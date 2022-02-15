Peru bowlers take sectional wins, Monday

PLATTSBURGH — Peru’s bowlers reigned supreme at the Section VII Sectional Championships held at North Bowl Lanes, Monday, with the Nighthawks winning both the boys and girls competition.
BOYS COMPETITION
Peru’s 5,928 overall team finish put them in first place, just ahead of Beekmantown’s 5,698-pin finish.
After the first three games, the Nighthawks jumped out to a 157-pin lead over the Eagles, expanding that to a 297-pin lead by the end of game five.
In game six, Beekmantown tried to stage a comeback, but couldn't catch Peru.
Josh Trombley, who was eventually named Outstanding Boys Bowler of the Tournament, contributed 1,320 total pins to the Nighthawks count across those six games.
Keegan Hemingway, Keegan Smith and Nick Palmer all added a 600+ pin series for the Peru squad, bowling 625, 607 and 604 series, respectively.
Jordan Deyo’s 1,110 pins for the Eagles kept the Beekmantown boys in it, while Caleb and Alex Deso contributed 642- and 629-pin series for the Eagles, respectively, in each of their high series.
Max Benware bowled strong 628- and 686-pin series for AuSable Valley in its third-place finish, while Luke Trombley rolled in a 614 high series.
Evan Rundall found his familiar spot leading the Plattsburgh boys, bowling a 658 high series and 225 high game in the Hornets’ fourth-place finish.
Josh Gaboriault’s 612 high series led the Saranac team.
Chase Nichols’ 213 high game paced the Northern Adirondack squad, while Cayden Muller’s 203 high game helped out the Moriah contingent.
—
Boys Team Standings
1. Peru, 5928. 2. Beekmantown, 5698. 3. AuSable Valley, 5521. 4. Plattsburgh, 5201. 5. Saranac, 4541. 6. Northern Adirondack, 4417. 7. Northeastern Clinton, 3719. 8. Moriah, 3399.
—
Individual Scores
AVCS- Devlin 215-201, Trombley 202-221, Taylor 210, Benware 235-224-280-208, LaDuke 222-202.
BCS- Dragoon 214-215, Deyo 244-209-215-202-240, A. Deso 202-209, C. Deso 254-200-201.
MCS- Muller 203.
NAC- Nichols 213-213-200, Guillaume 203, Shusda 201.
PCS- Hemingway 232-224, Smith 212-223-222-205, J. Trombley 213-221-258-209-226, Palmer 203- 218-214, M. Trombley 214-201
PHS- Parent 215, Rundall 219-214-225, Bernier 204.
SCS- J. Gaboriault 214, Lavarnway 238, A. Gaboriault 216.
High Series
AVCS- Benware 628, 686; Trombley 614.
BCS- A. Deso 629, Deyo 646, 668; C. Deso 642.
PCS- Hemingway 625, Smith 607, Trombley 692, 628, Palmer 604.
PHS- Rundall 658.
SCS- J. Gaboriault 612.
High Game of the Day- Benware (AVCS), 280.
High Series of the Day- Trombley (PCS), 692.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Kathryn Bowman’s two series of 650 and 607 pins, respectively, combined to earn her Outstanding Girls Bowler of the Tournament honors while propelling her Peru team to victory.
After the three-game morning shift, the Nighthawks had rolled to a 135-pin lead over Beekmantown.
But, after five games, the Eagles had battled back to take a 52-pin lead.
In the beginning of the sixth game, Peru fought back to regain a lead over Beekmantown.
The Eagles were not going to go down easily, though, and it came down to Beekmantown’s Paige Hilborne against Bowman.
Bowman was able to double in the 10th frame to close out Hilborne and take the victory.
Leita Ciolek recorded a 214 high game in the victory for Peru.
Hilborne’s 631 high series and 203 high game led the Eagles squad in its second-place finish.
Breanna Lacy’s 201-pin high game highlighted the AuSable Valley girls’ third place finish.
Emily Mitchell bowled a 211-pin high game in the Vikings’ fourth-place finish.
—
Girls Team Standings
1. Peru, 5119. 2. Beekmantown, 5090. 3. AuSable Valley, 4027. 4. Moriah, 3925. 5. Northeastern Clinton, 3720. 6. Northern Adirondack, 3349. 7. Willsboro, 2496. 8. Plattsburgh, 2328. 9. Saranac, 2163.
—
Individual Scores
AVCS- Lacy 201.
BCS- Hilborne 203.
MCS- Mitchell 211.
PCS- Bowman 258-202-236, Ciolek 214.
High Series
BCS- Hilborne 631.
PCS- Bowman 650, 607.
High Game of the Day- Bowman (PCS), 258.
High Series of the Day- Bowman (PCS), 650
—
Outstanding Boys Bowler of the Tournament- Josh Trombley (PCS), 1,320 total pins.
Outstanding Girls Bowler of the Tournament- Kathryn Bowman (PCS), 1257 total pins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.