PERU — Ethan Wilson, a Peru Central School 10th grader, didn’t have much motivation during school after the district shifted to remote learning.
“I really just did the work that was given to me,” he said.
But Wilson was able to find renewed motivation after he joined Peru’s esports program. As a soccer and track athlete, Wilson found the socialization hook that comes with traditional sports as a competitive “Fortnite” player for Peru.
After high school, he wants to become a filmmaker and start his own YouTube channel. He’s already getting a head start by editing videos for the esports program.
PROVIDING SOMETHING NEW
For Nicholas Damiani, an instructional technology coordinator and data privacy officer who helped jumpstart Peru’s esports program, Wilson is an example of what the program can provide.
“We saw a huge opportunity to engage kids through video games, but then steer them toward college and career connections,” Damiani said.
From its pilot group that started with six students last spring, the esports program has ballooned to 70 students between grades eight through 12, with 38 competing.
Peru students currently compete in three games — “Fortnite,” a battle royal game that pits numerous teams against each other until one is left, “Rocket League,” a soccer game played with cars, and “Valorant,” a team-centered first-person shooter. Students can also create videos, run live streams, shout cast, which is similar to play-by-play announcing, and take on leadership roles for the esports program.
ADDING ON
Additional courses like game design, cyber security and broadcast are planned to be offered that further strengthen the ties between esports and the careers that are closely related. Because esports are similar to traditional sports when it comes to athletes, very few go on to become a pro, Damiani said.
“There's such a small percentage of success for those students," he said. "So when you introduce the idea that the esports industry is growing so rapidly, that there's all these opportunities you have to be a part of the industry but not be the professional gamer, they see this whole set of other doors open up."
But Damiani also sees esports as an opportunity to reach students who hadn’t participated in extracurricular activities, like sports or clubs, before and may have missed out on fundamental skills they’ll need in future careers.
“If you think of your classic gamer, you’re thinking of somebody that just plays games by themselves in isolation,” Damiani said. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for these students and those gamers to develop concepts of teamwork and collaboration and communication.”
TEAMWORK
While competing against other players from a computer screen, scoring goals in a candy paint purple sports car with an oversized construction helmet on its roof may seem fundamentally different from traditional sports, but Damiani, a former varsity football coach, doesn’t think so.
“You look at the skills you try to teach students and teach these athletes, you’re talking about teamwork concepts, preparation and working in high-pressure situations, accountability, academic accountability to each other. These are all qualities we’re developing within students from the gaming side,” he said.
Wilson, as a soccer and track athlete, agreed.
“Esports is like any other sport. You have a team you have to watch out for; everyone depends on each other,” he said. “Compared to other sports like soccer, we don't have to have contact. It's all digital. So we can play even during the pandemic.”
STILL GROWING
Peru esports teams currently practice and play in one of the school’s old woodworking shops. Students play games using new gaming computers on drafting tables while sitting on stools. The room is a work-in-progress, Damiani said. Once it’s renovated with new carpets, painted walls, gaming chairs and desks, the program is looking to transform the room into a state-of-the-art gaming space.
Dean Delano, Peru’s esports coach and a tech and art teacher, who also coached youth sports, makes sure students are academically eligible to compete and play.
Students need to maintain an 80 average overall and can't be failing any classes, he said. Grades are checked weekly, similar to other athletics programs. Anyone who isn't eligible after review spends practice catching up on homework.
Delano admitted that he didn’t have much experience with the games his teams play, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from starting their own program, he said.
"If there's an organization that's willing to start something like this, you don't have to be a master any of those games,” he said. “A coach's job, in my opinion and at this level, is to get students interacting and working on those foundational pieces — communication, responsibility and teamwork in general."
LEARNING MOMENTS
Those foundational pieces are where Delano has seen the most growth in his players. Like when a student’s game account was suspended while playing from home, causing the team to forfeit an upcoming competition because it didn’t have enough players to compete. That player felt like they let their team down. It was a teaching moment, Delano said.
"We're all going to make mistakes, and we often learn more from our mistakes than our successes,” Delano said. “It's been a good opportunity for us to take those moments, break them down and have those conversations about it."
For Delano, coaching Peru’s esports teams has been a great way to reach students, when at times, it can be struggle.
"We're striving for that opportunity to relate to a student to get them involved, to get them engaged in something,” he said. “We have that now, so let's run with it."
EXPANDING
Delano and Damiani are looking to expand esports in the region and further improve the program for more ways to prepare students for college and future careers.
They’ll be hosting a community forum May 6 with SUNY Canton, a flagship program for college esports, Damiani said, and a college they’ve been working with closely since they started the program, to give information and promote participation in esports in the region.
"It would be great if a Wednesday night 'Rocket League' match could be against Saranac," Delano said. "It would be great to have some of those cross-town rivalries through the esports world."
Damiani and Delano see the program expanding in the future with more staff to support growing interest and form teams similar to traditional sports with modified, JV and varsity squads.
"We would love to see 150 kids involved in middle school through high school with 10 adults involved and truly making it this huge success," Damiani said.
