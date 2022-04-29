PERU — After Northern Adirondack jumped to a 3-2 lead in the top of the second, Peru fought back to tie and exploded in the fourth with a 16-run inning to put away the Bobcats, 19-4, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Friday.
Zach O’Connell had a double in the win, as well as two singles. Kash Palmer added four singles while teammates Connor Graves and Aiden LaBarge had two each, with the latter two also each had two RBIs and ran in two scores of their own.
“We were able to tie the game in the bottom of the second and then our offense came to life stringing together four straight singles with one in the bottom of the third to take a 6-3 lead,” Nighthawks coach Brian Marino said. “In all, we had nine singles and a double with some walks to plate 16 runs.”
Ethan Lawrence secured the pitching win, with relief pitchers Donnoven Mitchell and Matt Corral combining for eight strikeouts, which were eight of the last nine batters for NAC.
Matt Boulrice took the loss on the mound, but also notched a double on offense. Caleb Damour had two singles for the Bobcats.
“NAC came to play today,” Marino said.
—
Peru 19, Northern Adirondack 4
NAC 030 100 0 — 4 9 5
PCS 21(16) 000 0 — 19 15 0
M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice (3) and Murphy. Lawrence, Mitchell (5) Corral (6) and LaBarge, Mitchell (7). WP- Lawrence. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B- O’Connell (PCS), M. Boulrice (NAC).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 8
AUSABLE VALLEY 7
CHAZY — The Cougars pushed across a run with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to prevail in one of the better games of the season.
With the score tied at 7-all, Gabe Surprenant singled to right with two out and Lucas Hemingway lined a single to left with Surprenant coming across to score the game-winning run on an outfield error.
The Patriots scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-3 lead. But NCCS rallied to tie it in the home half of the inning, with Hemingway's three-run homer knotting the score.
“This was a great game played by both teams,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “It went back and forth all game with neither team showing any quit.”
Hemingway was the lone NCCS player with two hits. Owen Ebersol added a two-run single and Jordan Wells rapped an RBI double. Jimmy Wells picked up the win in relief.
Scott LaMountain led the Patriots' offense with a home run, two singles and three RBI while going three-for-three.
“Scott LaMountain was tough on the mound to start the game and had a huge game at the plate for AuSable Valley,” Norton said.
“The game was Military Appreciation Night, organized by senior baseball player R.J. Johnston. He did a great job in raising both awareness and money towards honoring our veterans and active service members.”
—
NCCS 8, AuSable Valley 7
AVCS 202 030 0 — 7 6 2
NCCS 300 040 1 — 8 7 2
LaMountain, Morrow (3), LaDuke (5) and Donor. Hemingway, Ji. Wells (5) and LaBarge. WP- Ji. Wells. LP- LaDuke. 2B- Jo. Wells (NCCS). HR- LaMountain (AVCS), Hemingway (NCCS).
SARANAC LAKE 8
SARANAC 2
SARANAC LAKE — The Chiefs held a 2-1 lead until the Red Storm rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Brayden Munn, Noah Munn, Ben Clark, Nick Munn and Landon Faubert all had two hits each for Saranac Lake.
Brady Roberts started on the mound for the Red Storm and struck out eight in five innings. Zyler Strack picked up the win in relief.
Adrian Barnes and Alex Clancy paced the Chiefs offensively with two hits apiece. Matt Faville was the losing pitcher, despite holding Saranac Lake to one run in the first five innings before the decisive sixth.
—
Saranac Lake 8, Saranac 2
SCS 002 000 0 — 2 6 0
SLCS 010 007 X — 8 13 0
Faville and Wing. Roberts, Strack (6) and Rivers. WP- Strack. LP- Faville. 2B- B. Munn (SLCS), N. Munn (SLCS), Strack (SLCS), Roberts (SLCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 12
TICONDEROGA 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Winning pitcher Steven Bronson struck out nine over the first five innings and Andrew VanNatten four in the final two innings.
VanNatten finished with three hits and Anthony Marion two to power the Eagles' offense. Beekmantown scored at least a run in every inning but the fifth.
Losing pitcher Nate Trudeau accounted for both hits for the Sentinels.
“Steven Bronson pitched well for us tonight and Andrew VanNatten came in and closed it out,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
“This game was a good team win for us and we need to continue to improve and keep the momentum going.”
—
Beekmantown 12, Ticonderoga 1
TCS 000 100 0 — 1 2 4
BCS 221 304 X — 12 8 0
N. Trudeau, Yaw (6), Tucker (6) and Dedrick. Bronson, VanNatten (6) and Tetreault. WP- Bronson. LP- N. Trudeau. 2B- Brandell (BCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 17
MORIAH 3
MORIAH — The Hornets were led by Carter King on offense, who went 4-for-6 at-bat and blasted both a triple and a home run in Plattsburgh’s 17-3 win over Moriah.
