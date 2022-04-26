PERU — The Peru boys and Northeastern Clinton girls each won the day in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field meet, Tuesday.
BOYS
Harrison Matthews, Owen Tedesco and Zach Hunter each played big parts in the Nighthawk win, all being a part of three event wins.
Matthews won the 110- and 400-meter hurdles while also running in the victorious 1600-meter relay group, Tedesco took first in the 400-meters and ran in the first-place 3200- and 1600-meter relay groups, and Hunter swept the throws and ran in the winning 400-meter relay team.
Thomas Gilbo and Gunner Frenyea each won an event for the Cougars in the loss, winning the 1600-meters and 800-meters, respectively.
GIRLS
Leah Coulombe led the way for the Northeastern girls, taking first in four events.
She won the 100- and 200-meter runs while also sweeping the throws.
Eillie Prairie took two first-place finishes to help the Cougars to the victory, winning the 1500- and 800-meter events.
Ella and Maggie Garrow had strong nights for Peru in the loss, with both running on the top 3200- and 1600-meter relay groups, while Ella also ran in the first-place 400-meter relay group and Maggie took first in the long jump.
—
Boys
Peru 79, Northeastern Clinton 44
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Squire, Tedesco, Eagle, Recore), 9:10.42.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 18.8.
100- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 11.2.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:10.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Crawford, Hansen, Schlitt, Hunter), 49.1.
400- 1, Tedesco, PCS, 55.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:05.
800- 1, Frenyea, NCCS, 2:18.
200- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 24.
3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 11:53.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Matthews, Tedesco, Fuller, Squire), 3:54.8.
High jump- No scorers.
Long jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 16-4.875.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 34-11.
Shot put- 1, Hunter, PCS, 37-11.
Discus- 1, Hunter, PCS, 91-4.5.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 67, Peru 64
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, E. Garrow, LaHart, M. Garrow), 10:50.21.
100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 18.9.
100- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 5:51.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:51.
400 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Davey, Arnold, Swyers), 55.7.
400- 1, Carroll, NCCS, 1:08.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:13.7.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:35.9.
200- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 28.9.
3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 12:50.5.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, E. Garrow, Arnold, M. Garrow), 4:35.7.
High jump- 1, Seymour, NCCS, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 14-5.5.
Triple jump- 1, Clark, NCCS, 29-2.25.
Shot put- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 29-1.
Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 82-5.5.
SARANAC 121, BEEKMANTOWN 11
SARANAC 73, BEEKMANTOWN 59
SARANAC — The Chiefs took team wins all-around in their matchup with the Eagles, with the girls taking a decisive win while the boys had a much closer fight against Beekmantown.
GIRLS
Sienna Boulds helped the Saranac squad to three event wins, running in the first-place 3200-meter and 1600-meter relay groups and winning the 1500-meter event.
Marissa LeDuc, Brenna Ducatte, Grace Damiani, Hannah Hamel, Lexie Denis, Zoe Rainville and Olivia Davis each helped the Chiefs to two event wins to round out the Saranac rout.
The Eagle girls failed to take first in any event.
BOYS
Two Saranac boys secured multiple event wins to help push the Chiefs past Beekmantown.
Andrew Denial won the 3200-meters and helped win the 3200-meter relay, while Branden Ashley swept the throws, winning the shot put and discus.
Alex Jock put forth a strong effort for the Eagles, winning the 110-meter hurdles, 100-meters and 200-meters, while also running in the first-place 1600-meter relay group.
Connor Goodwin and Carter Ducatte each helped win three events for Beekmantown in the loss.
—
Girls
Saranac 121, Beekmantown 11
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Boulds, Fay, Sanger, Cliche), 12:59.3
100 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 18.51.
100- 1, Davis, SCS, 13.86.
1500- 1, Boulds, SCS, 5:36.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, Rainville, Davis), 53.44.
400- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 1:05.35.
400 hurdles- 1, Willette, SCS, 1:26.74.
800- 1, Hamel, SCS, 2:43.7.
200- 1, Rainville, SCS, 29.28.
3000- 1, Denis, SCS, 14:32.3.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Boulds, Denial, Hamel, Fay), 4:40.7.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 16-6.5.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 31-11.5.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 28-8.
Discus- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 81-9.
—
Boys
Saranac 73, Beekmantown 59
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Morris, Medley, Thayer, Denial), 9:35.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 17.63.
100- 1, Jock, BCS, 11.92.
1600- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 4:42.8.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Latinville, Burgin, Frennier), 47.93.
400- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 55.06.
400 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 1:07.04.
800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:15.1.
200- 1, Jock, BCS, 24.48.
3200- 1, Denial, SCS, 11:10.9.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Ducatte, VanAlpen, Jock, Goodwin), 3:42.4.
High jump- 1, McCoy, SCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 17-8.5.
Triple jump- 1, Homburger, SCS, 37-2.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 47-9.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 143-6.
SARANAC LAKE 94, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 36
SARANAC LAKE 115, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 8
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm girls and boys both beat their merged Moriah/Boquet Valley opponents.
GIRLS
Lydia Wamsganz paced the Saranac Lake girls, winning four events, including the long and high jumps and the 800-meters.
The Red Storm girls also swept the relays, winning all of the 3200-meter, 400-meter and 1600-meter team events.
Juliana Riemersma made herself known for Moriah/Boquet valley, winning the 100- and 200-meter events.
BOYS
The Saranac Lake boys dominated the meet, winning every event.
Jake Kollmer and Soren Wolford were each a part of three event wins for the Red Storm.
Kollmer ran in the winning 3200-meter relay group and took first in the 1600- and 800-meter events, while Wolford ran in the victorious 400-meter relay squad and won the 100- and 200-meter events.
Mitchell Ellsworth and Morgan Martin each took first in two events for the Saranac Lake boys.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 94, Moriah/Boquet Valley 36
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Wilson, Trabakulous, Ash, Carpenter), 13:03.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 18.5.
100- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 13.9.
1500- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 6:08.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (A. Kujabi, G.Glasscock, Clark, Skiff), 58.9.
400- 1, Bauman, MBV, 1:08.9.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 1:20.6.
800- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 2:36.6.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 28.8.
3000- 1, Trabakulous, SLCS, 14:55.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Wamsganz, A. Kujabi, Ash, Wilson), 4:50.8.
High jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 14-7.
Triple jump- 1, Baumann, MBV, 27-9.5.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 32-2.5.
Discus- 1, Hewitt, SLCS, 84-7.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 115, Moriah/Boquet Valley 8
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Ash, Kollmer, Hesseltine, Martin), 9:36.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 18.3.
100- 1, Wolford, SLCS, 11.8.
1600- 1, Kollmer, SLCS, 5:05.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Wolford, Maiore, Nobles, Bartholomew), 48.3.
400- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 55.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Martin, SLCS, 1:11.
800- 1, Kollmer, SLCS, 2:26.5.
200- 1, Wolford, SLCS, 24.7.
3200- 1, Hesseltine, SLCS, 11:40.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Kite-Whidden, Ash, Maiore, S. Madden), 3:57.9.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 19-2.5.
Triple jump- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 34-4.5.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 47-8.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 124-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.