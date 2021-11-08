Peru finishes strong to win Class B crown

SARANAC — Plattsburgh took a set in the Section VII Class B championship match, but Peru’s volleyballers took the decisive 3-1 win on Saturday.
Alyssa Bartholomew and Alexandrea LaValley led a staunch Nighthawks defense, tallying 30 and 22 digs, respectively.
Rachel Madore paced the Peru offense, recording 16 points, an ace, two kills and 31 assists, as well as finishing with a block and 16 digs.
Lily Snide helped keep the Hornets in the match, finishing with 15 points, seven aces, two kills, 13 assists and 18 digs. Allison Crahan had a strong night of her own, notching 13 points, three aces, four kills and eight digs.
Olivia Nowosielski and Isabel DeTulleo each had a strong night on the defensive side for Plattsburgh, finishing with 17 and 23 digs, respectively.
The Nighthawks now move on to play the Franklin Academy Huskies in Ogdensburg on Wednesday in a NYSPHSAA Class B regional semifinal.
Peru 3, Plattsburgh 1
25-16, 9-25, 25-15, 25-18
PHS- Snide, 15 points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 18 digs. Fitzwater, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig. Cantwell, 2 points, 14 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks. Crahan, 13 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs. Nowosielski, 3 points, 2 assists, 17 digs. DeTulleo, 5 points, 3 aces, 23 digs. Duquette, 2 points, 1 ace, 9 digs. Battinelli 1 kill, 1 block.
PCS- Bartholomew, 6 points, 2 aces, 3 assists, 30 digs. Madore, 16 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 31 assists, 16 digs. Martin, 6 points, 13 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 3 digs. Finn, 13 points, 1 ace, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 13 digs. LaValley, 5 kills, 22 digs. Lyon, 4 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 9 digs.
