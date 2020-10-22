Peru, PHS ready for gymnastics season

PLATTSBURGH — The 2020 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics season will feature just two teams competing.
Peru and Plattsburgh High will be going at it throughout this fall for five meets that will take place Oct. 23 and 30 as well as Nov. 6, 13 and 20.
Here's a look at the teams.
—
PERU
Peru enters the season with a good amount of experience in eight returners to go along with five newcomers.
Peru coach Molly Lawliss said her team has plenty of potential for their floor routines as well as every aspect of competition.
Jenna Swyers returns from a broken ankle that took place last year and is expected to be a key contributor for the Peru gymnasts.
Peru wrapped up 2019 with a 7-1 record.
"We're all very happy and lucky to be having a season, but it has definitely come with challenges," Lawliss said.
"The 2020 conference race will be much different this season with just two teams in Peru and Plattsburgh competing. It will be fun competition to watch both team's gymnasts perform and grow. I think it will be a close meet each time."
—
Gymnasts lost
Rylee Desso, MaKenzie LaMonda.
Gymnasts returning
Alissa Lawson, Jenna Swyers, Lilly Swyers, Kennedy Beyer, McKaylie Taylor, Maddy Witkiewicz, Kendra Lawliss, Lauren Prescott.
Newcomers
Quinn Crippen, Morgan Eagleson, Maia Hogle, Elaina Stanley, Danika Trudeau.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets have a good amount of experience coming back to the team in state qualifiers Christine Bresnahan, Morgan Hughes, Mikayla Karkoski and Dakota Tender as well as Rhyann King and Gianna Coryea, according to coach Janice Trudeau.
Getting ready for this season will be much different than past years, Trudeau said, due to the girls not having as much time in the gym year-round like they would have in a typical time when a pandemic is not in play.
But even with the different preparation in mind, Plattsburgh is excited to get the 2020 campaign underway.
"We are basically returning with all of our starters, and (Peru has) lost a couple key players so that may give us a fighting chance, but we know our work is cut out for us," Trudeau said. "We are grateful we have the opportunity to compete this season, and win or lose, we will give it our best."
The Hornets will have two newcomers to go along with their 11 returners.
—
Gymnasts lost
Abi Batu-Tiako.
Gymnasts returning
Kennedy Baker, Christy Bresnahan, Gianna Coryea, Morgan Hughes, MiKayla Karkoski, Ninah Keliihananui, Rhyann King, Maleah Lunan, Dakota Tender, Emma Watts, Grace Willmott.
Newcomers
Tabitha Batu-Tiako, Tasharria Truesdale-Pizarro.
