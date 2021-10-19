Peru boys, Saranac Lake girls have success

SARANAC LAKE — Peru’s boys and Saranac Lake’s girls led the way in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country action, Tuesday, winning both of their respective team matchups.
The Red Storm’s Sam Ash took first place overall in the boys' race, but the Nighthawks got five runners across the finish line in the top-10 to secure the team win, led by Nick Recore in second place.
That was enough to give Peru a slight edge over Saranac Lake for the boys, with the Nighthawks winning 28-29.
Emory Tausinger was Ticonderoga’s highest finisher on the boys' side, finishing in fourth.
The Red Storm’s Megan Wilson and Addison Ash made it across the finish line in first and second place, respectively, on the girls' side. The Sentinels’ Hannah Porter snagged the third-place spot but was immediately followed by another Saranac Lake runner, Sabine Denkenberger.
Ophelia Lancto was the Nighthawks’ top finisher, coming in fifth.
Boys results
Team
Peru 28, Saranac Lake 29; Saranac Lake 18, Ticonderoga 43; Peru 19, Ticonderoga 44.
Individual
1. Ash (SLCS) 16:28, 2. Recore (PCS) 17:43, 3. Hesseltine (SLCS) 18:03, 4.Tausinger (TCS) 18:11, 5. Morgan (PCS) 18:16, 6. Pandolph (PCS) 18:20, 7. Kollmer (SLCS) 18:31, 8. Martin (SLCS) 18:37, 9. Moffett (PCS) 18:42, 10. Legerman (PCS) 18:51, 11. Tedesco (PCS) 19:04, 12. Mero (PCS) 19:09, 13. Coleman (PCS) 19:26, 14. Hall (SLCS) 19:39, 15. Perron (TCS) 19:42.
Girls results
Team
Saranac Lake 18, Peru 43; Saranac Lake 19, Ticonderoga 40; Peru 29, Ticonderoga 26.
Individual
1. Wilson (SLCS) 21:47, 2. Ash (SLCS) 22:22, 3. Porter (TCS) 22:32, 4. Denkenberger (SLCS) 22:43, 5. Lancto (PCS) 22:48, 6. Peer (SLCS) 22:52, 7. Chamberlain (PCS) 22:54, 8. Blanchard (TCS) 23:01, 9. Carpenter (SLCS) 23:10, 10. Burroughs (TCS) 23:16, 11. Shumway (SLCS) 23:30, 12. Trabakoulos (SLCS) 23:45, 13. Aaron (SLCS) 23:54.
GIRLS
SARANAC 15 SETON CATHOLIC 50
SARANAC 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 50
AUSABLE VALLEY 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
BOYS
SARANAC 25 SETON CATHOLIC 36
SARANAC 18, AUSABLE VALLEY 45
AUSABLE VALLEY 26, SETON CATHOLIC 29
SARANAC — The Chiefs had a strong meet all-around, with their girls and boys both sweeping their team matchups against smaller Griffin and Knight squads.
AuSable Valley beat Seton Catholic in both the girls and boys matchups.
Sienna Boulds secured first place for Saranac in the girls, followed by Faline Yang who continued her strong season near the top in second.
Yang was followed by a group of 10 Chief runners, led by Laura Denial in third place.
Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein secured the top two spots of the boys’ race, but Saranac ran in eight of the next nine finishers, with Andrew Denial leading the way in third.
Grant Weerts was the Griffins’ top finisher, grabbing fifth place.
Girls results
Individual
1. Boulds (SCS) 19:54, 2. Yang (SC) 21:32, 3. Denial (SCS) 21:37, 4. M. Denis (SCS) 22:27, 5. Borner (SCS) 22:28, 6. Miner (SCS) 23:17, 7. Hamel (SCS) 23:24, 8. Fay (SCS) 23:25, 9. Lynch (SCS) 23:35, 10. Rainville (SCS) 23:43, 11. L. Denis (SCS) 24:21, 12. Cliche (SCS) 24:42, 13. Daby (AVCS) 24:45, 14. Pelkey (AVCS) 25:40, 15. Madden (SCS) 27:31.
Boys results
Individual
1. Dejordy (SC) 17:43, 2. Grafstein (SC) 18:43, 3. Denial (SCS) 19:09, 4. Thayer (SCS) 19:32, 5. Weerts (AVCS) 19:39, 6. Johnson (SCS) 19:54, 7. Lynch (SCS) 20:12, 8. Morris (SCS) 20:33, 9. S. Prial (SCS) 21:14, 10. E. Breen (SCS) 21:15, 11. Reyes (SCS) 21:39, 12. Sucharzewski (AVCS) 22:10, 13. Semerato (AVCS) 22:10, 14. Giroux (SCS) 23:06, 15. Lamora (SCS) 24:56.
SATURDAY
BURNT HILLS INVITATIONAL
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Lake Placid cross country competed at the 39th Annual Burnt Hills Cross Country Invitational held at Saratoga State Park on Saturday, and the Blue Bomber girls finished first in the meet.
The boys took ninth overall.
Samantha Damico won the Division I race with an 18:45 time. Annie-Rose McCandlish was the next finisher for Lake Placid, taking the 11th-place spot.
Andrew Scanio was the boys' top finisher, taking sixth place for the Bombers.
Girls
1. Damico, 18:45, 11. Rose-McCandlish, 21:07, 17. Rother, 21:44, 20. McKinnon, 22:00, 21. Cohen, 22:08, 77. Fay, 28:25, 96. Roth 36:55
Boys
6. Scanio, 17:00, 21. Fay, 18:07, 26. Flanigan, 18:16, 86. Kelleher, 20:48, 120. Hollander, 22:15, 124. Francis, 22:19, 125. Kondrat, 22:25, 132. Dawson-Ellis, 23:04, 138. Roth, 24:10, 146. Cash, 25:03.
