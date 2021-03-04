Peru edges Moriah with second-half rally; Willsboro downs Chazy

PERU — A first-half deficit proved to be just a bit of a hiccup Thursday for Peru.
The Nighthawks rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and came out on top with a 41-35 victory over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball.
Kortney McCarthy thrived in the Peru win with 16 points, and Kayleigh Jackson was right behind her with 13 more points for the Nighthawks.
Peru coach Eric Dubay said the game was hard-fought and physical and loved how his team responded in the second half, especially on defense.
"Jackson moved to (Zoe) Olcott and shut her down during the final three quarters while starting to lean into her role offensively and attacking," Dubay said. "McCarthy showed how dangerous she can be as well. (We) responded well to a not-so-great first half by struggling through that adversity and persevering for the win."
Scoring was pretty balanced on the Vikings' side with Hannah Gaddor (9), Sage Baker (7) and Olcott (6) combining for 22 points.
"I was also impressed by Moriah's physicality and hustle," Dubay said. "They fought until the last minute. Their balanced scoring attack was running on all cylinders in the first half and never really let us run away with it."
—
Peru 41, Moriah 35
Moriah (35)
Eichen 1-0-2 Snyder 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Briggs 1-2-4, Allen 2-0-4, Olcott 3-0-6, Traw 1-1-3, Baker 2-3-7, Gaddor 3-2-9. Totals: 13-8-35.
Peru (41)
Sypek 0-1-1, McCarthy 5-6-16, Beattie 0-0-0, Jackson 3-6-13, Lawliss 0-0-0, Hendrix 1-0-2, St Denis 0-0-0, Brousseau 4-0-8. Totals: 13-13-41.
Halftime- Moriah, 22-14.
3 point goals- Moriah (1) Goddo; Peru (1) Jackson.
BEEKMANTOWN 45
AUSABLE VALLEY 28
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles made quite the turnaround after losing to the Patriots just five days ago.
Payton Parliament notched a game-high 11 points, but her most notable contribution to the game was on the defensive end against AuSable Valley's Koree Stillwell.
Stillwell finished with seven points, but Parliament drew the defensive assignment against one of the Patriots' top scoring threats and excelled.
"Payton Parliament did a fantastic job guarding Koree Stillwell," Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey said. "Stillwell hit two three-pointers early, but Payton worked hard to slow her down after that. Everyone contributed in this win, and everyone got into the scoring column as well."
Faith Whitney (9) and Grace McCasland (7) combined for 16 more points in the offensive output of the Eagles.
Brooklyn Douglas dropped a team-high eight points in the Patriots' loss.
—
Beekmantown 45, AuSable Valley 28
AuSable Valley (28)
Prentiss 1-1-3, Keysor 1-0-2, Douglas 3-1-8, Rennie 1-0-2, Pelkey 1-0-2, Stillwell 2-1-7, Durgan 2-0-4. Totals: 11-3-28.
Beekmantown (45)
McCasland 2-1-7, Parliament 5-1-11, Williams 3-0-6, Whitney 4-0-9, Regan 3-0-6, Chapman 2-0-4, Cross 1-0-2. Totals: 20-2-45.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 19-12.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) McCasland 2, Whitney. AuSable Valley (3) Douglas, Stillwell 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 68
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 28
CHAMPLAIN — Abby Racine was scorching hot from the field as she led the Cougars offensively.
Her 26 points were more than enough to carry Northeastern Clinton past the Hornets.
Marlie Sample provided some cushion for the Cougars with an additional 11 points, and herself and Racine provided great senior leadership.
"We'll play anyone, but Northeastern is the real deal," Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella said. "Coach (Robb) Garrand and his crew are phenomenal. I am really glad that Abby and Marlie are seniors because they gave us all we could handle tonight."
Mazzella went on to say the Hornets have played some of the best competition in the CVAC to kick off the season, and his squad is learning and growing with each game.
"We have our struggles, but they play hard and support each other day in and day out," Mazzella said. "I wish the outcomes were different, but the kids that I have the pleasure of working with right now are awesome. I am proud of them and proud to be here, we'll get there."
Kennedi LaValley's seven points were the team-high in the Hornets' loss, and six more tallies on the scoreboard by Madalyn Fuller helped the Plattsburgh offense.
—
Northeastern Clinton 68, Plattsburgh High 28
NCCS (68)
Creller 0-0-0, B. Sample 2-3-7, LaFountain 1-0-2, Hollister 4-1-9, Roberts 0-0-0, Prairie 2-0-4, M. Sample 5-0-11, Trombly 1-0-2, Guerin 1-1-3, Dubois 2-0-4, Racine 11-2-26. Totals: 29-7-68.
PHS (28)
Clermont 0-0-0, Long 1-0-2, Yocum 1-2-4, Fuller 2-2-6, Hemingway 1-1-3, Fitzwater 1-0-2, Fields 0-0-0, LaValley 0-7-7, Steria 1-0-2, Crahan 0-0-0, Whalen 0-0-0, Bilow 1-0-2. Totals: 8-12-28.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 37-14.
3 point goals- NCCS (3) M. Sample, Racine 2.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 29
CHAZY 9
WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford was all over the stat sheet in the Warriors' victory thanks to a game-high 14 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
"I thought we defended well overall and did some good things in the open floor tonight," Willsboro coach Nick Arnold said.
Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain and Kassidey Turek both finished with four points to account for most of the Eagles' offensive output.
—
Willsboro 29, Chazy 9
Chazy (9)
Chapman 0-0-0, C. Langlois 0-0-0, A. Langlois 0-0-0, Lucas 0-1-1, McChesney 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Turek 1-1-4, Gonyo-Lafountain 2-0-4, Poupore 0-0-0. Totals: 3-2-9.
Willsboro (29)
Arnold 1-0-2, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 4-1-9, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Ford 7-0-14, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 2-0-4. Totals: 14-1-29.
Halftime- Willsboro, 19-3.
3 point goals- Chazy (1) Turek.
BOYS
WILLSBORO 50
CHAZY 28
WILLSBORO — The Warriors received plenty of contributions from their entire team against the Eagles and used a team effort to record the win.
Hunter King (10) and Brennon Farney (9) teamed up to score 19 points to lead the Willsboro charge.
Everett Cassavaugh cleaned up the boards with 10 rebounds, and Robby Drollette turned in six points and six boards off the bench.
Patrick Dwyer's eight points paced Chazy.
—
Willsboro 50, Chazy 28
Chazy (28)
K Barcomb 0-0-0, A Kise 0-0-0, M Hunyor 1-0-3, P Dwyer 4-0-8, J Juneau 0-0-0, J DeOndarza 2-0-5, P LaBarge 1-0-2, T Coon 1-0-3, L Salimando 0-0-0, D Therrian 3-1-7. Totals: 12-1-28.
Willsboro (50)
R Arnold 3-0-6, N Reithel 3-0-7, H Meachem 0-0-0, E Cassavaugh 1-0-2, D Meachem 1-0-2, J Joslyn 1-0-3, B Farney 3-3-9, H King 5-0-10, T King 2-0-5, B Sweatt 0-0-0, N Collazo 0-0-0, R Drollete 3-0-6. Totals: 22-3-50.
Halftime- Willsboro, 26-12.
3 point goals- Chazy (3) M. Hunyor, DeOndarza, Coon. Willsboro (3) Reithel, Joslyn, King.
