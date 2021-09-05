Peru falls to Fonda-Fultonville in Week 0

PERU — There’s plenty of room for improvement.
That’s what Peru coach Ryon O’Connell said after his team’s 49-21 loss to Section II’s Fonda-Fultonville in a non-conference football game, Saturday, at the Apple Bowl.
The new Week 0 has offered high school teams the opportunity to play a game rather than a scrimmage in the first week of the season.
After a tough loss to the Braves, the Nighthawks now know some things they can do well and other things they need to improve.
“It was a good awakening for our kids moving forward,” O’Connell said. “We know where we have to go. We have to pick up the tempo in practice. We have to practice a little better. If you don’t practice full speed, all of a sudden you have to play full speed in a game and get shocked a bit.”
Fonda-Fultonville piled up 397 yards of total offense and won the battle at the line of scrimmage all evening, creating running lanes and plenty of pass protection.
Connor Weaver threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, while Jonathan Cranker (2), Zen Myles and DiCaprio rushed for scores.
Myles led the Braves with 65 rushing yards.
“We knew coming in that they are a good football team,” O’Connell said. “They are one of the best Class C football teams in Section II, and we know Section II has good football.”
Peru’s Zach O’Connell completed 18 of 31 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown, which was a 57-yard connection with Keegan Smith that tied the game at 7-all with 4:54 to go in the first quarter.
Fonda-Fultonville went on quite the run for the rest of the half, however, and took a 36-7 advantage into halftime.
Smith finished with a game-high 98 receiving yards, and O’Connell (31) and Jack Hanson (23) combined for 53 of the Nighthawks’ 61 rushing yards.
Hanson and O’Connell scored rushing touchdowns in a second half that turned out to show some more energy for Peru than the first 24 minutes did.
“I think we are a second-half team, but I wish we would transition that into the first half,” Ryon O’Connell said. “I liked the energy in the second half, but we have to bring it in the first half.
“In the long run, they are pretty fast and pretty physical, and we have to get used to it. I am glad we played a good football team. Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, I think we got a lot out of it.”
The Nighthawks host Saranac in Week 1 of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
—
Fonda-Fultonville 49, Peru 21
FOF 15 21 13 0 — 49
PCS 7 0 7 7 — 21
First quarter
FOF- DiCaprio 47 run (Weaver kick), 6:53.
PCS- Smith 57 pass from O’Connell (Smith kick), 4:54.
FOF- Cusack 4 pass from Weaver (Cranker run), 1:28.
Second quarter
FOF- Cranker 1 run (DiCaprio run), 7:06.
FOF- Hicks 11 pass from Weaver (kick blocked), 1:46.
FOF- Myles 3 run (Weaver kick), 27.9.
Third quarter
FOF- Cranker 4 run (kick missed), 9:27.
PCS- Hanson 13 run (Smith kick), 4:49.
FOF- Weaver 7 run (Weaver kick), 0.0.
Fourth quarter
PCS- O’Connell 23 run (Smith kick), 8:29.
Individual statistics
Rushing
FOF- Myles 8-65, TD; DiCaprio 4-47, TD; Cranker 6-42, 2TD; Weaver 4-39, TD; Greco 4-19; Vargas 1-7; Cusack 2-6; Duval 1-(-1). Totals: 30-224, 5TD.
PCS- O’Connell 6-31, TD; Hanson 16-23, TD; Smith 1-7; Southwell 1-0. Totals: 24-61, 2TD.
Passing
FOF- Weaver 13-25-0-173, 2TD; Greco 0-1-0-0. Totals: 13-26-0-173, 2TD.
PCS- O’Connell 18-31-0-177, TD.
Receiving
FOF- DiCaprio 4-89; Cusack 3-18, TD; Croucher 3-18; Melious 1-14; Boyer 1-13; Hicks 1-11, TD.
PCS- Smith 6-98, TD; Engstrom 1-28; Ro. Hebert 3-19; Duprey 2-17; Ri. Hebert 3-9; Hanson 2-7; Hayes 0-3; Tyrell 1-(-4).
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.