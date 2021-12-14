Peru girls take bowling matchup with Willsboro

WILLSBORO — Kathryn Bowman’s 605 series led the Peru girls bowlers over Willsboro in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Tuesday.
Madison Provost was second on the team with a 509 series, with Leita Ciolek just behind her with 490.
Brooke Benway and Autumn Phinney came close to tying each other’s series, notching 386 and 379 points, respectively.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Willsboro 0
PCS- Bowman 215-213-177-605; Provost 180-180-149-509; Ciolek 176-151-163-490
WCS- Benway 120-145-121-386; Phinney 112-141-126-379
AVCS 4, NCCS 0
CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley bowling took 4-0 wins on both the girls and boys sides in a recent matchup with Northeastern Clinton.
Max Benware’s 693 series powered the Patriot boys while Connor LaDuke’s 222-231-575 set also helped the team along.
Jake McGoldrick bowled a 178-210-539 set for the Cougars.
Brianna Lacey’s 193-204-565 set led the AuSable girls, while Brooke Mesec led the Northeastern girls with 372 points scored.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
AVCS- Max Benware 224-222-247-693; Connor Laduke 222-231-575.
NCCS- McGoldrick 178-210-539.
—
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
AVCS- Brianna Lacey 193-204-565; Eleanor Quinn 169.
NCCS- Brooke Mesec 372; Sabrina Robare. 362