King also pitched in the final inning, in relief of winning pitcher Colin Golden. Golden also had a double for the Hornets, along with Ben Bordeau, both of whom had two hits total. Warren Miller went 3-for-5 and Bostyn Duquette was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
For the Vikings, Owen Nephew suffered the loss on the bump, while on offense, Issac White had an RBI single.
—
PHS 17, Moriah 3
MCS 010 001 1 — 3 4 4
PHS 552 301 1 — 17 18 3
Golden, Ferris (5), Trombley (6), Duval (7), King (7) and Bordeau. Nephew, Pelkey (2), White (7) and Pelkey, Nephew (2). WP- Golden. LP- Nephew. 2B- Golden (PHS), Bordeau (PHS). 3B- King (PHS). HR- King (PHS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 14
WELLS 4
WELLS — Noah Spaulding blasted a homer on offense for Crown Point and struck out five Wells batters on the mound in the Panthers’ decisive win.
Spaulding also had a double, as did Reese Pertak, Evan Carey, A. Stone and J. Russell. All had multiple hits in the win, as well as Anthony Greenan.
Wells coach Mark Richards noted that Crown Point hit the ball well.
For the Indians, Carter Orr and Tristan Purchase each had a double, despite the loss.
—
Crown Point 14, Wells 4
WEL 001 30 — 4 6 4
CP 347 00 — 14 11 1
Spaulding, R. Russell, Stone and J. Russell. Hoffman, DeCarr and Simmons. WP- Spaulding. LP- Hoffman. 2B- Spaulding (CP), Pertak (CP), Carey (CP), Stone (CP), Purchase (WEL), Orr (WEL). HR- Spaulding.
CHAZY 17
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
INDIAN LAKE — The Eagles came out with two straight four-run innings, leading to a 17-0 blanking of the Orange.
Zane Stevens recorded the pitching win, while Dale Gonyo and Reagan Dudyak came in as relief.
Gonyo, Stevens, Chase Clukey, Novak Jarus, and Caden Columbus all had doubles in the win. Indian Lake/Long Lake’s Garrit Clark also rapped a double.
—
Chazy 17, IL/LL 0
IL/LL 000 00 — 0 3 7
CCRS 441 17 — 17 15 0
Stevens, Gonyo (3), Dudyak (4) and Columbus. Hutchins, C. Liddle (5) and M. Liddle. WP- Stevens. LP- Hutchins. 2B- Gonyo (CCRS), Clukey (CCRS), Jarus (CCRS), Stevens (CCRS), Columbus (CCRS), Clark (IL/LL).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 12
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
JOHNSBURG — Bolton/Schroon Lake’s Stas Wiktorko launched a three-run home run in the first inning to set the pace for his team as they routed Johnsburg/Minerva.
Wiktorko caught for most of the game, but pitched in the fifth inning in relief of winning pitcher Isaiah Pelkey.
“Bolton/Schroon Lake came out swinging the bats very well and were able to jump out to a big lead early,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson said. “We were never able to get the bats going. They played excellent defense on the balls we put in play and that made it difficult to get anything going.”
Tyler Trowbridge also whacked two triples in the win, totaling four hits, while Jace Hubert had a double. Brayden Bush also had three hits.
While Ethan Dunbar shouldered the pitching loss, Yanden Cleveland had five strikeouts in the relief effort.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 12, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
J/M 000 10 — 1 2 3
B/SL 505 11 — 12 11 0
Pelkey, Baker (3), Eager (4), Wiktorko (5) and Wiktorko, Hubert (5). Dunbar, Cleveland (4) and Pierson. WP- Pelkey. LP- Dunbar. 2B- Hubert (B/SL). 3B- Trowbridge 2 (B/SL). HR- Wiktorko (B/SL).
LAKE PLACID 17
BOQUET VALLEY 6
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away with the win after the Griffins came within three runs.
Lake Placid’s Max Hyman, JJ Ledwith, John Caito and Sam Hooker each recorded a double in the win. Winning pitcher PJ Colby knocked out eight Boquet batters in four innings, with Katie Coursen coming in in the final inning.
Caito, Colby and Foster Wood all totaled three hits in the win, while Ledwith and Hooker rocked two apiece.
Jameson Fiegl had a double for the Griffins, despite the loss. Jon Howard took the loss on the mound.
—
Lake Placid 17, Boquet Valley 6
BV 001 05 — 6 7 8
LP 333 08 — 17 15 3
Howard, Joslyn (4) and Rice, Armstrong (4). Colby, Coursen (5) and Ledwith. WP- Colby. LP- Howard. 2B- Fiegl (BV), Hyman (LP), Ledwith (LP), Caito (LP), Hooker (LP).
