Peru girls take bowling matchup with Willsboro

WILLSBORO — Kathryn Bowman’s 605 series led the Peru girls bowlers over Willsboro in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Tuesday.

Madison Provost was second on the team with a 509 series, with Leita Ciolek just behind her with 490.

Brooke Benway and Autumn Phinney came close to tying each other’s series, notching 386 and 379 points, respectively.

Girls

Peru 4, Willsboro 0

PCS- Bowman 215-213-177-605; Provost 180-180-149-509; Ciolek 176-151-163-490

WCS- Benway 120-145-121-386; Phinney 112-141-126-379

AVCS 4, NCCS 0

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley bowling took 4-0 wins on both the girls and boys sides in a recent matchup with Northeastern Clinton.

Max Benware’s 693 series powered the Patriot boys while Connor LaDuke’s 222-231-575 set also helped the team along.

Jake McGoldrick bowled a 178-210-539 set for the Cougars.

Brianna Lacey’s 193-204-565 set led the AuSable girls, while Brooke Mesec led the Northeastern girls with 372 points scored.

Boys

AuSable Valley 4, Northeastern Clinton 0

AVCS- Max Benware 224-222-247-693; Connor Laduke 222-231-575.

NCCS- McGoldrick 178-210-539.

Girls

AuSable Valley 4, Northeastern Clinton 0

AVCS- Brianna Lacey 193-204-565; Eleanor Quinn 169.

NCCS- Brooke Mesec 372; Sabrina Robare. 362

 

