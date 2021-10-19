Peru outlasts Plattsburgh High in five-set match

PLATTSBURGH — In a back-and-forth match that saw the teams battle it out for a full five sets, Peru ended up taking the win from Plattsburgh in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball, Monday.
The Nighthawk contingent was led by Rachel Madore, whose 13 points, two aces, six kills, 24 assists and 17 digs made up one of the strongest performances on either team.
Alyssa Bartholomew led the way on the defensive side of the ball for Peru, recording 20 digs in the match, while her teammate Payton Seymour totaled 16 of her own.
On the Hornets’ side, Lily Snide was critical in keeping Plattsburgh in it, recording 11 points, four aces, seven kills, 23 assists, 15 digs and two blocks. Olivia Nowosielski’s nine points, one ace, two kills, four assists and 20 digs also helped Plattsburgh keep the match close.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh 2
26-24, 15-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14
PCS- Bartholomew, 7 points, 2 aces, 5 assists, 20 digs. Madore, 13 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 24 assists, 17 digs. Martin, 11 points, 6 aces, 12 kills, 6 digs. Finn, 4 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 14 digs. LaValley, 2 kills, 7 digs. Lyon, 2 kills, 4 digs. Robinson, 3 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig. Seymour, 10 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs. G. Cunningham, 7 points, 1 ace. E. Cunningham, 1 point. Lozier, 1 point, 1 ace.
PHS- Snide, 11 points, 4 aces, 7 kills, 23 assists, 15 digs, 2 blocks. Fitzwater, 6 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs. Bruso, 4 points, 1 kill, 3 digs. Cantwell, 9 points, 5 aces, 13 kills, 3 digs, 1 block. Crahan, 10 kills, 12 digs. Nowosielski, 9 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 assists, 20 digs. Saliba, 4 points, 1 ace. DeTulleo, 1 assist, 15 digs. Duquette, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 dig. Battinelli, 4 kills.
SARANAC LAKE 3
LAKE PLACID 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm got a balanced offensive performance.
Tailor Whitson notched seven points, two aces and seven kills; Sydney Leeret tallied eight points, four aces, seven assists and three kills; Alison Hewitt scored eight points and two aces and Bella Burcume snagged nine points for the victorious Saranac Lake squad.
Whitson and Hewitt also stood out on the defensive side of the wall as well, each totaling 10 digs.
Aubrey Hayes stood out for Lake Placid, netting one point, three kills, six digs and four assists.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Lake Placid 0
25-10, 25-16, 25-13
LPCS- Smith, 4 digs, 1 assist. Hayes, 1 point, 3 kills, 6 digs, 4 assists. Megliore, 3 digs. Phillip, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 8 digs, 1 assist. Evans, 1 dig. Sharp, 1 kill, 3 digs, 2 assists. Lawrence, 2 points, 2 kills, 8 digs. Gibson, 1 assist. Gavin, 1 point, 1 kill, 2 digs. Crawford, 4 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks, 2 assists.
SLCS- Lapierre, 5 points 3 aces 1 dig 1 assist. Sanford, 2 points 1 ace 1 dig 1 assist 8 kills. Small, 1 kill. Burcume, 9 points 1 dig. Whitson, 7 points 2 aces 10 digs 7 kills. Leeret, 8 points 4 aces 2 digs 7 assists 3 kills. Hewitt, 8 points 2 aces 10 digs. Null, 4 points 3aces 3 kills. Michael 3 points 3 aces 8 assists 1 kill. Harvey, 1 dig.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — The Chiefs kept things close in every set, but the Bobcats came away with the win.
Kate LaPoint put forth a strong performance for the NAC group, tallying 12 points, one ace, two kills, two assists and 11 digs, while Elyse Hogan put forth seven points, two aces, three kills, one assist and 15 digs for the Bobcats.
Paige Basset led the way for the Saranac squad in the loss, recording seven points, one ace, eight kills and 12 digs, while Lexus Rabideau had a strong performance of her own, totaling eight points, three aces, four kills, one assist and eight digs for the team in the loss.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Saranac 0
25-19, 25-20, 25-22
NAC- Hogan, 7 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 15 digs. Guay, 1 assist, 15 digs. Griffin, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 assists, 8 digs. Barber, 8 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists, 13 digs. LaPoint, 12 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 assists, 11 digs. Lawrence, 6 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Porter, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs. Brunell, 2 kills, 2 digs.
SCS- Blair, 3 points, 2 aces, 3 kills 2 digs. Bassett, 7 points, 1 ace, 8 kills, 12 digs. Schiraldi, 2 points, 1 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs. Rabideau, 8 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs. Vaughn, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs. Raftree, 1 kill, 12 digs. Baughn, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 2 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.