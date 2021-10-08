Peru gymnasts beat Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Peru’s gymnasts remained undefeated on the season, defeating Plattsburgh 164.5 to 158.6 in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet, Friday.
Maddy Witkiewitz led the way for the Nighthawks, winning the all-around event, tying for first in the beam, and taking second place in all of the other events.
Lilly Swyers also had a strong showing for the Peru squad, winning the vault and tying for first in the beam.
Kennedy Beyer was the Nighthawks’ other event winner, taking first in the bars.
Maleah Lunan was the Hornets’ only first place finisher, taking top honors in the floor event.
Seton Catholic's Oona Hall tied for first in the beam event and tied for second in the vault.
Peru 164.5, Plattsburgh 158.6
Vault- 1, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 8.3; T2, Maddy Witkiewitz, PCS, 8.1; T2, Maleah Lunan PHS, 8.1; T2, Ninah Kelliihananui, PHS, 8.1; T2, Oona Hall, SC, 8.1; 3, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 8; 4, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 7.7; 5, McKaylie Taylor, PCS, 7.8; T6, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 7.4; T6, Kennedy Baker, PHS 7.4.
Bars- 1, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.7; 2, Maddy Witkiewitz, PCS, 8.6; 3, Caleigh Latour, PHS 8.2; 4, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 8.1; 5, Oona Hall, SC, 8; 6, Lauren Prescott, PCS, 7.8.
Beam- T1, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 8.5; T1, Maddy Witkiewitz, PCS, 8.5; T1, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 8.5; T1, Oona Hall, SC, 8.5; T2, McKaylie Taylor, PCS, 8.4; T2, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.4; 3, Kennedy Baker, PHS, 8.3; 4, Lauren Prescott, PCS, 8.2; 5, Ella LaBarge, PCS, 8.1; T6, D. Williams, PHS, 8; T6, Grace Willmott, PHS, 8.0.
Floor- 1, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 9.0; 2, Maddy Witkiewitz, PCS, 8.9; 3, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 8.8; 4, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.7; 5, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 8.6; 6, Oona Hall, SC, 8.4.
All around- 1, Maddy Witkiewitz, PCS, 34.1; 2, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 33.5; 3, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 33.2; 4, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 33.1; 5, Oona Hall, SC, 33.0; 6, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 32.8.
