PLATTSBURGH — The top two swim teams in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference squared off Tuesday, and the competition was fierce.
In a meet that could have gone either way, Peru managed to squeak out an 88-81 victory over Plattsburgh High.
The Hornets thrived in the relay events, taking all three, but the Nighthawks snagged first in all the individual races to create some separation with some key points.
Ashley Brousseau, Alexis Hathaway, Olivia Barnett and Ella Garrow all were responsible for two event victories for Peru.
Andie Abdallah was on all three of Plattsburgh's victorious relay teams, and Marissa Silver, Allie Coupal, Alison Silver and Theadora Welch all contributed to two wins in the relay events.
Savanna Briehl also did her part to help the Hornets take first place in the 200 freestyle relay race.
The Nighthawks cleaned up in the 200 freestyle, securing 12 of the 16 available points.
Brousseau, Emma Chase and Danika Clowney went 1-2-3 in the 500 freestyle to account for another big bulk of scoring for Peru.
Two of the most competitive races were featured in the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.
Hathaway edged out Marissa Silver by 0.34 seconds in the backstroke event, while Barnett topped Abdallah 27.66-28.67 in the 50 freestyle.
—
Peru 88, Plattsburgh High 81
200 medley relay
1, Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Marissa 8, Coupal, Allie 8, Silver, Alison 11, Abdallah, Andie 12), 2:06.72. 2, Peru Central School 'A' (Barnett, Olivia 12, Garrow, Ella 10, Raymond, Mikaela 12, Roy, Katharine 10), 2:07.94. 3, Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (LaValley, Sophie 10, Geiger, Annemarie 12, Briehl, Savanna 11, Coupal, Grace 8), 2:13.37. 4, Peru Central School 'B' (Frank-Calvo, Grace 11, Davey, Molly 9, Clancy, Reaganne 9, Clowney, Danika 9), 2:46.27.
200 freestyle
1, Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 2:28.31. 2, Chase, Emma, PCS, 2:29.43. 3, Robidoux, Alona, Hornets, 2:44.91. 4, Boissey, Lauren, PCS, 2:45.55. 5, Gilbert, Darien, Hornets, 2:47.73.
200 IM
1, Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 2:29.43. 2, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 2:40.72. 3, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 2:44.54. 4, Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 3:03.72. 5, Frank-Calvo, Grace, PCS, 3:06.25. 6, Midgett, Shelby, Hornets, 3:45.89.
50 freestyle
1, Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 27.66. 2, Abdallah, Andie, Hornets, 28.67. 3, Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 28.69. 4, Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 29.59. 5, Clowney, Danika, PCS, 31.11. 6, Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 37.12.
100 butterfly
1, Barnett, Olivia, PCS, 1:09.61. 2, Briehl, Savanna, Hornets, 1:15.25. 3, Silver, Alison, Hornets, 1:19.57. 4, Raymond, Mikaela, PCS, 1:27.21. 5, Clancy, Reaganne, PCS, 1:47.21. 6, Given, Ava, Hornets, 1:56.83.
100 freestyle
1, Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:01.11. 2, Roy, Katharine, PCS, 1:05.90. 3, Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:05.93. 4, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:07.59. 5, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:09.45. 6, Davey, Molly, PCS, 1:26.47.
500 freestyle
1, Brousseau, Ashley, PCS, 6:36.81. 2, Chase, Emma, PCS, 7:12.79. 3, Clowney, Danika, PCS, 7:18.31. 4, Gilbert, Darien, Hornets, 7:41.06.
200 freestyle relay
1, Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Silver, Alison 11, Briehl, Savanna 11, Welch, Theadora 12, Abdallah, Andie 12), 1:54.04. 2, Peru Central School 'A' (Hathaway, Alexis 10, Roy, Katharine 10, Barnett, Olivia 12, Brousseau, Ashley 10), 1:54.96. 3, Peru Central School 'B' (Davey, Molly 9, Boissey, Lauren 10, Clancy, Reaganne 9, Chase, Emma 9), 2:22.66. --, Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Given, Ava 9, Midgett, Shelby 9, Trombley, Megan 9, Gilbert, Darien 12), DQ.
100 backstroke
1, Hathaway, Alexis, PCS, 1:08.60. 2, Silver, Marissa, Hornets, 1:08.94. 3, LaValley, Sophie, Hornets, 1:14.43. 4, Frank-Calvo, Grace, PCS, 1:16.36. 5, Coupal, Grace, Hornets, 1:16.95. 6, Davey, Molly, PCS, 1:39.27.
100 breaststroke
1, Garrow, Ella, PCS, 1:16.49. 2, Coupal, Allie, Hornets, 1:23.32. 3, Geiger, Annemarie, Hornets, 1:26.22. 4, Welch, Theadora, Hornets, 1:30.44. 5, Roy, Katharine, PCS, 1:33.18. 6, Boissey, Lauren, PCS, 1:42.90.
400 freestyle relay
1, Plattsburgh Hornets 'A' (Abdallah, Andie 12, Silver, Marissa 8, Welch, Theadora 12, Coupal, Allie 8), 4:22.73. 2, Peru Central School 'A' (Brousseau, Ashley 10, Chase, Emma 9, Hathaway, Alexis 10, Garrow, Ella 10), 4:23.06. 3, Plattsburgh Hornets 'B' (Robidoux, Alona 9, Coupal, Grace 8, LaValley, Sophie 10, Midgett, Shelby 9), 4:59.26. 4, Peru Central School 'B' (Clowney, Danika 9, Raymond, Mikaela 12, Frank-Calvo, Grace 11, Boissey, Lauren 10), 5:02.16.
