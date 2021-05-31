Peru, PHS win in walk-off fashion

PERU — After Peru took control early, Saranac Lake rallied and made things interesting and even took the lead.
But the Nighthawks answered back with a run in the seventh before winning it in the eighth.
In the eighth, Connor Hart walked and eventually made it to third with Zach O’Connell at the plate.
O’Connell was able to put down a perfect bunt with Hart breaking for the plate, and Peru went home happy with a 9-8 win against the Red Storm in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Monday.
“Give Saranac Lake a lot of credit,” Nighthawks coach Brian Marino said. “They took advantage of our mistakes and gave us a real scare today. I am proud of the way our Nighthawks battled back to tie the game and eventually win. They didn't give up, and they didn't get down on themselves.”
Peru starter Wyatt Premore tossed eight strikeouts, and O’Connell punched out three more in relief and was eventually credited with the win after entering the game in the sixth.
“Wyatt pitched a fantastic game for us, and Cedar Rivers was equal to the task for the Red Storm,” Marino said. “He had a big sixth inning when he struck out the side after taking an 8-7 lead.”
Landen Duprey hit a round-tripper, his first at the varsity level, in the bottom of the fourth to add what was at the time insurance for the Nighthawks.
Ben Clark added two singles and a double to pace Saranac Lake.
Rivers totaled six strikeouts for the Red Storm.
—
Peru 9, Saranac Lake 8 (8)
SLCS 010 133 00 — 8 5 1
PCS 320 100 11 — 9 5 5
Rivers, Roberts (7) and Clark. Premore, O’Connell (6) and Duprey. WP- O’Connell. LP- Roberts. 2B- Warner (SLCS), Clark (SLCS). HR- Duprey (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5
TICONDEROGA 4
PLATTSBURGH — For the second time in as many games, the Hornets were walk-off winners.
Carter King, Liam Perkins and Warren Miller all had doubles and played a part in Plattsburgh's rally.
"Our big inning where we came back saw Liam Perkins start us off with a double, Carter King single and Warren Miller (hit) a big double," Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said.
Miller ended up with the pitching win in relief, not allowing a hit, walking one and striking out seven.
Monty Benedict had the biggest hit for the Sentinels with a towering homer in the fourth inning.
Gavin Tucker struck out eight for Ticonderoga, and Brandt Clarke, Plattsburgh's starting pitcher, had eight strikeouts of his own.
"Tucker threw really well for Ti tonight," Shaughnessy said. "He kept us off balance and did a great job of hitting his spots."
—
Plattsburgh High 5, Ticonderoga 4
TCS 100 300 0 — 4 3 2
PHS 101 002 1 — 5 7 2
Tucker, Yaw (6) and Stonitsch. Clarke, Miller (4) and Lacey. WP- Miller. LP- Yaw. 2B- Montalbano (TCS), King (PHS) Perkins (PHS), Miller (PHS). HR- Benedict.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 11
LAKE PLACID 0
ELLENBURG — Plenty of Cougars did their part to put runs on the board, and Sam Bulson did his part to keep runs off the board.
Bulson picked up the pitching win thanks to a complete-game performance that showcased three hits allowed, one walk and four strikeouts.
Chase Ross had a team-high three hits for Northeastern Clinton, and Ethan Garrand had two more, including a homer.
Noah Gonyo notched two hits and drove in three runs, and Jack Bulson put up two hits on the scoreboard.
"Lake Placid put the ball in play and hit some balls hard," Cougars coach Jeff Norton said. "They also made many solid defensive plays including a diving catch by Matt Brandes at shortstop to save two runs from scoring. Kudos to them for a well-played game."
The Cougars were coming off a tough walk-off loss Saturday.
"I was pleased with how we responded after a tough loss on Saturday," Norton said. "The boys played hard and were solid on both offense and defense. Sam Bulson deserves a lot of credit for continuing to throw strikes in his starts and trusting our defense. Lucas Hemingway made many solid plays at third base for us today."
—
Northeastern Clinton 11, Lake Placid 0
LP 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
NCCS 201 116 X — 11 11 1
Jordon, Colby (6) and Ledwith. S. Bulson and Guay. WP- S. Bulson. LP- Jordon. 2B- Gonyo (NCCS). 3B- LaValley (NCCS), Ross (NCCS), J. Bulson (NCCS). HR- Garrand (NCCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 13
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
BEEKMANTOWN — John LaPorte led the Eagles with a double and two singles, while Steven Bronson and Zach Lapier notched two hits apiece.
Anthony Marion worked four innings of scoreless baseball and registered the win on the mound.
"Anthony Marion pitched well for us in the first five innings, and then Steven Bronson came in and did a great job of closing the game out," Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. "It was a good team win for us."
Cody Lambert and Nolan Knight picked had two hits apiece and accounted for all the Bobcats' offense.
—
Beekmantown 13, Northern Adirondack 0
NAC 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
BCS 215 005 X — 13 14 0
C. Lambert, B. Boulrice (5) and M. Boulrice. Marion, Bronson (5) and Tetreault. WP- Marion. LP- C. Lambert. 2B- LaPorte (BCS), Lapier (BCS), Tetreault (BCS).
SATURDAY
TICONDEROGA 10
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 9
TICONDEROGA — Nate Trudeau’s line-drive single to center walked it off for the Sentinels in what turned out to be a thrilling affair.
“Both teams fought hard the entire game, and NAC is much improved,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “We were glad to get a win after a long, tough week.”
The unsung hero was winning pitcher Connor Yaw who fanned six over the last two innings to get the win.
After tying the game in the bottom of the sixth and Yaw striking out the side in the seventh, Tommy Montalbano walked and then stole second, which set the stage for Trudeau’s heroics.
Trudeau finished with a team-high two hits for the Sentinels.
Wyatt Warren led the Bobcats’ with a double and two singles, while Northern Adirondack got two more hits apiece from Austin Lambert and Nolan Knight.
—
Ticonderoga 10, Northern Adirondack 9
NAC 203 022 0 — 9 10 1
TCS 102 231 1 — 10 6 4
Knight, M. Boulrice (5) and M. Boulrice, Knight (5). N. Trudeau, Yaw (6) and Stonitsch. WP- Yaw. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B- Lambert (NAC), Knight (NAC), Warren (NAC), Trudeau (TCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
PLATTSBURGH — A three-run rally by the Hornets in the seventh led to a walk-off win.
Bostyn Duquette had it going for Plattsburgh with two hits to lead his team that only had three all game.
The Cougars had Ethan Garrand on the mound. He registered 12 strikeouts in six innings and was tough to solve for the Hornets.
“Ethan threw a heck of a game for them,” Plattsburgh coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “He struck out 12 and was consistently in control of the at-bats.
“When a kid is throwing that well, our batters need to make adjustments, or nothing is going to change. Today a couple hitters made adjustments, and it helped us break through.”
Carter King scored two runs and stole a couple bases for the Hornets.
Shaughnessy complimented the performance of Jace Lacey at the top of the order as well as Duquette who recorded his hits at crucial times.
“NCCS is a good team and well coached,” Shaughnessy said. “To come out with a come-from-behind win against them is a great result. The guys never quit and battled until the last out.”
Aiden Surprenant hit a double for Northeastern Clinton.
—
Plattsburgh High 5, Northeastern Clinton 4
NCCS 002 200 0 — 4 5 3
PHS 000 020 3 — 4 3 3
Garrand, LaValley (6) and Gonyo. Perkins, Duquette (4) and Lacey. WP- Duquette. LP- LaValley. 2B- Surprenant (NCCS).
