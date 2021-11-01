POINT AU ROCHE — In the first Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship held since 2019, two new victors dethroned the defending Saranac Lake team.
The Peru boys took the overall team win with 61 points, with the Red Storm just behind with 69, while the Lake Placid girls team took first with 35 points, followed by Saranac in second with 40 and Saranac Lake in third with 68.
While the Nighthawks took the team win on the boys’ side, the Red Storm’s Sam Ash finished first with a 16:42 time, Seton Catholic’s Sam DeJordy finished second in 17:04 and Blue Bomber Andrew Scanio finished in third in 17:14.
Nikolas Recore was Peru’s top finisher, taking fourth place with a 17:30 time.
Other team’s top finishers included Beekmantown’s Conner Goodwin in fifth, Ticonderoga’s Emery Tausinger in eighth, Plattsburgh’s Connor Duda in 12th, Northeastern Clinton’s Thomas Gilbo in 13th, Saranac’s Andrew Denial in 14th, AuSable Valley’s Grant Weerts in 27th and Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Sawyer VanBuren in 37th.
On the girls’ side, Samantha Damico, Annie Rose-McCandlish and Lilly Rother led the Lake Placid squad to its victory, finishing first, third and fourth, respectively.
The Chiefs’ Sienna Boulds secured second place in the race with a 19:30 time.
Other team’s top finishers in race included Seton Catholic’s Faline Yang in seventh place, Saranac Lake’s Megan Wilson in eight place, Ticonderoga’s Hannah Porter in ninth place, Peru’s Ophelia Lancto in 13th place, Northeastern Clinton’s Alex Cone in 17th place, Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Keira Callahan in 30th place, AuSable Valley’s Emma Pelky in 35th place and Beekmantown’s Cameron Benware in 41st place.
—
Boys results
Team
1. Peru 61, 2. Saranac Lake 69, 3. Plattsburgh 121, 4. Beekmantown 131, 5. Saranac 143, 6. Lake Placid 157, 7. Northeastern Clinton 181, 8. Ticonderoga 208, 9. Seton 211, 10. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 236, 11. Ausable Valley 252.
Individual
1. Ash (SLCS) 16:42, 2. DeJordy (SC) 17:04, 3. Scanio (LPCS) 17:14, 4. Recore (PCS) 17:30, 5. Goodwin (BCS) 17:41, 6. Grafstein (SC) 17:58, 7. Fay (LPCS) 18:04.83, 8. Tausinger (TCS) 18:12, 9. Lederman (PCS) 18:14, 10. Hesseltine (SLCS) 18:17, 11. Pandolph (PCS) 18:28, 12. Duda (PHS) 18:31, 13. Gilbo (NCCS) 18:37, 14. Denial (SCS) 18:45, 15. Kollmer (SLCS) 18:47, 16. Slick (BCS) 18:49.23, 17. Moffett (PCS) 18:49.29, 18. Martin (SLCS) 18:53, 19. Fitzwater (PHS) 18:54, 20. Morgan (PCS) 18:55, 21. Bibeau (BCS) 19:09, 22. Tedesco (PCS) 19:12, 23. Mero (PCS) 19:14, 24. Reed (NCCS) 19:20, 25. Bickford (SLCS) 19:28, 26. Barney (PHS) 19:33, 27. Weerts (AVCS) 19:34, 28. Thayer (SCS) 19:36, 29. Perron (TCS) 19:37, 30. Frakes (PHS) 19:39.04, 31. Lynch (SCS) 19:39.25, 32. Evans (SLCS) 19:40, 33. Coleman (PCS) 19:46, 34. Morris (SCS) 19:48, 35. Graves (PCS) 19:50, 36. Satheeskumar (PHS) 19:51, 37. VanBuren (M/BV) 19:53, 38. Brearton, (M/BV) 19:58.09, 39. Prial (SCS) 19:58.23, 40. Cortwright (PHS) 