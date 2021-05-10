PERU — Winning pitcher Emily Beattie accounted for a triple and single to help give Peru a 12-2 win over Ticonderoga in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball on Monday.
Isabella Sypek rapped out three hits for the Nighthawks, while Bri Brousseau and Selena Ramos each added two.
“Emily pitched a great game and helped her cause with multiple hits,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “Bella Sypek was solid behind the plate and led the team with three hits.
“Overall, for not playing in over a year, it was a great team effort both offensively and defensively.”
Cassidy Mattison had two of the five hits for the Sentinels.
—
Peru 12, Ticonderoga 2
Ticonderoga 101 000 0 — 2 5 4
Peru 412 203 x — 12 13 1
Whitman and Charboneau. Beattie and Sypek. WP- Beattie. LP- Whitman. 3B- Beattie (PCS).
SARANAC 9
BEEKMANTOWN 7
SARANAC — Olivia Davis made sure to bring a big bat to the plate for the Chiefs and do damage.
She hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to give Saranac the lead for good and finished with four hits and two runs scored.
Skyler Staley and Olivia Benjamin both added two hits for the Chiefs, and Aislyn Liberty picked up the win in the circle and fanned eight batters.
"It really looked like an early-season game after a year off," Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. "Both teams made critical errors."
Kiera Regan notched a single, double and triple to pace the Eagles, while Margaret LaBarge, Brenna Mulvaney and Sophia King all had two hits.
"Brooke Ruest did a great job behind the plate for Beekmantown," Campbell said.
—
Saranac 9, Beekmantown 7
BCS 040 002 1 — 7 11 4
SCS 111 041 X — 9 12 2
I. Brown and B. Ruest. A. Liberty and O. Benjamin. WP- A. Liberty. LP- I. Brown. 2B- K. Regan (BCS), A. Garman (SCS). 3B- K. Regan (BCS), B. Ruest (BCS). HR- O. Davis (SCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 18
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 8
CHAMPLAIN — The Hornets and Cougars scored plenty of runs in this one.
Calli Fitzwater blasted a homer and finished with three hits — just a single short of the cycle — for the Hornets and also picked up the pitching win, which included eight strikeouts and four walks.
Amanda Vaughn had three base knocks to boost the Plattsburgh lineup, and Amanda Vaughn hit a home run.
"PHS hit the ball well and had solid defense anchored by their catcher (Alyssa) Hemingway," Northeastern Clinton coach Carrie McComb said. "Calli Fitzwater pitched well for PHS."
The Cougars' offense was highlighted by Desiree Dubois' three-run triple in the fifth frame.
Bailee Lafountain got her first start and recorded two strikeouts for Northeastern Clinton.
"Our team is young and improving with every game and practice," McComb said.
—
Plattsburgh High 18, Northeastern Clinton 8
PHS 432 330 3 — 18 14 2
NCCS 010 042 1 — 8 3 10
Fitzwater, Fuller (6) and Hemingway. Lafountain and Bresnahan. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Hemingway (PHS), Fitzwater (PHS), Bedard (PHS). 3B- Dubois (NCCS), Fitzwater (PHS), Fuller (PHS). HR- Fitzwater (PHS), Fuller (PHS).
LAKE PLACID 17
MORIAH 12
PORT HENRY — The Blue Bombers played error-free softball and put up plenty of runs on the scoreboard.
Chelsea Moore powered Lake Placid with four hits, and Dariana Patterson (3), Danaya Patterson (2) and Grace Crawford (2) combined for seven more base knocks.
"Happy to be on the field again after missing last season," Vikings coach Billie Jo Simpson said. "Lake Placid played good defense and got hits when they needed them."
Paige Towns hit her first varsity homer for Moriah, and Emma Hayes and Sammie Arthur had two singles apiece.
—
Lake Placid 17, Moriah 12
LP 007 304 3 — 17 14 0
MCS 420 200 4 — 12 7 7
Patterson, Crawford (5) and Tavares. Eichen and Hayes. WP- Patterson. LP- Eichen. 2B- Do. Patterson (LP). HR- Towns (MCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 15
SARANAC LAKE 0
ELLENBURG — Anika Knight and Emily Vanvalkenburg led the way with three hits each for the Bobcats.
Winning pitcher Rhylee Poupore and Madalyn Smith added two hits apiece. Abby Peryea homered.
Poupore struck out eight in pitching a one-hitter. Tailor Whitson's single was the lone hit for the Red Storm.
—
NAC 15, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 000 00 — 0 1 3
NAC 057 3x — 15 13 0
Meyer and Barry. Poupore and Seguin. WP- Poupore. LP- Meyer. 2B- Knight 2 (NAC), Poupore (NAC), Vanvalkenburg (NAC). HR- Peryea (NAC).
MVAC
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 19
WELLS 6
JOHNSBURG — Megan Mohowski and Molly Smith each finished with two hits and three RBI to lead Johnsburg/Minerva. Jennie Allen added two hits and two RBI in support of winning pitcher Julia Morris.
Layla Rust went three-for-three with two RBI for the Indians, while losing pitcher Alexis Brooks homered.
Johnsburg/Minerva held a 7-2 lead before breaking the game open with nine runs in the fifth.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 19, Wells 6
Johnsburg/Minerva 411 093 0 — 19 12 5
Wells 002 000 4 — 6 7 17
Morris and Mohowski, Brooks and Rust. 2B- Mohowski (J/M), Allen (J/M). HR- Brooks (WCS).
FRIDAY
CVAC
TICONDEROGA 32
SARANAC LAKE 5
SARANAC LAKE — Andrea Price rapped out three hits and Jade Charboneau added two in the Sentinels' one-sided victory.
Winning pitcher Anna Whitman did not walk anyone in pitching the five innings.
Amya Hurteau and Tailor Whitson led the Red Storm with a pair of hits apiece.
—
Ticonderoga 32, Saranac Lake 5
Ticonderoga (10)05 (11)6 — 32 11 2
Saranac Lake 101 03 — 5 7 8
Whitman and Dorsett. Goetz, Meyer (4) and Barry. WP- Whitman. LP- Goetz. 2B- Rich (TCS), Price (TCS), Hurteau (SLCS), Whitsone (SLCS).
