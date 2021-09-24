Peru gymnasts outlast Plattsburgh

PERU — Kennedy Beyer, Maddy Witkiewicz and Lilly Swyers took the top three spots in the all-around to help propel Peru to a 160.5-153.1 victory over Plattsburgh High, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics.
Seton Catholic's Oona Hall, competing on her own, scored 31.3 points for the Knights.
"We were quite shaky on beam and had more falls than usual," Nighthawks coach Molly Lawliss said. "We were a bit nervous going into floor, but floor is where we always have the most fun and put up the best scores."
Beyer scored 33.05 points in the all-around to grab first, while Witkiewicz (33.0) and Swyers (31.95) were right behind.
Swyers won the vault thanks to a score of 8.3, while Beyer's 8.1 was good enough for first place in the bars.
Meleah Lunan and Hall tied for first on the beam, as they both notched an 8.5.
Beyer, with an 8.75, won the floor.
—
Peru 160.5, Plattsburgh High 153.1, Seton Catholic 31.3
Vault- 1, Lilly Swyers, Peru, 8.3; 2, Kendra Lawliss, Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 8.2; 3, Ninah Keliihananui, PHS, 8.1; 4, Kennedy Beyer, Peru, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 7.8; 5, Lauren Prescott, Peru, Oona Hall, Seton, 7.6; 6, Grace Willmott, PHS, 7.5.
Bars- 1, Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 8.1; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 7.8; 3, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 7.5; 4, Lauren Prescott, Peru, 7.3; 5, Oona Hall, Seton, 7.2; 6, Jaelyn Lacey, PHS, 7.1.
Beam- 1, Meleah Lunan, PHS, Oona Hall, Seton, 8.5; 2, Kennedy Baker, PHS, Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 8.3; 3rd, Lilly Swyers, Lauren Prescott, Peru, 8.2; 4, Caleigh Latour, Grace Willmott, PHS, Kendra Lawliss, Peru, 8.1; 5, Emma Watts, PHS, 7.8; 6, Quin Crippen, Peru, 7.7.
Floor- 1, Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 8.75; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 8.7; 3, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 8.5; 4, Lilly Swyers, Peru, 8.45; 5, Kendra Lawliss, Peru, 8.4; 6, Oona Hall, Seton, 8.0.
All around- 1, Kennedy Beyer, Peru, 33.05; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, Peru, 33.0; 3, Lilly Swyers, Peru, 31.95; 4, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 31.90; 5, Kendra Lawliss, Peru, Laleah Lunan, PHS, 31.50; 6, Oona Hall, Seton, 31.30;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.