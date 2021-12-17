Peru, B'town, AuSable bowlers take wins

PLATTSBURGH — Kathryn Bowman's 228-181-197-606 series powered the Peru girls to a 4-0 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling on Friday afternoon.
Layla Garrand added a 484 triple and Madison Provost a 483 for the Nighthawks.
Kennedy Paynter's 160 game and 434 series led the Chiefs.
The Peru boys also swept their match against Saranac, which was undermanned due to COVID protocol.
Keegan Smith put up the big scores for the Nighthawks with a 247-235-191-673 series. Josh Trombley was consistant with a 593 set and Keegan Hemingway had a 565 triple.
Elijah Howard's 391 series topped the Chiefs.
—
Boys
Peru 4, Saranac 0
SCS- Howard, 137-130-124-391; Breen, 137-133-350.
PCS- Ke. Smith, 247-235-191-673; Trombley, 194-198-201-593; Hemingway, 189-176-200-565; Ka. Smith, 182-492.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Saranac 0
SCS- Paynter, 160-146-434; Marsico, 155; Laundrey, 109.
PCS- Bowman, 228-181-197-606; Garrand, 156-175-153-484; Provost, 173-173-483; Pine, 191-445.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, NCCS 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Deyo tossed a 256-205-227-688 series and Nate Bond added a 211-232-604 triple to lead the Beekmantown boys.
Jake McGoldrick had a 165 game and Hayden Schad a 371 series for Northeastern Clinton.
The Eagles also swept the girls' match, with Paige Hilborne leading the way with a 168-175-500 series and Abby Fessette with a 162-466.
Keira MacKinnon rolled a 185 game and Skyler Agoney a 373 triple for the Cougars.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, NCCS 0
BCS- Deyo, 256-202-227-688; Bond, 211-232-604; A. Deso, 204; Hart, 189; C. Deso, 178.
NCCS- McGoldrick, 165-435; Frostick, 139; Schad, 127-371; Surprenant, 122; Agoney, 117.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, NCCS 0
BCS- Hilborne, 168-175-500; Fessette, 162-466; Sampica, 160; Cragle, 160; Otis, 143.
NCCS- MacKinnon, 185-365; Agoney, 131-373; Fisher, 111.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4, NAC 0
AUSABLE VALLEY 3, NAC 1
PLATTSBURGH — Max Benware rolled a 203-266-646 series and Luke Trombley added a 216-203-592 set to lead the AuSable Valley boys to a shutout of Northern Adirondack.
Jarrod Shusda tossed a 160 game and 456 triple for the Bobcats.
Breanna Lacy's 222 game and 527 series to power the Patriots to a win in the girls' match. Kate Lapoint had a 165 game and 412 triple for NAC.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, NAC 0
NAC- Shusda, 160-456.
AVCS- Trombley, 216-203-592; Benware, 203-266-646; Devlin, 202.
—
Girls
AuSable Valley 3, NAC 1
NAC- Lapoint, 165-412.
AVCS- Lacy, 222-527.
