) took fourth, fifth and sixth in the all-around.
"This was our first meet against Beekmantown in two years. We were unsure of how the meet would go at the beginning. Peru gymnasts continue to have consistent routines to keep us at the top."
Seniors Lilly Swyers and Kerianah LaGrave were honored on Senior Night for Peru.
—
Peru 162.25, Beekmantown 147.9, Northwood 28.5
Vault- 1, Nate Sarnow, BCS, 9.35; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.4; 3, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 8.25; 4, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 8.15; 5, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, Shawna Manor, BCS, 8.1; 6, Lauren Prescott, PCS, 7.85.
Bars- 1, Nate Sarnow, BCS, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.5; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.1; 3, Mady Tripp, BCS, 7.8; 4, Shawna Manor, BCS, 7.7; 5, Ella Labarge, PCS, 7.5; 6th, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 7.3.
Beam- 1, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.5; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.4; 3, Lilly Swyers, PCS, Shawna Manor, BCS, 8.0; 4, Dakota Finley, BCS, Lily Spiegel, NW, 7.8; 5, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 7.6; 6, Lauren Prescott, PCS, 7.4.
Floor- 1, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, Nate Sarnow, BCS, 9.0; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.9; 3, Lilly Swyers, PCS, Shawna Manor, BCS, 8.6; 4, Quin Crippen, PCS, 8.4; 5, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 8.1; 6, Dakota Finley, BCS, 8.0.
All around- 1, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 34.10; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS 33.8; 3, Nate Sarnow, BCS, 33.75; 4, Shawna Manor, BCS, 32.4; 5, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 32.05; 6, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 31.05.
