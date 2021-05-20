PERU — A big six-run second inning proved to be a difference maker as Peru went on to defeat Beekmantown, 8-6, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Thursday.
Ryan Maggy and Zach O'Connell combined for six strikeouts for the Nighthawks in what was a close game by the finish.
"This was a typical Division I, Class B game between Peru and Beekmantown," Nighthawks coach Brian Marino said.
Thanks to singles from Zach O'Connell, Ryan Maggy and Landen Duprey in the second inning after two walks and hit by pitch, Peru did all its damage with two outs.
"With a 6-1 lead against Beekmantown, we knew they were going to battle until the last out, so we never really felt comfortable," Marino said.
"Luckily we were able to tack on a few insurance runs that turned out to be the difference in the game on a couple of safety-squeeze bunts."
Zach LaPier (3 singles) and Ian-James McCasland (2 singles, triple) powered the Eagles, and Steven Bronson and John LaPorte both recorded two hits.
"Beekmantown pushed three runs across in the sixth inning and almost had a seventh if not for a great throw by Connor Hart and tag by Landen Duprey on Ian McCasland at the plate after a Zach LaPier single."
Peru 8, Beekmantown 6
BCS 102 003 0 — 6 14 1
PCS 060 101 X — 8 6 3
Laporte, Parliament (5) and Brandell. Maggy, O'Connell (5) and O'Connell, Duprey (5). WP- Maggy. LP- Laporte. 2B- LaPorte (BCS), Engstrom (PCS). 3B- McCasland (BCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 11
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 10
AUSABLE FORKS — Mason Dubay came through in the clutch and hit a walk-off single to score pinch-runner Ted Bruno from third base to send the Patriots home happy.
Nate Doner totaled a team-high three hits for AuSable Valley, and Scott LaMountain finished with two more.
Nolan Knight had a great day at the plate with a three-run homer, double and single to power the Bobcats' offense.
"I give credit to coach Jim Knight and his team as they never gave up the fight," Patriots coach Randy Douglas said.
AuSable Valley 11, Northern Adirondack 10
NAC 000 145 0 — 10 6 3
AVC 350 020 1 — 11 8 3
B. Boulrice, C. Lambert (3), M. Boulrice (5), Knight (6) and M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice (5). Matilla, Bola, Lopez (5) and LaMountain, Doner (5). WP- Lopez. LP- Boulrice. 2B- B. Boulrice (NAC), Knight (NAC), Snow (AVCS), Daby (AVCS). 3B- Doner (AVCS). HR- Knight (NAC).
SARANAC LAKE 9
LAKE PLACID 2
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm did all their damage in the fifth and sixth innings as they scored all nine of their runs in those two frames.
Brady Roberts shined on the mound for Saranac Lake and piled up 15 strikeouts in a six-inning start.
Will Woodruff tallied three singles to go along with a double and single apiece from Brady Yando and Cedar Rivers and two singles more from Carter Sturgeon.
Eben Daby led the Blue Bombers with two singles, and Matt Brandes hit a triple.
Saranac Lake 9, Lake Placid 2
LP 100 010 0 — 2 3 2
SL 000 054 X — 9 10 0
Brandes, Colby and Ledwith. Roberts, Woodruff (7) and Clark. WP- Roberts. LP- Brandes. 2B- Rivers (SL), Yando (SL). 3B- Brandes (LP).
TICONDEROGA 12
MORIAH 3
TICONDEROGA — The Vikings scored the first run of the game, but the Sentinels responded in a big way.
Nate Trudeau and Corey Lender both had two hits and two RBI to pace Ticonderoga, and Trudeau registered the pitching win giving up one hit and striking out six in four innings of work.
"We were able to get some early runs on the board with big hits in the first by Austin Hunt and in the second by Nate Trudeau to keep pressure on them," Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said.
"Owen Stonitsch left the game after the first inning with an injury, and Nate Trudeau pitched four strong innings to keep Moriah down while we were able to add insurance runs in the fourth and fifth."
