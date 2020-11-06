Peru gymnasts edge PHS

PERU — In what has been a very competitive Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics season, Peru and Plattsburgh High were back at it for more.
The Nighthawks edged out the Hornets for a 156-153.55 victory, Friday.
Peru's McKalyie Taylor and Plattsburgh's Morgan Hughes tied for the top all-around score with a 31.7, perfectly showcasing how close these two teams have been all season.
The Nighthawks' Kennedy Beyer came away with first place in the floor competition with 8.7 points, edging out Hughes' 8.5.
The Hornets' Dakota Tender placed in the top spot in vault, while her teammate Meleah Lunan squeaked past Peru's Maddy Witkiewicz, 7.55-7.5.
Taylor took home first-place honors in the beam with an 8.4.
"McKalyie Taylor was the anchor for Peru in tonight's competition winning the All-Around and Beam exercise," Nighthawks coach Molly Lawliss said. "She's such a hard worker, and I'm so proud of her performances tonight.
"Peru had an overall good night with clean routines from the whole team. Maddy Witkiewicz and Kennedy Beyer placed second and third in the All-Around to help Peru to the win."
Peru 156, Plattsburgh 153.55
Vault
6th, Nina Keliihananui, PHS, 7.50 5th, Grace Willmott, PHS, 7.8 4th, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 7.85 3rd, Kendra Lawliss, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, 7.9 2nd, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 8.0 1st, Dakota Tender, PHS, 8.1
Bars
6th, Jenna Swyers, PCS, 7.15 5th, Morgan Hughes, PHS, 7.2 4th, Kennedy Beyer, Lauren Prescott, PCS 7.3 3rd, Dakota Tender, PHS, 7.45 2nd, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 7.5 1st, Meleah Lunan, PHS, 7.55
Beam
6th, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 7.4 5th, Kennedy Beyer, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 7.5 4th, Jenna Swyers, PCS, Rhyann King, PHS, 7.8 3rd, Meleah Lunan, PHS, 8.2 2nd, Morgan Hughes, PHS, 8.3 1st, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, 8.4
Floor
6th, Quinn Crippen, PCS, 7.8 5th, Kendra Lawliss, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 8.2 4th, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, 8.3 3rd, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, Rhyann King, Dakota Tender, PHS, 8.4 2nd, Morgan Hughes, PHS, 8.5 1st, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.7
All-around
4th, Dakota Tender, PHS, 31.05 3rd, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 31.10 2nd, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 31.25 1st, McKalyie Taylor, PCS, Morgan Hughes, PHS, 31.7