20:03, 41. Garrant (NCCS) 20:10, 42. Perry (M/BV) 20:19, 43. Johnson (SCS) 20:32, 44. Sinclair (SLCS) 20:45, 45. Semeraro (AVCS) 20:52, 46. Sand (BCS) 20:54, 47. Loughan (BCS) 20:55, 48. Francis (LPCS) 20:58, 49. Hollander (LPCS) 21:01.36, 50. Jolicoeur (NCCS) 21:01.56, 51. Breen (SCS) 21:09, 52. Burke (TCS) 21:21.47, 53. Reyes (SCS) 21:24, 54. Duttine (PHS) 21:25, 55. Bell-Carter (BCS) 21:39.61, 56. Nelson (BCS) 21:41, 57. Eagan (BCS) 21:50, 58. Giroux (SCS) 22:03, 59. Dawson-Ellis (LPCS) 22:16, 60. Fletcher (SLCS) 22:18, 61. Frank (PHS) 22:31, 62. Sucharzewski (AVCS) 22:40, 63. Kondrat (LPCS) 22:46, 64. Judkins (NCCS) 22:47, 65. Castle-Hackett (PHS) 22:55, 66. Knowles (PHS) 22:58, 67. Rose (PCS) 23:15, 68. Frostick (NCCS) 23:28, 69. Facteau (TCS) 23:54, 70. Peters (M/BV) 23:55, 71. Mulvey (AVCS) 24:14, 72. Sharp (PHS) 24:20, 73. Facteau (TCS) 25:02, 74. Metcalf (SC) 25:17, 75. Breen (SCS) 26:05, 76. Roth (LPCS) 26:06, 77. Juneau (BCS) 26:10, 78. Smith (M/BV) 26:15, 79. Akey (AVCS) 26:16, 80. Ganter (AVCS) 27:42, 81. Cone (NCCS) 27:59, 82. Bilow (SC) 28:08, 83. McGrath (NCCS) 29:00, 84. Stormer (TCS) 29:19, 85. Gholson (BCS) 30:00, 86. Mann (PCS) 32:18, 87. Sisco (NCCS) 32:33, 88. Dubay (PCS) 34:03, 89. Bilow (SC) 39:36, 90. Bobbie (SC) 43:59.
Girls results
Team
1. Lake Placid 35, 2. Saranac 40, 3. Saranac Lake 68, 4. Ticonderoga 106, 5. Peru 115, 6. Ausable Valley 182, 7. Beekmantown 190.
Individual
1. Damico (LPCS) 19:07, 2. Boulds (SCS) 19:30, 3. Rose-McCandlish (LPCS) 20:55, 4. Rother (LPCS) 21:02, 5. Denial (SCS) 21:08, 6. Mckinnon (LPCS) 21:09, 7. Yang (SC) 21:34, 8. Wilson (SLCS) 21:42, 9. Porter (TCS) 21:43, 10. Borner (SCS) 21:57, 11. Ash (SLCS) 22:00.94, 12. M. Denis (SCS) 22:00.99, 13. Lancto (PCS) 22:07, 14. Hamel (SCS) 22:08, 15. Miner (SCS) 22:09, 16. Peer (SLCS) 22:14, 17. Cone (NCCS) 22:33, 18. Burroughs (TCS) 22:36, 19. Carpenter (SLCS) 22:41, 20. Fay (SCS) 22:43, 21. Shumway (SLCS) 22:44, 22. Chamberlain (PCS) 22:47, 23. Lynch (SCS) 22:48, 24. Cohen (LPCS) 23:02, 25. Denkenberger (SLCS) 23:05, 26. Blanchard (TCS) 23:06, 27. Canning (NCCS) 23:08, 28. Aaron (SLCS) 23:09, 29. Rainville (SCS) 23:18, 30. Callahan (M/BV) 23:24, 31. Dougherty (PCS) 23:51, 32. Parent (TCS) 23:52, 33. Chamberlain (PCS) 24:09, 34. L. Denis (SCS) 24:25, 35. Pelkey (AVCS) 24:29, 36. Daby (AVCS) 24:30, 37. Lansing (LPCS) 24:31, 38. Cliché (SCS) 24:48, 39. Trabakoulos (SLCS) 24:52, 40. Finlaw (PCS) 24:59, 41. Benware (BCS) 25:07, 42. Williams (NCCS) 25:35, 43. Moran (TCS) 25:47, 44. LaPlante (PCS) 25:51, 45. Bilow (PHS) 25:54, 46. Fay (LPCS) 26:09, 47. Beauharnois (PCS) 26:39, 48. Madden (SCS) 26:57, 49. Bishop (BCS) 26:59, 50. Clermont (PHS) 27:09, 51. Ko (BCS) 27:55, 52. Yando (SLCS) 28:04, 53. Bushey (AVCS) 28:10.41, 54. Eldredge (BCS) 28:14, 55. McCreadie (SLCS) 29:26, 56. Grimshaw (PHS) 29:30, 57. Lender (TCS) 29:53, 58. Glebus (M/BV) 30:48, 59. Perry (AVCS) 30:50, 60. Olcott (M/BV) 31:33, 61. Danville (BCS) 32:21, 62. Andrews (AVCS) 33:19, 63. Roth (LPCS) 33:24, 64. Trudeau (PCS) 33:30, 65. Mulvaney (BCS) 33:51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.