Todd Malbon had two hits, and Kaydin Sargent drove in one run with a hit, and Owen Nephew notched an RBI.
Ticonderoga 12, Moriah 3
MCS 100 001 1 — 3 4 2
TCS 321 330 X — 12 8 1
Maye, Sargent (4), Spring (5) and Nephew. Stonitsch, Trudeau (2), Perron (5) and Montalbano. WP-Trudeau. LP- Maye.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 12
SARANAC 2
SARANAC — The Cougars broke a 1-all tie with five runs in the fifth and added on six more in the final two frames.
Noah Gonyo delivered the big blow in the fifth with a two-out, bases clearing double.
Gonyo totaled three hits, and Hunter LaValley added two more.
Ethan Garrand registered the pitching win and fanned nine batters, and Zach Rainville punched out seven on the mound for the Chiefs.
Northeastern Clinton 12, Saranac 2
NCCS 000 154 2 — 12 9 0
SCS 100 010 0 — 2 4 4
Garrand, LaValley (5) and Gonyo. Rainville, Burns (6), Spaulding, Burns (7) and Wing. WP- Garrand. LP- Rainville. 2B- Gonyo (NCCS), Garrand (NCCS). 3B- LaValley (NCCS).
MVAC
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 11
KEENE 7
NORTH CREEK — The Beavers took a 5-2 lead in the third inning, but Johnsburg/Minerva snagged the advantage right back with four runs in the bottom half and then some insurance markers later on.
Andrew Prosser went 3-for-4, and Ryan Morris was right behind him with a 2-for-4 day to pace the winners.
Morris got the pitching win and struck out nine on a day eight different players scored for Johnsburg/Minerva, showing the true team win.
Sam Porter hit a home run to boost Johnsburg/Minerva.
Julian Smith, Sam Baldwin, Walter Moore and Lazarus Blacksmith all notched two hits in the Keene loss.
Johnsburg/Minerva 11, Keene 7
KCS 005 110 0 — 7 12 7
J/M 114 131 X — 11 9 5
W. Moore, S. Smith (5) and no catcher provided. Morris and no catches provided. WP- Moore. LP- Roblee. 2B- S. Smith (KCS), J. Smith (KCS) 2, S. Baldwin. 3B- Morris (J/M), Prosser (J/M). HR- Porter (J/M).
WEDNESDAY
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 12, BOQUET VALLEY 1
WESTPORT — Schroon Lake/Bolton’s Isiah Pelkey struck out 14 Boquet Valley hitters en route to his team’s 12-1 rout of the Griffins.
“Pelkey was dominating, striking out 10 Griffin hitters in a row at one point,” Bouquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. “Schroon/Bolton was able to take advantage of 11 walks and six errors along with their five hits to push across 12 runs.”
Play was tight for most of the game, with Schroon Lake/Bolton only leading 2-0 going into the fifth inning. Then they ran home four and six more runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
Markwica praised Jon Howard for his performance in his first varsity start on the pitcher’s mound, allowing three hits and walking one runner but striking out eight and only allowing one earned run in four innings.
Schroon Lake-Bolton 12, Bouquet Valley 1
Schroon Lake/Bolton 101 046 X — 12 5 1
Boquet Valley 000 001 X — 1 2 6
Pelkey and Wiktoro. Howard, Cassavaugh (4), Sweatt (4), Smith (5) and Rice. WP- Pelky. LP- Howard. 2B- A. Johnson (SLB).
KEENE 17, WELLS 7
KEENE — Wells tried to make a game of it with three and four-run innings late, but Keene’s seven-run fifth-inning capped its victory.
The Beavers received doubles from Sebastian Smith and Sam Baldwin in the win, with Smith, Walter Moore and Lazarus Blacksmith each getting two hits.
Keene 17, Wells 7
Wells 003 40X X — 7 5 6
Keene 223 37X X — 17 11 4
Johnson, Stuart (4). Tansey, Linton (4). WP- Linton. LP- Johnson. 2B- Smith (K), Baldwin (K).
