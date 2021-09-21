Peru rallies past Plattsburgh; Saranac Lake, NAC, AuSable sweep

PERU — A thrilling Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball match between Peru and Plattsburgh High went the distance.
The Nighthawks rallied out of a 2-1 deficit for 25-18 and 25-17 wins in the fourth and fifth sets for the 3-2 victory.
Rachel Madore put up a triple double with 25 assists, 14 digs and 14 points to pace Peru, while there were other Nighthawks with double-double performances.
Alyssa Bartholomew (11 points, 23 digs), Katie Finn (10 points, 10 digs) and Alexandrea LaValley (12 points, 13 digs) all boosted Peru in the victory.
For the Hornets, Lily Snide filled the stat sheet with 27 points, 19 assists, 12 digs, nine aces and eight kills.
Allison Crahan added 10 kills, while Olivia Nowosielski (13) and Izzy DeTulleo (12) combined for 25 digs to lead the way for Plattsburgh.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh High 2
25-18, 23-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-17
PHS- Lily Snide 27 points, 9 aces, 8 kills, 19 assists, 12 digs; Elise Bruso 7 points, 6 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs; Kristy Cantwell 8 points, 5 aces, 5 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs; Allison Crahan, 4 points, 2 aces, 10 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs; Olivia Nowosielski 3 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 4 assists, 13 digs; Vera Saliba 1 kill, 2 digs; Isabel DeTulleo 8 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 12 digs; Jania Young 1 kill.
PCS- Bartholomew 11 points, 5 aces, 3 assists, 23 digs; Madore 14 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 25 assists, 14 digs; Martin 3 points, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Finn 10 points, 4 aces, 1 block, 10 digs; LaValley 12 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 13 digs; Lyon 1 point, 1 kill, 1 dig; Robinson 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Seymour 1 point, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs; Lozier 10 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig.
SARANAC LAKE 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — The Red Storm finished strong with a 25-4 win in the third set to finish off the sweep.
Alyssa Lapierre totaled a team-high 14 points and five aces, while Marley Small led Saranac Lake with seven kills. Mia Sanford added six kills.
Marlena Sharp (5) and Aubrey Hayes (4) combined for nine Blue Bomber digs.
"Saranac Lake was strong on offense and defense," Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. "It was a mentally challenging match for us, but I was really proud of the players' good sportsmanship."
—
Saranac Lake 3, Lake Placid 0
25-13, 25-10, 25-4
LP- Smith: 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 assist. Hayes: 1 point, 4 digs, 1 assist. Megliore: 1 dig. Sharp: 1 point, 5 digs, 1 block. Lawrence: 2 points, 1 ace, 3 digs. Gavin: 2 digs. Crawford: 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist.
SL- Anica Null 2 kills 5 points 3 assists; Azra Michael 2 points 4 assists; Sydney Leeret 2 aces 1 dig 6 points 2 assists; Mia Sanford 6 kills 4 blocks 2 aces 4 points 3 assists; Alyssa Lapierre 5 aces 14 points 2 assists; Marley Small 7 kills 3 blocks 3 digs 4 points 2 assists; Alison Hewitt 3 aces 3 digs 4 points 2 assists; Tailor Whitson 2 aces 2 points 4 assists.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
SARANAC 0
ELLENBURG — The sets were hard fought, but the Bobcats took a decisive victory at home against the Chiefs on their fundraiser night for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Kate LaPoint led the way for the NAC offense, tallying 13 points, four aces, four kills and an assist. She also chipped in on the defensive side with 16 digs, while teammate Emily Griffin had 17.
“Kate LaPoint's serves were executed well, and Saranac had difficulty receiving them at times,” Bobcat coach Elizabeth Brown said. “Chelsey Guay, Allie Barber and Kate LaPoint were strong in the back row.”
For the Chiefs, Sadie Baughn was the most involved in all aspects of the match, tallying five points, three aces, one kill, one assist and eight digs.
–
Northern Adirondack 3, Saranac 0
25-11, 25-20, 25-20
SCS- Bassett, 1 dig. Schiraldi, 2 points, 1 assist, 5 digs. Rabideau, 3 kills, 10 digs. Vaughn, 3 points, 1 Ace, 2 kills, 8 assists, 10 digs. Raftree, 3 points, 2 Aces, 2 kills, 7 digs. Baughn, 5 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs
NAC- Hogan, 6 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs. Guay, 1 assist, 10 digs. Griffin, 8 points, 1 kill, 3 assists, 3 digs. Barber, 7 points, 5 kills, 4 assists, 17 digs. LaPoint, 13 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs. Lawrence, 7 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Porter, 5 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs. Trombley, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig. Husband, 1 assist, 1 dig. Hemingway, 1 dig.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Cougars didn’t make it easy, but the Patriots shut them out.
AuSable Valley got a strong night out of Mallorie Douglas in the win, with Douglas tallying 15 points, five aces, two kills and six digs. Kendall Lawrence also chipped in, scoring nine points, three aces and two kills.
Brianna Aubrey led the way for Northeastern Clinton in the defeat, notching three aces, 10 assists and three digs.
–
AuSable Valley 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-18, 25-22, 26-24
NCCS- Aubrey, 3 Aces, 10 Assists, 3 Digs. Pennington, 4 Kills. Goodrow, 1 Ace, 1 Kill. LaValley, 1 Ace, 1 Kill. Oliver, 1 Ace. Letourneau, 4 Aces, 2 Kills, 3 Digs. Sample, 2 Kills, 3 Digs. Dumas, 1 Ace, 2 Kills, 1 Dig. Basmajian, 2 Aces, 1 Kill, 9 Digs
AVCS- Anthony, 2 assists. Bourgeois, 3 digs. Butler 3 digs. Douglas, 15 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs. Dubuque, 1 point, 7 kills. L. Durgan, 1 kill. S. Durgan 2 kills. LaFountain, 9 points, 3 aces, 2 kills. Lawrence, 4 points, 1 kill, 13 assists, 2 digs. Lincoln, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill. Pelkey, 5 points, 5 aces, 3 digs. Sessoms, 4 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 digs. Wood, 2 points. Young, 5 points, 3 aces, 1 dig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.