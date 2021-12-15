Peru, B'Town, Willsboro bowlers take wins

PLATTSBURGH — Peru’s bowlers took home a decisive victory against Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play, Wednesday.
Josh Trombley led the Nighthawk boys with a 671 series, while Matt Trombley and Keegan Smith had strong nights as well, bowling 582 and 556 series, respectively.
Jake McGoldrick’s 494 series led the Cougars in the loss.
Kathryn Bowman bowled a 666 series, including a 231 high game, to lead the Nighthawk girls.
The Northeastern girls were led by Keira MacKinnon’s 408 series.
—
Boys
Peru 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
PCS - J. Trombley 200-245-226-671; Ke. Smith 222; M. Trombley 215; K. Hemmingway 215; Ka. Smith 173; Dermody 152.
NCCS - McGoldrick 170-494; Frosick 141; Schad 122.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
PCS- Bowman 211-231-224-666; Provost 208; Garrand 171; Pyne 149; Jibuere 139; Laduke 127.
NCCS- MacKinnon 176-408; Si. Agoney 142-385; Sk. Agoney 118; Mesec 116; Shockley 100.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, MORIAH 0
BEEKMANTOWN 4, MORIAH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Three Vikings bowled personal best games, but the Eagles took 4-0 team wins on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.
Alex and Caleb Deso rolled in 624 and 621 series, respectively, to help secure the victory for the Beekmantown boys.
Cayden Muller’s 439 series led the way for Moriah, while Jeremy Riemersma bowled a personal best 148 game.
For the girls, Paige Hilborne paced the Eagles with a 574 series, followed not far behind by Alexa Sampica’s 536 series.
Sarah Shoobe led the Vikings with a 459 series, within which she bowled a personal best 193 game.
Harley Taylor bowled a personal best in the matchup as well, scoring 132.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0
BCS- A. Deso 245-198-181-624; C. Deso 197-208-216-621; Bond 162-182-138-482; Hart 131-235-144-510; Deyo 160-205-213-578.
MCS- Muller 161-149-129-439; Cowin 93-131-79-303; Dowe 93-96-79-268; Riemersma 134-148-96-378; Bacon 99-139-106-344.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Moriah 0
BCS- Sampica 180-201-155-536; Cragle 127-234-161-519; Cook 126-170-121-417; Fessett 153-157-137-447; Hilborne 222-171-181-574.
MCS- Shoobe 133-133-193-459; Slattery 156-96-149-401; Cutting 77-93-113-283; Towns 101-71-70-242; Taylor 66-132-93-291.
WILLSBORO 3
SARANAC 1
PLATTSBURGH — Brooke Benway and Autumn Phinney helped the Warrior girls roll to a victory against the Chiefs.
Benway’s 400 series led the team, with Phinney not far behind at 378.
Saranac’s Kennedy Paynter had the high series on the night, scoring 453 with a high game of 169.
Liz Duffy was second highest on the Chiefs squad with a 339 series.
—
Girls
Willsboro 3, Saranac 1
SCS- Paynter 127-157-169-453; Duffy 96-136-107-339; Marsico 80-115-93-288; Laundry 67-72- 108-247
WCS- Benway 131-120-148-400; Phinney 124-110-144-378; Mitchell 115-108-124-347; Estus 105-90-93-288.
