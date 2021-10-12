Peru holds off Beekmantown gymnasts

BEEKMANTOWN — Peru continues to impress in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics following a 162.35-152.25 win over Beekmantown on Tuesday.
Nate Sarnow finished first in all but one event, which was won in a three-way tie by fellow Eagle Dakota Finley, but the Nighthawks piled up points as a team to come away with the victory.
Sarnow finished with 34.5 points in the all-around and was followed by Peru's Kennedy Beyer (33.2) and Maddy Witkiewicz (33.0).
Sarnow scored a 9.0 in the vault followed by the Beekmantown's Shawna Manor's 8.3. The Nighthawks' Kendra Lawliss was right behind the Beekmantown duo with an 8.25.
In the bars, Sarnow edged out Beyer, 8.7-8.6.
Finley finished tied for first with Witkiewicz and Lauren Prescott of Peru in the beam at 8.0.
Sarnow tallied a 9.4 floor routine, which was followed by Witkiewicz and her mark of 9.05.
—
Peru 162.35, Beekmantown 152.25
Vault
1st - Nate Sarnow, Beekmantown, 9.0 2nd- Shawna Manor, Beekmantown, 8.3 3rd- Kendra Lawliss, Peru, 8.25 4th-Lilly Swyers, Peru, 8.15 5th-Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 8.1 and McKalyie Taylor, Peru, 8.1 6th-Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 8.05 and Kayleigh DuBray, Beekmantown, 8.05
Bars
1st- Nate Sarnow, Beekmantown, 8.7 2nd- Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 8.6 3rd-Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 8.4 4th-McKalyie Taylor, Peru, 7.7 5th-Ella Labarge, Peru, 7.6 and Shawna Manor, Peru, 7.6 6th- Lilly Swyers, Peru, 7.5
Beam
1st-Dakota Finley, Beekmantown, 8.0 , Lilly Swyers, Peru, 8.0, Lauren Prescott, Peru, 8.0 2nd-Ella Labarge, Peru, 7.9 3rd- Shawna Manor, Beekmantown, 7.85 4th-Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 7.55 5th- Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 7.45 6th-Nate Sorrnow, Beekmantown, 7.4 and Lily Spiegel, Northwood, 7.4
Floor
1st- Nate Sarnow, Beekmantown, 9.4 2nd-Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 9.05 3rd-Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 9.0 4th-Shawna Manor, Beekmantown, 8.8 5th-Lilly Swyers, Peru, 8.6 6th-Dakota Finley, Beekmantown, 8.3
All-around
1st-Nate Sarnow, Beekmantown, 34.5 2nd-Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 33.2 3rd- Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 33.0 4th- Shawna Manor, Beekmantown, 32.55 5th-Lilly Swyers, Peru, 32.25 6th-McKalyie Taylor, Peru, 31.10
