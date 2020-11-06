Peru district announces 'Nighthawks' as new mascot

PLATTSBURGH — The Peru Central School District will be soaring into its next season of athletics, with a community vote deciding on the Nighthawks as the school’s next mascot.
In an online and in-person vote that saw 2,412 responses, the Nighthawks received 1,133, according to Superintendent Thomas Palmer, beating 823 for the Wolfpack and 456 for the Blue Jays.
“I was pretty proud of the process,” Palmer said. “The kids did a great job.”
These results will be further shared with the school community via the district’s website and Facebook page later today, he added.
The voting window for the new name opened on Oct. 30 with a survey posted online as well as an in-person ballot box at the school, with the voting period closing Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
The name will be brought to the Board of Education’s for approval.
Following that, the next step in the process will be to gather suggestions and submissions for a new logo before putting that to a similar vote, Palmer said.
The timeline for that may vary depending on any COVID-19 related setbacks or the upcoming holidays, but Palmer hopes that it can be completed in the next six weeks, he said.
THE TEAMS
While equipment bearing the athletic department’s new nickname won’t come until next season, the district has begun using the Nighthawk name for this year.
“I saw a few older kids in school, and they seemed pretty happy with it,” said Ryon O’Connell, Peru’s football coach. “I can’t speak for the entire student body, but the kids I saw were excited.”
Those students were able to take part in in-school votes, or make use of the online voting system if learning remotely, Palmer said.
It was a process that coaches were happy to see participation in.
“The process was very student-centered and engaging,” said Eric Dubay, varsity girls basketball coach. “A lot of the students I talked to were excited to vote, and were enthusiastic, which was nice to see.”
Dubay added that he was glad it ended up being Nighthawks, his top choice of the three up for vote.
He’s now looking forward to the chance for the school to collaboratively work on new branding.
“I think it’ll be fun to create the new logo and see what we can come up with,” Dubay said.
But, after a COVID-19-shortened season that began with no mascot, O’Connell is just excited to have a new face for the school’s teams to get behind.
“As we move on, I think people will enjoy the name,” O’Connell said. “The exciting part is the new legacy that you’ll see the younger generation grow into, and they’ll have as much pride in the Nighthawks as people had in the Indians.”
