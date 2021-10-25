Peru rallies past Saranac Lake to stay unbeaten

SARANAC LAKE — In a football game that saw both teams trade punches in the early going, Peru took control late on the way to claiming a 28-21 victory at Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action at Wilson Raymond Field.
The Nighthawks fought back from a seven-point deficit three times to deadlock the score and then put the game-winning touchdown on the board early in the fourth quarter to lead for the first time and improve to 5-0 in the CVAC and 5-1 overall. The victory was the fifth straight for Peru, which finished tied at the top of the league standings along with the Moriah Vikings, who also posted five wins and no losses.
Meanwhile, the Red Storm were handed their third straight setback to close out the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference regular season with a 3-4 record.
Due to COVID-19 issues that hit Saranac Lake less than two weeks ago, the Red Storm were forced to play two games in a span of six days, starting with a rescheduled matchup on Monday, Oct. 18, where they suffered a 27-7 road loss to Plattsburgh.
Facing a quick turnaround from that matchup, Saranac Lake didn’t have much time to prepare for Peru, but the Red Storm actually got off to a solid start by taking a 21-14 edge into intermission. The Nighthawks, however, had the final say as they outscored Saranac Lake, 14-0, during the second half.
Down 21-14, the Nighthawks tied the game on a touchdown and conversion kick in the closing seconds of the third quarter, and then pulled ahead for good by tacking on the game’s final points on their following possession in fourth period. Peru also came up big on defense, intercepting Saranac Lake quarterback Brady Roberts three times and limiting a normally strong Red Storm ground game to just 80 yards. During the second half, Saranac Lake was only able to muster up 38 yards of offense.
After battling the Hornets with a depleted roster, Saranac Lake coach Eric Bennett said a good chunk of his team wasn’t cleared to play until game day Saturday morning.
“We were at Plattsburgh Monday night, we couldn’t practice Tuesday, so a lot of our preparation for Peru was by Google meets,” Bennett said. “Saturday was a long day. We got 13 or 14 players back in the morning and did a walkthrough at 10:30 a.m. It really was a good game. I thought our kids played well given the circumstances.”
Peru was fueled by a well-balanced offense led by junior quarterback Zach O’Connell and a host of contributors. O’Connell finished as the game’s leading rusher with 144 yards on 18 attempts, and he completed 18-of-28 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Landen Duprey, Keegan Smith and Riley Hebert each hauled in one scoring strike in the win.
The home fans had a lot to cheer about in the early going. Saranac Lake’s defense forced the Nighthawks to go three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, and starting at their own 25, the Red Storm drove the remaining length of the field in 12 plays. Carter Hewitt capped off the march with a one-yard touchdown plunge and Landon Faubert nailed the conversion kick for a 7-0 Saranac Lake lead.
Peru answered right back. Starting at midfield, the Nighthawks went the distance with O’Connell finding Duprey open in the end zone on a three-yard pass to complete a 10-play advance.
The Nighthawks' opening points turned things into a game of trading touchdowns. With the score knotted at 7-7, Saranac Lake took its next possession into the end zone, driving 80 yards in 14 plays to regain the lead. The Red Storm converted on two long fourth-down situations on the march. The first came when Roberts connected with Faubert on a 24-yard completion on a fourth-down-and seven to set up Saranac Lake at Peru’s 42. The second was on a fourth-and-14 play that saw Roberts complete a 19-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Navarra for their team's second lead of the game.
Peru took advantage of its first interception to tie contest when Smith picked off a pass to set his team up its own 30-yard line. The Nighthawks only took four plays to get the job done, with O’Connell tossing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Smith.
Saranac Lake was able to answer even quicker on the ensuing possession as it took just two plays to claim its third lead of the day. The Red Storm got the ball at their own 14, and on first down, Roberts connected with Hewitt for a 41-yard gain on a play where 15 more yards were added after a personal foul was called against Peru. On the next play, Raymond Santiago dashed 30 yards for a touchdown, and Faubert added his third successful conversion kick of the afternoon to ultimately send Saranac Lake on top 21-14 heading into halftime.
After going toe-to-toe with their hosts during the first two quarters, the Nighthawks took over in the second half. The teams again traded turnovers in the third quarter before Peru started a possession at Saranac Lake’s 42-yard line. In six plays, the Nighthawks deadlocked the score when O’Connell tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Hebert and then added the conversion kick, making it a 21-21 contest with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.
After forcing Saranac Lake’s offense into punting after a three-and-out, Peru went ahead for the first time, and for good when O’Connell sprinted 67 yards into the end zone 3:46 into the final period.
Saranac Lake had one last gasp when its offense got the ball at its own 20 with 1:52 remaining in the fourth. But the threat ended when Peru defender Abram Southwell grabbed his team’s third interception of the game to seal the victory.
“We did a great job in the second half,” Peru head coach Ryon O’Connell said. “Saranac Lake played very well early on. Coach Bennett always has those kids ready to go. A balanced offense worked out well for us. Our ability to run and throw the ball has really helped us, and should benefit us down the road.”
Although Hewitt was held to just 24 rushing yards, he did finish as the game’s leading receiver with 114 yards on 17 catches. Faubert grabbed two passes for 54 yards in the loss. Smith led Peru’s receivers with 100 receiving yards on eight catches. Jack Hayes also had a big day for the winners, carrying the ball 17 times for 95 yards.
Saranac Lake is heading for a bye week prior to the Section VII playoffs, which are slated for the first weekend of November at Beekmantown. The Red Storm are the top seed in Class C and are slated to play either Beekmantown or Saranac in the championship contest on Saturday, Nov. 6 starting at 3:30 p.m.
Peru is scheduled to face Plattsburgh on Friday, Nov. 5, in the Class B title tilt. The Hornets finished CVAC play with a 4-2 record and were 4-3 overall.
The Nighthawks, however, will first meet undefeated Moriah at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Apple Bowl in a rescheduled game from Week 4 that was postponed due to Peru's COVID pause.
—
Peru 28, Saranac Lake 21
PCS 7 7 7 7 — 28
SLC 7 14 0 0 — 21
Scoring
First Quarter
SL- Hewitt 1 run (Faubert kick), 7:13
P- Landen Duprey 3 pass from Zach O’Connell (O’Connell kick), 10:17
Second Quarter
SL- Navarra 19 pass from Roberts (Faubert kick), 3:49
P- Keegan Smith 45 pass from O’Connell (Smith kick), 9:07
SL- Santiago 30 run (Faubert kick), 9:30
Third Quarter
P- Riley Hebert 8 pass from O’Connell (O’Connell kick), 11:42
Fourth Quarter
P- O’Connell 67 run (Smith kick), 3:46
Individual Statistics
Rushing
P- O’Connell 18-144 TD, Hayes 17-95, Engstrom 1-2. Totals: 36-241 TD.
SL- Kratts 2-0, Roberts 14-24, Hewitt 9-26 TD, Santiago 3-28 TD. Totals: 27-79 TD.
Passing
P- O’Connell 18-28-1-159 3TDs, Smith 1-1-0-3. Totals: 19-19-1-203.
SL- Roberts 10-25-3-187 TD.
Receiving
P- Smith 8-100 TD, Ri. Hebert 7-47 TD, Duprey 1-3 TD, Engstrom 1-3, Ro. Hebert 1-6, O’Connell 1-3.
SL- Hewitt 7-114, Faubert 2-54, Navarra 1-19 TD.
Interceptions
P- Smith, O’Connell, Abram Southwell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.