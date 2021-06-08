Peru, Chazy baseball squads win

TICONDEROGA – Peru dominated Ticonderoga, 12-1, in a rainy Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball game Tuesday.
Connor Hart, Zach O’Connell and Landen Duprey all had two hits to put the Nighthawks ahead of the Sentinels.
Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett thought that the rain was a big factor for the pitchers on both sides, who were often switching out.
However, Ryan Maggy had a solid game, securing the pitching win and helping his own cause with a double.
Dorsett said Maggy settled in after a tough start.
Both teams had trouble with walks, Peru walking 12 batters and Ticonderoga walking 13.
“They did a good job taking advantage of the walks throughout the game where we did not,” Dorsett said.
“The top of Peru’s lineup was very good at the plate. Hart was on base five times in the game and O’Connell four.
“Tough to keep the scoring down when that happens.”
–
Peru 12, Ticonderoga 1
Peru 352 011 0 – 12 9 0
TCS 010 000 0 – 1 3 2
Maggy, Hart (6) and O'Connell and Duprey (6). Trudeau, Perron (3), Lauzon (3), Stonitsch (7) and Stonitsch, Montalbano (6). WP- Maggy. LP- Trudeau. 2B- Maggy (PCS), Duprey (PCS), Engstrom (PCS).
MVAC
CHAZY 16
BOQUET VALLEY 5
CHAZY– Riley Hansen of Chazy struck out eight from the mound defeating Boquet Valley.
Hansen also had three hits for the Eagles.
Alain Juneau had a double for Chazy, while Chase Clukey had a home run.
–
Chazy 16, Boquet Valley 5
Boquet Valley 400 01 – 5 2 4
Chazy 245 23 – 16 9 1
Howard, Rice (3) and Armstrong. Hansen and Clukey. WP- Hansen. LP- Howard. 2B- Juneau (CCRS). HR- Clukey (CCRS).
