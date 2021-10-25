BEEKMANTOWN — The Peru gymnasts continued their dominance of Section VII by capturing a seventh consecutive team title on Saturday.
The Nighthawks' Kennedy Beyer and Maddy Witkiewicz finished second and third, respectively, in the all-around to lead the way for Peru, which totaled 158.275 points.
Beekmantown (151.15) and Plattsburgh High (150.325) finished in a close battle for second and third.
"I'm really proud of all the competitors in sectionals," Nighthawks coach Molly Lawliss said. "It can be a very nerve-wracking meet because it decides the Section VII state team.
"I'm especially proud of the Peru girls. They showed up, fought for falls on beam and performed some of their best routines. We had a perfect season and overcame adversity."
The Eagles' Nate Sarnow continued his success individually by taking first in the all-around with 35.65 points.
He took first in the vaults, bars, beam and floor for a clean sweep.
Beekmantown's Shawna Manor, Seton Catholic's Oona Hall and Plattsburgh High's Caleigh Latour finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the all-around.
Celeste Lukasiewicz won the Stacey Frechette Sportsmanship Award.
Peru 158.275, Beekmantown 151.15, Plattsburgh High 150.325
Vault- 1. N Sarnow BCS 9.2; 2. S Manor BCS 8.3; 3. L Swyers PCS 8.05; 4. N. Keliihananui PHS 7.85; 5. K Lawliss PCS 7.8; 6. (Tie) C Latour PHS & K Beyer PCS 7.7.
Bars- 1. N Sarnow BCS 8.8; 2. M Witkiewicz PCS 8.45; 3. K Beyer PCS 7.9; 4. (Tie) L Prescott PCS & M. Lunan PHS 7.6; 5. C Latour PHS 7.45; 6. O Hall Seton 7.4.
Beam- 1. N. Sarnow BCS 8.6; 2. O Hall Seton 8.4; 3. M Lunan PHS 8.05; 4. C Latour PHS 8.0; 5. (Tie) L Swyers PCS & L Prescott PCS 7.9; 6. S Manor BCS 7.8.
Floor- 1. N Sarnow BCS 9.05; 2. K Beyer PCS 9.0; 3. M. Witkiewicz PCS 8.95; 4. S Manor BCS 8.85; 5. O Hall Seton 8.7; 6. C Latour PHS 8.625.
All around- 1. N Sarnow BCS 35.65; 2. K Beyer PCS 32.65; 3. M Witkiewicz PCS 32.125; 4. S Manor BCS 32.05; 5. O Hall Seton 32.0; 6. C Latour PHS 31.775.
State team
All around- Nate Sarnow - BCS; Kennedy Beyer - PCS; Maddy Witkiewicz - PCS
Vault- Shawna Manor - BCS; Lilly Swyers - PCS; Ninah Keliihananui - PHS; Alt. Kendra Lawliss.
Bars- Lauren Prescott - PCS; Maleah Lunan - PHS; Caleigh Latour - PHS; Alt. Oona Hall - Seton.
Beam- Oona Hall - Seton; Maleah Lunan - PHS; Caleigh Latour - PHS; Alt. Lilly Swyers - PCS.
Floor- Shawna Manor - BCS; Oona Hall - Seton; Caleigh Latour - PHS; Alt. Lilly Swyers.
Stacey Frechette Sportsmanship Award- Celeste Lukasiewicz.
