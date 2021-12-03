Peru downs Chazy in night of early season action

CHAZY — The Peru boys scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter of a non-league game against Chazy Friday, and kept that lead right up to the end, taking the 34-25 victory over the Eagles.
The Nighthawks’ leading scorer was Wyatt Premore, with 21 points, nine of which came from three treys.
As for the Eagles, Evan Dwyer notched the most with nine points.
“It was definitely nice to get a first game under our belts and officially begin our season,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said.
After only five combined points scored in the first quarter, the second is where things began to heat up for Peru.
“I liked our defense, we played quick and tough which got us into foul trouble early on but I really did like what I saw on the defensive end,” Tetreault said.
“Of course, it is tough to win any game no matter how solid your defense is when you score four points in the first half,” he said.
Tetreault said that his team handled the second half much better, playing well against the Nighthawks’ solid press defense.
“I was very pleased to see how well we handled it coming out of halftime to put together a much more complete second half of basketball,” Tetreault said.
Peru 34, Chazy 25
Peru (34)
Premore 6-6-21, Haudberg 0-1-1, Corral 1-1-4, Tyrell 0-2-2, Falvo 1-2-4, Perotte 0-1-1, Sweeney 0-0-0, Petro 0-1-1. Totals 8-15-34.
Chazy
Stevens 0-0-0, Juneau 1-0-2, Salimando 1-1-3, McAfee 1-0-2, LaBarge 3-0-6, Castine 0-0-0, Foster 1-0-3, Kise 0-0-0, Dwyer 3-3-9, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals 10-4-25.
Halftime- Peru, 18-4.
3-point goals- Chazy (1) Foster. Peru (4) Premore 3, Corral.
BOQUET VALLEY 56
LAKE PLACID 22
LAKE PLACID — The Griffins’ Aiden Lobdell was the team leader with 16 points, followed by Jackson Hooper, who recorded 13 points.
Jameson Fiegl and Oakley Buehler each notched a three-pointer for Boquet Valley.
“Boquet Valley played a nice all-around game,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
Brandes noted that the Griffins moved and shared the ball well on offense, while limiting the Blue Bombers to one shot on most defensive trips.
Boquet Valley 56, Lake Placid 22
Boquet Valley (56)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 6-1-13, Burdo 1-0-2, Race 3-0-6,B.Buehler 0-0-0, Fiegl 2-0-5, O.Buehler 2-3-8, Lobdell 7-2-16,Rice 0-4-4, Egglefield 1-0-2. Totals 22-10-56.
Lake Placid (22)
Armstrong 3-4-10, Byrne 1-3-5, Ledwith 0-0-0, A.Cecunjanin 1-0-3, Kondrat 0-0-0, Hooker 2-0-4.Totals 7-7-22.
Halftime- Boquet Valley 26-14.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (2), Fiegl, O. Buehler. Lake Placid (1), A. Cecunjanin.
SETON CATHOLIC 69
BOLTON 28
BOLTON — Alex Coupal led the Knights with 27 points to a victory over Bolton, with six three-pointers.
Close behind was Aiden Pearl, with 15 points. Along with that, Thane Shalton and Ashton Guay each notched a three-pointer to help out Seton Catholic.
“Seton Catholic used their size to deter Bolton early and that allowed Coupal to hit shots from deep down the stretch,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said.
Kober noted Tyler Trowbridge and Jace Hubert as having good games for Bolton.
Seton Catholic 69, Bolton 28
Seton Catholic (69)
Guay 2-1-6, Shalton 1-0-3, Coupal 9-3-27, Pearl 7-1-15, Allen 2-4-8, Vega 3-0-6, Peng Gao 1-0-2 Dejordy 0-0-0, Traskos 1-0-2, Grafstein 0-0-0. Totals 26-9-69.
Bolton (28)
Hubert 2-1-5, Johnson 2-0-6, Eager 1-0-2, Kelley 1-1-3, C. Becker 0-0-0, L. Becker 0-0-0, Trowbridge 4-0-12. Totals 10-2-28.
Halftime- Seton Catholic 41-14.
3-point goals-
Seton Catholic (8) Coupal 6, Guay, Shalton. Bolton (6) Trowbridge 4, Johnson 2.
GIRLS
HARTFORD 56
SCHROON LAKE 47
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats came up just short in their non-league game against Hartford.
Kayli Hayen was Schroon Lake’s top scorer, scoring 16 points, followed by Dakotah Cutting with eight.
“It was a back and forth game all night but Hartford executed better in the fourth quarter than we did,” Wildcats coach Jeff Cutting said.
“The combination of multiple starters in foul trouble and a few missed opportunities in the fourth was the difference in the game.”
Hartford 56, Schroon Lake 47
Hartford (56)
McFarren 6-2-16, Nims 10-2-22, Wade 2-0-4, French 0-3-3,Dunda 3-5-11, Liebig 0-0-0, Lindridge 0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Severance 0-0-0. Totals 21-12-56.
Schroon Lake (47)
D. Cutting 3-2-8, Timmer 0-2-2, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 3-0-6, Hayden 8-0-16, Baker 1-1-3, Shaughnessy 3-0-6, Arnold 1-0-2, Mieras 2-0-4. Totals 21-5-47.
Halftime- Hartford 27-26.
3-point goals- Hartford (2) McFarren 2.
SETON CATHOLIC 42
BOLTON 40
BOLTON — The Coaches vs. Cancer game delivered, with a close overtime win for Seton Catholic over Bolton, with Abby Pearl leading the Knights with 12 points.
“Pearl had a very strong game and was a force underneath,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said.
Jacqueline Rock-Perez was the key for Seton Catholic, scoring her six points in the overtime period, including the winning basket.
For Bolton, Jane Pfau had the game-high 21 points, and Jadynn Egloff notched 10 points.
—
Seton Catholic 42, Bolton 40 (OT)
Seton Catholic (42)
Hughes 2-5-9,Whalen 4-1-9, Trombley 0-0-0, Rock-Perez 3-0-6, Conti 0-0-0, Johnston 3-0-6, Pearl 6-0-12. Totals 18-6-42.
Bolton (40)
Egloff 5-0-10, Hubert 2-0-4, Moscov 1-1-3, Varney 1-0-2, Pfau 7-1-2.
Halftime- Seton Catholic 23-16.
3-point goals- Bolton (6) Pfau 6.
